Learn how to perform circus tricks at the New Mexico State Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kids at the New Mexico State Fair can learn how to be a circus performer. “The Cirus Man” Jason D’Vaude has been juggling fire, sharp objects, and doing balancing acts for nearly 20 years for audiences young and old.

D’Vaude not only performs but teaches others how they can do similar and safer acts at home. Many say his show is not only great entertainment but also an immersive learning experience. “I thought it was fantastic. I love watching the kids laugh and enjoy learning about math but also hand-eye coordination and everything, it was fantastic,” said Josh Aranda, Cleveland Middle School.

There’s still time to catch the show, he’ll be at the state fair all weekend.

