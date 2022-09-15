ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

See the Full Schedule for the Chicago House Music Festival

House Music started right here in Chicago and for lovers of the music genre, this weekend is jammed packed with all sorts of fun activities. The Chicago House Music Festival and Conference is already underway. The conference portion happened Thursday, but that was just the start. Festival Curator David Chavez...
NBC Chicago

Child Pulled From Lake Michigan Near Navy Pier, Chicago Fire Department Says

A child was transported to a Chicago hospital after being rescued from the waters of Lake Michigan near Navy Pier on Monday afternoon, according to authorities. At approximately 12:50 p.m., emergency personnel with the Chicago Fire Department were called to a portion of the lake in regard to a child in the water, according to a CFD spokesperson. The child, believed to be between 5 and 7 years old, was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital while in cardiac arrest.
NBC Chicago

2 Killed, 2 Wounded in Woodlawn Shooting

Two men were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Woodlawn on the South Side. The group was on the front porch of a home in the 6100 block of South Evans Avenue when a gunman got out of a dark blue Chevy Impala and fired shots about 4:30 p.m., Chicago police said.
NBC Chicago

2 Shot in Drive-By During House Party in Back of the Yards

Two men were shot in a drive-by early Saturday during a house party in Back of the Yards on the South Side. The men, 32 and 22, were standing outside among a group of people about 1:10 a.m. in the 4800 block of South Justine Street when a black SUV drove by and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
NBC Chicago

Chicago Forecast: Calm Morning, Severe Weather Possible in Evening

Rain will close out the weekend in Chicago and its surrounding areas, ushering in another day of cloudy skies and scattered thunderstorms, some of which could be severe. The morning should be fairly calm. Clouds will likely drift past the area, paving the way for some sun to shine partly in the afternoon. Temperature highs are expected to the mid 80s, likely peaking at 84.
NBC Chicago

Suburban Naperville Home Catches Fire After Being Struck by Lightening

As strong storms pummeled the Chicago area Sunday evening, a home in suburban Naperville caught fire after being struck by lightening, officials say. According to the Naperville Fire Department, at 10:59 p.m. Sunday, the Naperville Fire Department received a call from a resident saying that their home in the 4600 block of Cork Tree Drive had caught fire following a lightening strike.
NBC Chicago

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued in Several Chicago-Area Counties

Several Chicago-area counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch as fierce winds and heavy downpours remain possible through Monday morning. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle and Will counties until 4 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Damaging winds and large hail are expected...
NBC Chicago

Man Shot and Killed While Riding Inside Vehicle in Grayslake

Police in north suburban Grayslake are seeking the individual who opened fire Saturday morning, fatally shooting a man as he rode in a vehicle, authorities stated. Grayslake police say the man, 23 years old, was a passenger in a vehicle traveling on Washington Street near Lancer Lane when someone in another vehicle began shooting at the victim's vehicle. Police learned of the shooting at approximately 10:45 a.m., when officers were called to Northwestern Medicine Grayslake in regard to a gunshot victim.
NBC Chicago

Kenosha Homeowner Kills Intruder After Being Attacked

A Kenosha homeowner fought with an intruder and eventually killed the assailant. The Kenosha Police Department said the incident happened Friday evening after someone reported that a suspicious person was damaging vehicles and trying to enter homes. The suspect eventually broke into a home and attacked the homeowner. Police said...
NBC Chicago

1 Seriously Injured in Car and Semi Crash, Gurnee Police Say

One person was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle collided with a semi Saturday evening in north suburban Gurnee, authorities said. The crash was reported at approximately 6:03 p.m. in the area of Route 41 and Ferndale Street. According to Gurnee police, an initial investigation revealed the driver of a Toyota attempted to cross Route 41 when a semi struck the vehicle.
