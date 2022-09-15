Read full article on original website
Texas Tech LB Bryce Ramirez still hospitalized with leg fracture
RALEIGH, N.C. — Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez remained hospitalized a day after suffering a gruesome left leg injury in the Red Raiders’ loss at 12th-ranked North Carolina State. Sports medicine staff from Texas Tech were with Ramirez at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, and will...
Nebraska fires defensive coordinator Erik Chinander
LINCOLN, Neb. — A week after Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost, the team’s defensive coordinator is out. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph said that defensive coordinator Erik Chinander was fired a day after Nebraska gave up 580 yards and 49 points in lopsided loss to No. 6 Oklahoma.
A fan struck Kyler Murray in the face after Sunday’s overtime win
After the Cardinals managed to reverse a 20-0 deficit and beat the Raiders in overtime, Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray had a moment to remember. Via the Associated Press, someone at the game struck Murray in the face. A Las Vegas police spokesman confirmed to the AP that a battery complaint...
Draymond thought Kerr was 'out of his mind' with 2014 offense
The Warriors shocked the basketball world in 2014 when the franchise opted to fire coach Mark Jackson despite back-to-back NBA playoff appearances. After Jackson's ouster, Golden State went outside the box by hiring Steve Kerr as the team's next coach despite not having any coaching experience. Kerr had only spent time as Phoenix Suns general manager, so the Warriors took a gamble.
Warriors GM Myers says team ‘unequivocally’ wants to keep Green (and Poole and Wiggins)
Things are about to get very expensive in Golden State. Things already were expensive — the Warriors set an NBA record paying more than $350 million in player salaries and luxury tax last season. This season they will have a bill in the same ballpark. But there are limits to what even Joe Lacob and Peter Guber (the Warriors owners) will spend, even with the cash cow that is the new Chase Center filling their bank accounts. Stephen Curry is about to start a no-brainer $215.4 max contract extension, Klay Thompson is at the max, Andrew Wiggins is in the final year of a max and likely gets extended at a slightly lower but still steep price, and Jordan Poole is up for an extension and while not a max guy is a bridge to the future. All that has led to an interesting bit of speculation:
How to watch Commanders vs. Eagles in Week 3
The Washington Commanders couldn’t pull off a second comeback win in as many weeks. After falling behind 22-0 to the Lions on Sunday, the Commanders put up 27 second-half points. But even that wasn’t enough for Washington to overcome its downright ugly first half, losing by a score of 36-27 in Detroit.
Rivera explains decision to go for 2-point conversion down 8
An interesting moment happened after Antonio Gibson plowed his way into the endzone during the fourth quarter of the Washington Commanders' eventual 36-27 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Gibson’s TD cut the Lion’s lead to 29-21 and, pending an extra point, the Commanders would’ve clawed their way back...
Watch: Arizona State athletic director greet Herm Edwards after loss
Herm Edwards’ term at Arizona State ended, not with a bang but a whimper… or so it seemed. Edwards, in his fifth season as the head football coach, was fired on Sunday following the Sun Devils’ 21-30 loss to Eastern Michigan home. While the termination isn’t a...
Arizona State is parting ways with Herm Edwards
Former NFL player and head coach Herm Edwards, who coached both the Jets and the Chiefs, will soon be ending his foray into college football. And not by choice. Pete Thamel of ESPN.com reports that Arizona State is informing its players that the organization is parting ways with Edwards. Edwards,...
