Read full article on original website
Related
See the Full Schedule for the Chicago House Music Festival
House Music started right here in Chicago and for lovers of the music genre, this weekend is jammed packed with all sorts of fun activities. The Chicago House Music Festival and Conference is already underway. The conference portion happened Thursday, but that was just the start. Festival Curator David Chavez...
Museum of Science and Industry to Decommission Popular 50-Year-Old Exhibit
It's the end of an era for a long-running, popular exhibit at Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry that has charmed countless children and families. But the good news is, you may be able to take a piece of the big top home. According to a press release, archives from...
Lightfoot, CPD Supt. Brown to Discuss Safety at Mexican Independence Day Celebrations
Watch the 2:30 p.m. news conference live in the player above. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and police superintendent David Brown are poised to address safety surrounding Mexican Independence Day celebrations ahead of what's poised to be another busy night of festivities. Lightfoot and Brown plan to speak at a 2:30...
Will You Need a Polio Vaccine Booster as Concerns Rise in U.S.? Here's What Chicago's Top Doc Said
Local officials are monitoring the spread of polio amid growing national concerns, leaving some wondering what measures will be used to curb the spread of the virus, including the possibility of polio vaccine boosters. New York declared a state of emergency Sept. 9 to boost vaccination efforts after polio was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Child Pulled From Lake Michigan Near Navy Pier, Chicago Fire Department Says
A child was transported to a Chicago hospital after being rescued from the waters of Lake Michigan near Navy Pier on Monday afternoon, according to authorities. At approximately 12:50 p.m., emergency personnel with the Chicago Fire Department were called to a portion of the lake in regard to a child in the water, according to a CFD spokesperson. The child, believed to be between 5 and 7 years old, was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital while in cardiac arrest.
Home Sweet Dome: Peek Inside This Quirky Circular House Still for Sale in LaSalle County
An atypical, dome-shaped abode with a rather futuristic look is still up for grabs in LaSalle County after hitting the market early August. With this 4,018-square-foot dwelling in the village of Somonauk, "the pictures, video and amazing design essentially speak for themselves," according to the Zillow listing. Designed by a...
Chicago Family Dealing With Constant Grief After Losing 2 Sons to Gun Violence
The devastating calls came twice for one heartbroken Chicago family. Lealer Harris and Derrick Pryor's son DiMonte Pryor was fatally shot in 2018. “He died at the age of 26,” Harris said. "He was murdered in front of people’s homes.”. Then, in August of this year, they received...
At Least 1 Killed, 22 Wounded in Chicago Shootings Since Friday Evening
A 3-year-old girl is among at least 23 people shot throughout Chicago since Friday evening, in a brutal start to the weekend that so far has seen one homicide. The girl was one of at least four minors shot in Chicago so far this weekend — and 20 minors shot overall in the past week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Killed, 2 Wounded in Woodlawn Shooting
Two men were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Woodlawn on the South Side. The group was on the front porch of a home in the 6100 block of South Evans Avenue when a gunman got out of a dark blue Chevy Impala and fired shots about 4:30 p.m., Chicago police said.
2 Shot in Drive-By During House Party in Back of the Yards
Two men were shot in a drive-by early Saturday during a house party in Back of the Yards on the South Side. The men, 32 and 22, were standing outside among a group of people about 1:10 a.m. in the 4800 block of South Justine Street when a black SUV drove by and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
Chicago Forecast: Calm Morning, Severe Weather Possible in Evening
Rain will close out the weekend in Chicago and its surrounding areas, ushering in another day of cloudy skies and scattered thunderstorms, some of which could be severe. The morning should be fairly calm. Clouds will likely drift past the area, paving the way for some sun to shine partly in the afternoon. Temperature highs are expected to the mid 80s, likely peaking at 84.
Not Sure If Your Symptoms Are Long COVID or Something Else? Here's What to Know
As respiratory infections rise, cold and flu season begins, allergy season persists and the BA.5 omicron subvariant continues its dominance, it can be hard to differentiate what exactly is behind your COVID symptoms -- especially as some linger longer than others. The Chicago area has reported a sharp rise in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Officials Probe Death of Man Found on Beach in Highland Park
An investigation headed by the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is underway after a 45-year-old man was found dead Saturday morning on the shore of a Highland Park beach. After preliminary reports, authorities said they determined that two other individuals were involved in the incident. Officials said the victim,...
Boy Thought To Be Kidnapped During Car Theft in East Chatham Is Safe, Police Say
A car was stolen in Chicago's East Chatham neighborhood Friday evening, police said. Chicago police responded to a report of a stolen white Kia at approximately 4:53 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Ellis Avenue where an unknown offender broke into the vehicle and then took off, police said.
Suburban Naperville Home Catches Fire After Being Struck by Lightening
As strong storms pummeled the Chicago area Sunday evening, a home in suburban Naperville caught fire after being struck by lightening, officials say. According to the Naperville Fire Department, at 10:59 p.m. Sunday, the Naperville Fire Department received a call from a resident saying that their home in the 4600 block of Cork Tree Drive had caught fire following a lightening strike.
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued in Several Chicago-Area Counties
Several Chicago-area counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch as fierce winds and heavy downpours remain possible through Monday morning. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle and Will counties until 4 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Damaging winds and large hail are expected...
Illinois' $1.34 Billion Lottery Ticket Winner Has Less Than 10 Days Left to Make a Decision
According to Illinois Lottery officials, the winner of the July 29 $1.34 billion Mega Millions lottery ticket, purchased at a gas station in suburban Des Plaines, still hasn't come forward. "As far as the winner is concerned, we have not heard from the winner yet," Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays...
Man Shot and Killed While Riding Inside Vehicle in Grayslake
Police in north suburban Grayslake are seeking the individual who opened fire Saturday morning, fatally shooting a man as he rode in a vehicle, authorities stated. Grayslake police say the man, 23 years old, was a passenger in a vehicle traveling on Washington Street near Lancer Lane when someone in another vehicle began shooting at the victim's vehicle. Police learned of the shooting at approximately 10:45 a.m., when officers were called to Northwestern Medicine Grayslake in regard to a gunshot victim.
Kenosha Homeowner Kills Intruder After Being Attacked
A Kenosha homeowner fought with an intruder and eventually killed the assailant. The Kenosha Police Department said the incident happened Friday evening after someone reported that a suspicious person was damaging vehicles and trying to enter homes. The suspect eventually broke into a home and attacked the homeowner. Police said...
1 Seriously Injured in Car and Semi Crash, Gurnee Police Say
One person was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle collided with a semi Saturday evening in north suburban Gurnee, authorities said. The crash was reported at approximately 6:03 p.m. in the area of Route 41 and Ferndale Street. According to Gurnee police, an initial investigation revealed the driver of a Toyota attempted to cross Route 41 when a semi struck the vehicle.
Comments / 0