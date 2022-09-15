Read full article on original website
Wausau man wanted after crash, allegedly suicidal statements, captured
A 20-year-old Wausau man who was the subject of a weekend manhunt after allegedly acting in a suicidal manner and fleeing from the scene of a crash on Hwy. 29 was captured and is in custody in Marathon County. Chad Myszka was initially transported to a local hospital, according to...
'Dangerous' suspect who prompted shelter-in-place in western Wisconsin is located
The Wisconsin man whose alleged actions prompted a shelter-in-place warning in Chippewa County on Friday night was located by authorities over the weekend. Chad Myszka was identified as the subject that prompted a search and a warning message instructing residents to lock their windows and secure their vehicles. T?he Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said he was "dangerous."
Car crash suspect captured in Marathon County
CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WJFW) - A man responsible for a high speed chase Friday is in custody. The chase began in Chippewa County and ended in Marathon County, when the driver, Chad Myszka, 20, crashed his vehicle along Hwy. 29. Three vehicles were involved in the crash and both Myszka and...
UPDATE: Suspect wanted in Chippewa County in custody in Marathon County
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- The man who led law enforcement on a high speed chase before crashing on Hwy. 29 Friday was arrested and is in custody in Marathon County Saturday. Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk said Marathon County Sheriff’s Office notified the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department they were transporting...
onfocus.news
UTV Crash Reported in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – On 09/16/22 at 1:50PM, The Wood County Dispatch Center received a 911 call of a UTV rollover accident at the intersection on CTH Zand Hillcrest Ave in the Township of Saratoga, Wood County. Upon investigation, speed and alcohol are believed to be factors involved...
After Hwy. 29 crash, search is on for possibly armed Wausau man considered dangerous
Police are searching for a 20-year-old Wausau man they consider dangerous and potentially armed and suicidal who was allegedly involved in a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29, according to sheriff’s officials. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department received an alert from Marathon County regarding the man, identified as Chad Myszka,...
1 person dead in Lincoln County motorcycle crash
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Lincoln County Saturday morning. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office 911 center received a report of a crash on County Rd A in the Town of Bradley around 10:00 a.m. The crash involved four motorcycles. When crews arrived they found four people were injured. Investigators say two motorcycles were southbound and preparing to turn when two other southbound motorcycles collided with them.
‘Kelly Castle’ draws thousands to Tomahawk
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - The gates to ‘Kelley Castle’ in Tomahawk open one weekend a year to the public. Sunday the 18th, the last day open in 2022, drew in thousands of visitors. “Probably had two thousand visitors by noon yesterday,” said Pete Kelley, the owner and builder...
One killed, three injured four-motorcycle crash on County Hwy. A in Town of Bradley
TOWN OF BRADLEY – One man was killed and three others were injured in a four-motorcycle crash in the Town of Bradley on Saturday, Sept. 17. According to a release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was received at approximately 10 a.m. reporting a crash involving multiple motorcycles with multiple injuries on County Rd. A. Upon arrival on the scene, deputies discovered four motorcycles to be involved with four people injured.
‘Women in Aviation Day’ at Downtown Wausau Airport
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - EAA Chapter 640′s inaugural Women In Aviation Day took place on Saturday at Wausau Downtown Airport. The event aimed to get more women involved in recreational and professional aviation. Children had the chance to participate in ‘Young Eagle Flights’ by going for airplane rides, while other aviation organizations gave information about their programs.
Wausau area births, Sept. 15
Marcus Murphy and Montana Vandergeest announce the birth of their son Myles Thomas, born at 12:13 a.m. Sept. 6, 2022. Myles weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Alex and Dana Gruling announce the birth of their son Watson Anthony, born at 8:05 a.m. Sept. 6, 2022. Watson weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.
Wausau School District, police investigating fight between student and teacher captured by cellphone video
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District and Wausau Police Department are both investigating a physical fight involving a student and teacher. The fight happened on Wednesday, Sept. 14 during school hours. Wausau Police said the incident was reported to police and school administration that day. Meanwhile, the Wausau...
Names released in fatal weekend crash
Police have identified the man suspected of driving while intoxicated when he struck a pickup head on Saturday, leaving an 8-year-old boy dead. John Lahti, 41, of Merrill was injured in the crash and was transported to a Merrill hospital for treatment. He is expected to face homicide charges in the crash.
Name released in fatal Tomahawk-area motorcycle crash
Police have identified the man killed in a crash Saturday morning that involved four motorcycles as 67-year-olld Michael Tyloch. The crash was reported on Lincoln County Hwy. A at about 10 a.m. Saturday. The area was just north of County Hwy. U, across from the Tomahawk Speedway. Lincoln County Sheriff’s officials say two motorcycles were preparing to make a turn when two other cyclists collided with them.
Homicide charge expected in weekend crash that left 8-year-old boy dead
A 41-year-old Merrill man is expected to face homicide charges after a crash Saturday that left an 8-year-old boy dead and a woman critically injured, police say. Alcohol is suspected in the crash, which was reported at about 7:20 p.m. on Hwy. 17 near Sunrise Road in the town of Merrill. Multiple deputies from the sheriff’s office, along with several troopers from the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene.
Wausau-area man accused of election fraud faces new charges
Two days before his plea hearing to settle a felony election fraud case, prosecutors filed new charges against a Wausau-area man, this time accusing him of trying to illegally purchase a firearm. Timothy Hedstrom, 45, was charged in May in Marathon County Circuit Court after Schofield City Clerk Lisa Quinn...
Wausau area obituaries September 16, 2022
He was born on April 20, 1983, in Wausau, son of Richard Burch and the late Gayle (Habeck) Burch. He earned his bachelor’s degree from University of Wisconsin Stevens Point. After school he began his working career at Ferguson as the warehouse manager. He exceeded expectations and made many friends along the way. After moving on from Ferguson, he most recently had worked at UMR, processing claims. ??
UPDATE: 1 dead, 3 injured in motorcycle crash
UPDATE: Police say one person is dead and three other people were injured in a crash involving four motorcycles in Lincoln County. The crash was reported at about 10 a.m. Saturday on County Hwy. A just north of County Hwy. U, across from the Tomahawk Speedway. Police say that one...
Victim in fatal Wood Co. motorcycle crash identified
Police have identified the victim in a Friday morning fatal motorcycle crash as 47-year-old Casey L. Wulf, of Port Edwards. Police say Wulf was westbound on Hwy. 54 at about 2:30 a.m. Friday when he was struck from behind by vehicle as he approached the intersection of Green Grove Lane. Wulf was thrown from the motorcycle.
Driver dead in Wood Co. motorcycle crash
A motorcycle driver is dead after an early morning crash that shut down Hwy. 54 near Nekoosa for more than five hours. The crash was reported at about 2:30 a.m. in the town of Port Edwards, near Green Grove Lane. According to initial reports, a westbound vehicle struck the motorcycle...
