Kansas City, MO

FanSided

Former Chiefs players, fans react to Bosa’s “dirty” hit on Mahomes

On Thursday, Kansas City Chiefs fans and former players let their opinions know after Joey Bosa’s questionable hit on Patrick Mahomes. The NFL’s Thursday Night Football opener on Amazon Prime featured major injury storylines, before, during, and after the game. The Kansas City Chiefs‘ biggest injury scare was when quarterback Patrick Mahomes limped after a low blow from Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa in the first half.
Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs Stock Report: Week 2 2022

As has been custom for recent matchups between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday was an instant classic. Neither offense played up to their full potential. Though, the explosive gains were still achieved here and there. Defensively, each team was able to get after the quarterback and force hurried or off-target throws. Kansas City was able to gain momentum with a late defensive touchdown, to boot.
FanSided

Three takeaways from KC Chiefs Week 2 snap counts

The Kansas City Chiefs emerged victorious in a thrilling game against the Los Angeles Chargers. What are some takeaways from who did, and did not, play?. The Kansas City Chiefs got a head start on reaching the 2-0 mark in 2022 after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers, 27-24. It was a nerve-wracking game for Chiefs fans after the Chargers took a double-digit lead in Arrowhead Stadium. The game turned into a messy affair for both teams, filled with injuries, close calls, and penalties. All in all, the Chiefs emerged as the victors, and that is what matters most.
