Clovis, CA

Clovis Unified holds Fall Agriculture Fair

 3 days ago

From roping to milking cows to sheering sheep, area elementary school kids got an up-close look at what living down on the farm is like Thursday.

"First and foremost, we want them to know and understand where their food comes from, but also associate agriculture and the agriculture industry with positive things and positive experiences," says Clovis East Ag teacher Aireal Covey.

The ag fair gives students a chance to learn outside the classroom while planting the seed for potential Future Farmers of America.

Sixty different booths and activities manned by high schoolers helped show the younger kids the many options available in the agriculture industry.

"That hands-on experience of having a working school farm gives our high school students and our junior high students a great opportunity, but being able to bring these elementary school kids here and share with them those things is wonderful," Covey said.

As you might expect, the live animal exhibits were a big hit with the students, but this ag fair was much more than pigs and poultry as the event worked to show kids the process of growing food before it gets to the grocery store and eventually, our kitchen.

"It's really quite sentimental since I came as a kindergartener," says Clovis East Senior Ella Cline. "It's really amazing to see them learn about agriculture and how it's not just about animals. There are also mechanics, plants and food that go into it -- not just the animals in the barn. It's really sweet to see their faces light up when they realize they can be a part of it and not just have animals."

This event is one of two ag fairs put on by Clovis Unified each school year. The next one will take place in the Spring.

