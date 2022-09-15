Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
An ‘Autumn'-Inspired Festivity Flowers at a Pasadena Garden
Every day is an ethereal and uplifting day at Arlington Garden in Pasadena. The pretty three-acre plot, which sits at the northwest corner of Pasadena Avenue and Arlington Drive, is a leafy idyll just north of the Pasadena-South Pasadena border, a water-wise wonder that's faithfully tended to by a team of dedicated volunteers, all year long.
Santa Monica Could Eliminate Some of Its Outdoor Dining Spaces
At least one city in Southern California is looking at a significant scale back on expanded outdoor dining. The outdoor dining area for the 1212 Restaurant on the Santa Monica Promenade has been very popular but it looks like most of it is going away at the end of the month.
Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Moon at a Free Chinatown Fest
Southern California has a number of notable festivals, enduring celebrations that are full of festive flair, cultural significance, and community spirit. And the Chinatown Moon Festival? This sparkly evening event is one of the centerpieces of this important local pantheon, a delicious, performance-filled fest that welcomes everyone for free, no reservation or ticket required.
Fire Damages Several Palm Trees Near Hollywood Bowl
Firefighters quickly knocked down a "stubborn'' brush fire across the street from the Hollywood Bowl and no injuries or structure damage was reported, authorities said. The fire was reported at around 11 p.m. Saturday on Highland Avenue near the Hollywood (101) Freeway as concertgoers were leaving a "Sound of Music" singalong at the Bowl.
LADWP's New Program Will Offer Rebates for Window A/Cs Across LA
Overworked or inefficient air conditioners across LA in need of an upgrade just got a major boost from the city. Carolina Aceves may be the perfect example as to why it's such a big deal. Her son has a heart condition, she told NBC4, and the heat makes it all...
Millions in LA County Can Resume Outdoor Watering With Pipeline Repairs Complete
Millions in Southern California can resume outdoor watering Monday after repairs on a pipeline connecting the Colorado River to customers in Los Angeles County were completed ahead of schedule. The completion of repairs on a leaking portion of the 36-mile pipeline means 4 million people who were asked to avoid...
Long Beach Aquarium Releasing Endangered Frogs Back Into Wild
Critically endangered mountain yellow-legged frogs who were raised and cared for at Long Beach's Aquarium of the Pacific are being released back into their habitat in the Southern California mountains to help rebuild their populations, the aquarium announced Sunday. "The Aquarium's amphibian team have taken special care of these frogs...
Firefighters Near Full Containment of Deadly Fairview Fire in Riverside County
A deadly wildfire that burned more than 28,000 acres in Riverside County was near full containment two weeks after breaking out on Labor Day. The 28,300-acre Fairview Fire was 98-percent contained Sunday afternoon in the Hemet area. All evacuations and warnings were lifted. The fire started Sept. 5 on Fairview...
More Than 11K Pounds of Trash Picked Up in Orange County Event
More than 11,000 pounds of trash was collected Saturday at over 40 sites along Orange County beaches and channels and in parks in an event aimed at keeping it out of the ocean. More than 2,500 volunteers took part in the cleanup coordinated by Orange County Coastkeeper as part of...
Sewage Spill Prompts Beach Closure South of Torrance
A stretch of beach just south of Torrance remained closed Saturday due to a 5,000-gallon sewage spill. Los Angeles County Public Health first announced the closure of RAT Beach at Malaga Creek Sept. 7. Samples taken Friday still showed bacteria levels exceed state standards, officials said. Sampling is done daily...
Moment of Silence to Be Held for Teen Who Overdosed at High School in Hollywood
There is a planned moment of silence at a football game to be held Friday night at Helen Bernstein High School to honor the 15-year-old girl who died in a school bathroom of an overdose Tuesday. The game is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. Margarita Gonzalez, the heartbroken grandmother...
Authorities Evacuate Buena Park Farmers Market After Body Found in Car
Buena Park police and Orange County Fire Authority firefighters evacuated a farmers market and other businesses around the Buena Park Mall Saturday due to hazardous materials inside a car in which a man reportedly committed suicide. Orange County firefighters responded at 9:43 a.m. to the mall at Stanton and LaPalma...
Authorities Identify Man Holding Rifle Fatally Shot by LAPD in Vermont Knolls
Los Angeles police officers responding to a family dispute fatally shot a man holding a rifle Saturday in the Vermont Knolls area of South LA. Officers were called about 1:20 p.m. to a home at Grand Avenue and 102nd Street on a report of a family dispute, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison told City News Service.
Man Wounded in Shooting During Vermont Square Street Takeover
One person was wounded late Sunday in a shooting during a street takeover in the Vermont Square area. The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. at Western Avenue and 48th Street southwest of downtown Los Angeles. The victim, a man in his 60s, was hospitalized with what police said...
Driver Crashes into Elysian Park Home As Pursuit Ends
Officers with the Burbank Police Department were in pursuit of a vehicle when it crashed into a home in Elysian Park Friday night. The chase began due to a suspected burglary, according to police. The driver of a gray van was seen speeding through highways in Glendale until they reached...
‘Out of Nowhere': Cessna Pilot Makes Emergency Landing on Ventura Beach
A pilot with an in-flight emergency landed his single engine Cessna plane on Ventura Beach Friday. According to witnesses, the Cessna was silent as it landed at the water's edge around 4:30 p.m. Coming to rest on a rock jetty, a pilot and two passengers were not hurt in the...
Man Found Shot Dead in Bell Gardens
A man was found shot dead Sunday in Bell Gardens, authorities said. Bell Gardens police officers dispatched about 1:10 a.m. to the 6000 block of Live Oak Street, regarding gunshots heard in the area, found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, the Sheriff's Information Bureau reported. Paramedics arriving...
One Man Injured and Another Dead After Shooting Lancaster
One man is injured and another man is dead after a shooting in Lancaster Sunday morning. Lancaster Sheriff Station deputies responded to a call of a shooting around 1:42 a.m. on the 42500 block of 10th Street West. When police arrived they found two male individuals who were suffering from...
