Another mural coming to Self.e Alley

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Work is currently underway on a fourth mural in downtown Evansville’s Self.e Alley.

Self.e Alley began in 2018 to celebrate the Evansville community. The creator of Self.e Alley, Abby Elpers, said the new mural is about owning the Tri-State’s Midwestern heritage. Painter Donald Prow says being a part of a growing art scene across the greater Evansville area is fulfilling.

The mural is expected to be completed sometime in October.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).