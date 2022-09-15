NYU researchers looking to increase vaccination rate amongst NYC students

Researchers from NYU Langone broke down the latest vaccination statistics from the NYC Department of Education to track the demographic between COVID-vaccinated and unvaccinated students.

Manhattan had the highest rate of vaccinated students, with a nearly 60% rate, while Staten Island had the lowest with a 38.6% rate.

The data shows the location of schools, what race and ethnicities make up the schools, and their vaccination rates.

The research showed that Asian students had the highest vaccination rates, with Hispanic students right behind them. Black and white students had lower vaccination rates.