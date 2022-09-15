ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Another mural coming to Self.e Alley

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Work is currently underway on a fourth mural in downtown Evansville’s Self.e Alley.

Self.e Alley began in 2018 to celebrate the Evansville community. The creator of Self.e Alley, Abby Elpers, said the new mural is about owning the Tri-State’s Midwestern heritage. Painter Donald Prow says being a part of a growing art scene across the greater Evansville area is fulfilling.

The mural is expected to be completed sometime in October.

The mural is expected to be completed sometime in October.

