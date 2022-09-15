Bridgeport business owner reflects on her traditional Latino values she was taught as child

A Bridgeport business owner attributes her success to the traditional Latino values her parents taught her.

Alina Gutierrez says the driving force behind everything she does in business is deeply rooted in the lessons her parents taught her and her older brother.

"My dad was always working, and he taught us that you have to work hard for what you want," said Gutierrez.

Gutierrez recently opened Three Little Bears Day Care, and with help from a $20,000 state grant she hopes to provide a critical need for parents in the area.

"So, I wanted to have hours of operations that could cater to doctors, nurses, police officers, firemen," she said.

Gutierrez used to run Sazon Y Mambo, a successful Bridgeport restaurant. Now she is focused on children all while still being a real estate agent as well.

She says she's still hiring new staff and accepting new children.

Gutierrez says it's all part of a goal she has of paying it forward.

"The Latinos are the largest base business owners here and I'm excited to be one of them," said Gutierrez.