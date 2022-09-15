Read full article on original website
Related
Noah Cyrus on ‘The Hardest Part’ and Her Unflinching Story of Recovery
At long last, Noah Cyrus is ready to officially introduce herself. Six years after she launched her music career with the single “Make Me (Cry),” the 22-year-old singer-songwriter’s debut studio album, The Hardest Part, arrived on Friday. When I point out to her on a recent Zoom call how unbelievable it is that she’s maintained a steady stream of music during the past six years without ever releasing a proper album, Cyrus agrees while attempting to explain: There were “inner conflicts with past teams,” she says, and then things got put on the back burner while she prioritized her “mental...
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross Takes Beef To Another Level With Son’s $1K Birthday Steak
Miami, Florida – Rick Ross knows a thing or two about beef having been in a few lyrical spats over the years, but his latest beef might his best. This week, the Miami rapper’s son William Roberts celebrated his 17th birthday, and Rozay gifted him some prime time beef in the form of a pricey steak.
HipHopDX.com
Bizzy Bone Says Bone Thugs-n-Harmony Tour 'Beef' Was All For Album Promo
Bizzy Bone has walked back his tour “beef” with the rest of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. Shortly after calling out his legendary group on the song “Bizzy Get’s Busy” from his new album I’m Busy, the pioneering Hip Hop artist suggested it was simply for promo.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fabolous Delivers "Easy" Freestyle
Though it's been a hot minute since Fabolous released a new project, it seems like he's getting back to a consistent creative flow. The Brooklyn MC's came through with a handful of guest verses and a few freestyles in recent months, signaling that a new project could be on the way before the year comes to an end.
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Fabolous Gets His Nails Done In The Back Of A Maybach
Fabolous, born John David Jackson, has been in the rap industry for decades. Raised in Brooklyn, New York, the 44-year-old artist began receiving recognition for his talent when he was still in high school. Since then, he has paved the way for many artists in his area and still creates music for the masses.
musictimes.com
Britney Spears Cries on Camera After Drama With Kids, Christina Aguilera
Britney Spears isn't afraid to shed a few tears even on camera, knowing she'll be tagged as someone having a breakdown and because she's who she is, that could be a little dangerous. However, she maintains this crying session is more of a catharsis than a sign of sadness. On...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Gates Trends As Raunchy Show Attracts Unlikely Fan
When it comes to performing, Kevin Gates is one of a kind. The "Hard To Sleep" rapper is known for his over the top, sexually explicit lyrics and dance moves, but his recent performance captivated the attention of an unlikely fan. Video footage of a middle aged, caucasian woman gushing over Kevin as he spewed racy rhetoric on stage is making its rounds on social media. It's unclear if the woman was actually in attendance at Gates' concert or if the audio was stitched together, but either way, Gates' latest raunchy display had people talking.
In Style
Ciara Always Knew It Would Be About More Than the Music
At just 19 years old, Ciara was already on top of the world. Her debut single "Goodies" with Petey Pablo lead the charts, the accompanying music video played on all the major music television stations (remember those?), and nearly every millennial knew the lyrics word-for-word. But while she was reveling her new success as a performer, the now mother-of-three always knew she would do more than just make music.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Coaches Perform a Mesmerizing Cover of Camila Cabello’s ‘Havana’
'The Voice' Season 22 coaches showed off their own incredible voices with a cover of Camila Cabello's 'Havana.'
JoJo Siwa & New Girlfriend Avery Cyrus Hug & Kiss In 1st PDA Photos Since Confirming Romance
JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus are off and running! Following her August split with Kylie Prew, the former Dance Moms star, 19, took her new romance all the way as she and YouTube/TikTok darling Avery were snapped in a slew of cuddly public photos. The charismatic LGBTQ influencer, (no relation to Miley Cyrus) was seen straddling JoJo, who held her off the ground, as they hugged and kissed in the sunshine. JoJo’s new squeeze, 21, adorably rocked a black, clearly visible JoJo Siwa sweatshirt, colorful sneakers, hot pink pants, and a matching rainbow pastel watch. She wore her brunette hair hanging long and wavy.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nipsey Hussle's "Victory Lap" Album Was Executive Produced By Diddy, Rapper Confirms
Sean Combs has assisted with the production and lyricism on countless projects over the years, but during a recent sitdown with Real 92.3 in Los Angeles, the New York native made it abundantly clear that he was, in fact, one of the executive producers of Nipsey Hussle's final album. During...
hotnewhiphop.com
Quando Rondo Proposes To 18-Year-Old Girlfriend, Twitter Reacts
Quando Rondo is lucky to be alive after a targeted shooting at a Los Angeles gas station killed his friend Lul Pab last month, and the 23-year-old seems to be taking advantage of every day since then. After announcing that he's officially laying his flag down (although he's received some...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Alexander Ludwig wants an R-rated ‘Super Freaky Girl’ movie with Nicki Minaj
Alexander Ludwig had so much fun working with Nicki Minaj on her latest music video that he’s manifesting an R-rated “Super Freaky Girl” film version for a chance to collaborate with the rapper once more. While chatting with Entertainment Tonight Canada, the Vikings star (who served as...
‘Dear Mama’ Reveals How Tupac’s Mother Gave Him His Rebel Heart
There may be no hip-hop artist who’s been mythologized more than Tupac Shakur—this is an icon, after all, who had so many posthumous albums released following his 1996 death (seven, in fact) that some fans began semi-jokingly speculating, à la Elvis rumors, that he wasn’t really dead but, rather, continuing to record in secret. Dear Mama does not, alas, reveal that Tupac has been in hiding for the past 26 years. Yet director Albert Hughes’ five-part docuseries—whose first episode premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, and which will air this fall on FX—does seek to shine an illuminating light...
hotnewhiphop.com
Original "Karate Kid" Franchise To Return In Summer 2024 With New Movie
Back in 2010, Jaden Smith brought The Karate Kid back to life in a popular reboot film, but according to Sony Pictures, it's time for another – this one marking the "return of the original Karate Kid franchise," as per Variety. The news arrived over the weekend, on Friday (September 16), and included a far-off release date for the upcoming project, which is scheduled to premiere on June 7th, 2024.
Internet Reacts to Kid Rock’s ‘Never Quit’ Video
Kid Rock's new music video for his song "Never Quit" features a gun-toting community that is armed to the teeth to fight... vandalism?. The video for the song from the Bad Reputation album released yesterday (Sept.13) shifts between Kid Rock and the storyline of a general store/restaurant owner and the residents of a small town.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Joins TikTok With "Jesus Is King" Clip
Kanye West made his TikTok debut on Sunday under the simple username of “Ye.” For his first post, West shared a video of himself listening to his 2019 album, Jesus is King. The songs featured in the clip include “Selah,” “Closed on Sunday” and “God Is.”...
hotnewhiphop.com
King Los Takes On Songs From Frank Ocean, Kendrick Lamar & More On "Goat Tape 2"
If you're looking for some quality bars, then King Los has you covered. The rapper returned this weekend with the release of his latest project, GOAT Tape 2, which brings it back to the essence of mixtapes. This time, he slides through with a lengthy 22 songs in total with very few guest appearances except BDot The God, and Kye Thompson, who appears twice. GOAT Tape 2 sees Los taking on some of the biggest songs of the past year and beyond. From Frank Ocean's "Novacane" to Kodak Black's "Super Gremlin," Los tears through each beat with ease.
Comments / 2