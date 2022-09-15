Arizona moms spread awareness after losing their children to fentanyl

Alexander Neville was a typical 14-year-old before fentanyl took his life. In 2020, Neville was found dead in his bedroom after taking a fentanyl pill that he believed to be OxyContin.

"The following morning when I went to wake him, he was gone. It was truly the most horrific moment of my life," said Alexander's mom, Amy Neville.

Alexander was sold the deadly pill through social media.

"These kids think they are getting legitimate prescriptions through social media platforms like Snapchat. That's where Alexander got his. Their lack of experience, they don't have the tolerance built up, and they are losing their lives at an alarming rate," said Neville.

The Neville family has dedicated their lives to raising awareness. They travel across the country to warn teens, and their parents, about the dangers of fentanyl.

"If you suspect your child is experimenting, you have to get them help right now," said Neville.

Neville is not alone. Misty Terrigino is also sharing that message after losing her daughter, Kaylie, to fentanyl in 2021.

"After that I knew I had to do something. We had to raise awareness and let people know what was going on in our community. Prior to that I had no idea it was accessible," said Terrigino.

It's something as simple as a conversation that Terrigino believes could save a life.

"You just have to talk to you kids. I think talking to them, having an honest and safe conversation about what is happening is the most important thing," said Terrigino.

