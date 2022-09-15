ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jal, NM

Comments / 0

Related
cbs7.com

Odessa vs. Amarillo

PLAY OF THE WEEK: Pecos quarterback Colt Salgado to Jonathan Sandoval. The CBS7 Play of the Week is Pecos quarterback Colt Salgado connecting with receiver Jonathan Sandoval, and Sandoval juking his way to the end zone. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Forsan Buffaloes defeated the McCamey Badgers 33-2 on Friday...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Permian Chapter of Credit Unions host their annual golf tournament

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Today the Permian Chapter of Credit Unions hosted their annual golf tournament at Ratliff Ranch Golf Course, benefiting the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at Medical Center Health System. This is the tournament’s first year back since the start of the pandemic. All funds raised...
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Jal, NM
cbs7.com

The American Heart Association kicked off their 7th annual Permian Basin Heart walk

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The American Heart Association kicked off their 7th annual Permian Basin Heart walk over the weekend to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise lifesaving funds and encourage physical activity. This is the signature event of the association’s local office, raising funds for research, advocacy, CPR training...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Harker Heights vs. Permian

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Harker Heights Knights faced the Permian Panthers. Both teams went into this game undefeated, but in a miraculous comeback, the Panthers took the win in an extremely close game. Permian beat Harker Heights, 28-27. Take a look at the video above for the highlights.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Pecos vs. Stanton

STANTON, Texas (KOSA) - The Pecos Eagles defeated the Stanton Buffaloes 14-0 on Friday night. Take a look at the video above for the highlights.
STANTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpga#Lpga Hall Of Famer
cbs7.com

OPD’s ‘Impact Day’ took place at the American Legion

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department knows how to raise the roof when throwing a community event. On Saturday, OPD held their ‘Impact Day’ event at the American Legion in an effort to give thanks to the community for their continuous support of local law enforcement.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

ECISD, Odessa Police arrest man for early morning break-in

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A man has been arrested after trying to break into Burnet Elementary School Monday morning. According to a release from ECISD, around 6:20 a.m., a man ran to the north entrance of Burnet Elementary School and when he was unable to get in, he kicked out a portion of the glass in the door and ran into the school’s cafeteria. A neighbor witnessed the incident and called 9-1-1; the school custodian also called the police.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Reeves County Sheriff’s Office assisted with a vehicle pursuit

REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - This afternoon the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office assisted with a vehicle pursuit through west side of town that ended in the Lindsey Addition. Thanks to the well coordinated efforts of all the Law Enforcement officers involved, the suspect was arrested without further incident, and no one was hurt.
REEVES COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy