A child was transported to a Chicago hospital after being rescued from the waters of Lake Michigan near Navy Pier on Monday afternoon, according to authorities. At approximately 12:50 p.m., emergency personnel with the Chicago Fire Department were called to a portion of the lake in regard to a child in the water, according to a CFD spokesperson. The child, believed to be between 5 and 7 years old, was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital while in cardiac arrest.

2 HOURS AGO