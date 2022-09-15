ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

WREG

Oxford woman who stole millions from MS State sorority sentenced

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $3 million in restitution for embezzling money from a Mississippi State University sorority. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Betty Jane Cadle, 75, of Oxford, pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud in […]
OXFORD, MS
breezynews.com

Photo: Former Whippet named Miss Starkville, will compete for Miss Mississippi

A former Kosciusko Whippet was crowned Miss Starkville over the weekend. Adyson Poole, a 2019 graduate of Kosciusko High School, received the honor Saturday night. “One of the most exciting parts of being Miss Starkville is the opportunity I will have over the course of the year to grow my social impact initiative, ‘Feed Mississippi,"” Poole told Breezy News. “I will be raising awareness and educating people on food poverty and food insecurities in Mississippi.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Teenager found shot to death in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford confirmed to WTVA that law enforcement in Pontotoc County are investigating a fatal Saturday night shooting. According to Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford 17 year old Matthew Westmoreland was found shot to death in the front yard of his home on Morris Lane.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

wcbi.com

Law enforcement looking for woman using counterfeit money

WINSTON CO., Miss. (WCBI) – Area law enforcement is looking for a woman accused of passing bogus bucks. This is a picture from surveillance footage of the suspect. Louisville police say the woman is accused of using counterfeit $20 bills to pay for her items. Stores in Louisville, Noxapater,...
LOUISVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Commercial Dispatch

New Starkville building code aims to address dilapidated structures

STARKVILLE — Aldermen on Tuesday will host a second public hearing on revisions to the city’s unified building codes, one of which would require property owners to repair boarded up buildings within 180 days. While City Planner Daniel Havelin said most of the changes to the codes —...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Recent inventory check shows 34 handguns unaccounted for at CPD

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly three dozen Columbus Police Department guns are unaccounted for and now there’s an investigation to figure out where they went. City leaders are trying to understand what happened to the handguns during a recent inventory check. The agency has seen guns taken in...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus Interim Police Chief speaks on unaccounted for handguns

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A follow up to the story we brought to you yesterday. Columbus police department still has guns unaccounted for. Yesterday, sources told WCBI that there were 34 handguns unaccounted for within the department. Interim chief Dorian Johnson would say it was thirty something guns initially...
COLUMBUS, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Company to create 60 direct jobs in Neshoba County

Two companies that make equipment to support the lumber industry are investing $8.14 million to open a facility here and will create 60 new jobs, officials announced Friday morning. The companies are The New York Blower Company, an industrial fan manufacturer, and Kiln Drying Solutions & Components, a company specializing...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Downtown Columbus gears up for annual Artwalk

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Downtown Columbus is gearing up for the Artwalk. Rain or shine, downtown Columbus will be the spot to be if you are looking to add a piece to your art collections. You will need cash or a check to make art purchases. Some downtown stores...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Smoke shop owner jailed for selling weed gummies

STARKVILLE — A person’s adverse reaction to consuming THC gummies led to the Friday arrest of a local business owner. THC is the primary psychoactive substance in marijuana. Akeed Abdo Ahmed Saleh, 38, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and operating without...
STARKVILLE, MS
WTOK-TV

New manfacturing company coming to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A new business is coming to Neshoba County and is projected to bring several jobs to the area. Two manufacturing companies, New York Blower Company and Kiln Drying Systems and Components, will be investing 8.14 million dollars into renovating the former Richardson Molding Facility in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
wtva.com

Toddler hit by gunfire Tuesday evening in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Gunfire struck a toddler Tuesday evening in Pontotoc County. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said the incident happened at approximately 7:00 at a home on Wise Bend Road, which is west of Ecru. He said the toddler was playing in a yard with other children. The...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Companies announce joint location in Neshoba County

Project represents corporate investment of approximately $8.14 million. The New Yorker Blower Company and Kiln Drying Systems & Components will be investing $8.14 million in Philadelphia to open a new facility and create 60 jobs. The two companies manufacture batch and continuous lumber drying kilns, wood waste heat plants and...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Grenada man charged with murder

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - The Grenada Police Department charged a Grenada man with murder. Grenada Police Chief George Douglas said they arrested James Thompson, 55, on Tuesday. Police charged him for the murder of John Flanagan, 35, in the Futheyville Cove community. Thompson does not have a bond set yet....
GRENADA, MS
wtva.com

Columbus man arrested for felony possession of marijuana

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A drug bust landed a Columbus man behind bars. According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, officers arrested Rodriques Lanier on Friday for felony possession of marijuana. He’s accused of selling narcotics out of his 27th Street home in Columbus. Narcotics...
COLUMBUS, MS

