Major quake hits Mexico on anniversary of deadly tremors
A powerful earthquake struck western Mexico on Monday, leaving at least one person dead and sparking panic hundreds of kilometers away in Mexico City on the anniversary of two devastating tremors. On the anniversary of that earthquake in 2017, a 7.1 quake left around 370 people dead, mainly in the capital.
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico´s Pacific coast; 1 killed
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A magnitude 7.6 earthquake shook Mexico’s central Pacific coast on Monday, killing at least one person and setting off a seismic alarm in the rattled capital on the anniversary of two earlier devastating quakes. There were at least some early reports of damage to buildings from the quake, which hit at 1:05 p.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geologic Survey, which had initially put the magnitude at 7.5. It said the quake was centered 37 kilometers (23 miles) southeast of Aquila near the boundary of Colima and Michoacan states and at a depth of 15.1 kilometers (9.4 miles). President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said via Twitter that the secretary of the navy told him one person was killed in the port city of Manzanillo, Colima when a wall at a mall collapsed.
Tennessee asks court to dismiss school voucher lawsuit
The Tennessee attorney general’s office urged a judicial panel Monday to dismiss remaining legal challenges to the state’s private school voucher law after a string of court victories cleared the way for the program’s launch this school year.But attorneys for several plaintiffs, including county governments based in Memphis and Nashville, argued for a full hearing on several remaining constitutional claims over a 2019 law that applies to only two of the...
Why was there no plan to prevent public safety crisis during Mexican Independence Day celebrations?
CHICAGO (CBS) — We are no strangers to traffic and large events in Chicago, but the gridlock created by Mexican Independence Day celebrations over the weekend resulted in not only a traffic concern, but also a public safety concern. CBS 2’s Tara Molina asked city leaders Monday why we...
California legalises controversial ‘human composting’ burial method
California has legalised a burial process known as “human composting,” which advocates say will help cut down on the carboon footprint of funerals.In human composting, the remains of the deceased are put in a reusable stainless steel vessel filled with biodegradable materials like wood chips. After 30 to 45 days, the remains will fully decompose into nutrient-rich soil, which can be given to loved ones or donated to land conservation, among other uses.Advocates say the technique, which California governor Gavin Newsom legalised on Sunday by signing Assembly Bill 351, is more sustainable than traditional coffin burials or cremations. Unlike...
