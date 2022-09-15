ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays make history with all Latin-American batting order

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aHd1w_0hxLk4eN00
The Rays started Major League Baseball's first all-Latin American batting lineup Thursday against the Blue Jays. From left, Rene Pinto, Yandy Diaz, Wander Franco, Isaac Paredes, David Peralta, Harold Ramirez, Jose Siri, Manuel Margot and Randy Arozarena. [Courtesy of Michael Chisholm/MLB] [ MICHAEL CHISHOLM | Courtesy of Michael Chisholm/MLB ]

TORONTO — The Rays celebrated Roberto Clemente Day in a remarkable way Thursday — with the first batting order in major-league history with all nine players from Latin American countries.

Making it more special, all wore No. 21 as part of the majors-wide tribute to Clemente, the legendary outfielder and humanitarian from Puerto Rico who was the first Latin American player inducted into the Hall of Fame.

“They let us know right after the game,” first baseman Harold Ramirez said. “That was a surprise. That’s very good for the team and for every Latin player. And on this day it’s more special, because it’s Roberto Clemente Day.”

Twelve of the Rays’ 14 current active position players are from Latin American countries, and Thursday’s lineup — coincidentally, though appropriately — featured nine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RzBas_0hxLk4eN00
The Rays started Major League Baseball's first all-Latin American batting lineup Thursday against the Blue Jays. From left, Rene Pinto, Yandy Diaz, Wander Franco, Isaac Paredes, David Peralta, Harold Ramirez, Jose Siri, Manuel Margot and Randy Arozarena. [Courtesy of Michael Chisholm/MLB] [ MICHAEL CHISHOLM | Courtesy of Michael Chisholm/MLB ]

Manager Kevin Cash opted for a right-handed-heavy lineup given the matchup with Toronto’s Kevin Gausman, starting only one lefty — veteran David Peralta (who had past experience with Gausman) — and leaving out lefty Ji-Man Choi (born in Korea) and switch-hitter Taylor Walls (United States).

“It just worked out that they were all of the Latin background,” Cash said. “That’s pretty cool, though. I’m shocked that that has never been done in baseball.”

The Hall of Fame already has asked the Rays for the lineup card.

History-making lineup

Here are the nine players that were in the Rays’ batting order:

Yandy Diaz, 3b (Cuba)

Randy Arozarena, rf (Cuba)

Wander Franco, ss (Dominican Republic)

Harold Ramirez, 1b (Colombia)

Manuel Margot, dh (Dominican Republic)

David Peralta, lf (Venezuela)

Isaac Paredes, 2b (Mexico)

Rene Pinto, c (Venezuela)

Jose Siri, cf (Dominican Republic)

• • •

