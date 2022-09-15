Another mural coming to Self.e Alley
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Work is currently underway on a fourth mural in downtown Evansville’s Self.e Alley.
Self.e Alley began in 2018 to celebrate the Evansville community. The creator of Self.e Alley, Abby Elpers, said the new mural is about owning the Tri-State’s Midwestern heritage. Painter Donald Prow says being a part of a growing art scene across the greater Evansville area is fulfilling.Foundry finds meaning of community following fire
The mural is expected to be completed sometime in October.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
