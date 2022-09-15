Read full article on original website
Fix West Texas hosted their ‘Pets in need, Pay what you can’ clinic at Sherwood Park
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Fix West Texas hosted a ‘Pets in need, Pay what you can’ clinic at Sherwood Park in Odessa, Sunday morning. ‘Pets in need, Pay what you can’ is a drive-thru vaccination clinic where people who can’t afford to pay full price for vet services can receive them at a price they can afford.
Odessa vs. Amarillo
PLAY OF THE WEEK: Pecos quarterback Colt Salgado to Jonathan Sandoval. The CBS7 Play of the Week is Pecos quarterback Colt Salgado connecting with receiver Jonathan Sandoval, and Sandoval juking his way to the end zone. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Forsan Buffaloes defeated the McCamey Badgers 33-2 on Friday...
Permian Chapter of Credit Unions host their annual golf tournament
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Today the Permian Chapter of Credit Unions hosted their annual golf tournament at Ratliff Ranch Golf Course, benefiting the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at Medical Center Health System. This is the tournament’s first year back since the start of the pandemic. All funds raised...
HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB Falcons vs. Angelo State Rams
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The UTPB Falcons opened up conference play against the Angelo State Rams. Watch above for the for a more in-depth look of the highlights.
The American Heart Association kicked off their 7th annual Permian Basin Heart walk
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The American Heart Association kicked off their 7th annual Permian Basin Heart walk over the weekend to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise lifesaving funds and encourage physical activity. This is the signature event of the association’s local office, raising funds for research, advocacy, CPR training...
HIGHLIGHTS: Harker Heights vs. Permian
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Harker Heights Knights faced the Permian Panthers. Both teams went into this game undefeated, but in a miraculous comeback, the Panthers took the win in an extremely close game. Permian beat Harker Heights, 28-27. Take a look at the video above for the highlights.
PLAY OF THE WEEK: Pecos quarterback Colt Salgado to Jonathan Sandoval
PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - The CBS7 Play of the Week is Pecos quarterback Colt Salgado connecting with receiver Jonathan Sandoval, and Sandoval juking his way to the end zone. Watch the video above to see the play of the week.
HIGHLIGHTS: Pecos vs. Stanton
STANTON, Texas (KOSA) - The Pecos Eagles defeated the Stanton Buffaloes 14-0 on Friday night. Take a look at the video above for the highlights.
OPD’s ‘Impact Day’ took place at the American Legion
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department knows how to raise the roof when throwing a community event. On Saturday, OPD held their ‘Impact Day’ event at the American Legion in an effort to give thanks to the community for their continuous support of local law enforcement.
ECISD, Odessa Police arrest man for early morning break-in
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A man has been arrested after trying to break into Burnet Elementary School Monday morning. According to a release from ECISD, around 6:20 a.m., a man ran to the north entrance of Burnet Elementary School and when he was unable to get in, he kicked out a portion of the glass in the door and ran into the school’s cafeteria. A neighbor witnessed the incident and called 9-1-1; the school custodian also called the police.
Reeves County Sheriff’s Office assisted with a vehicle pursuit
REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - This afternoon the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office assisted with a vehicle pursuit through west side of town that ended in the Lindsey Addition. Thanks to the well coordinated efforts of all the Law Enforcement officers involved, the suspect was arrested without further incident, and no one was hurt.
