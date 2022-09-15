Read full article on original website
Oxford woman who stole millions from MS State sorority sentenced
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $3 million in restitution for embezzling money from a Mississippi State University sorority. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Betty Jane Cadle, 75, of Oxford, pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud in […]
breezynews.com
Photo: Former Whippet named Miss Starkville, will compete for Miss Mississippi
A former Kosciusko Whippet was crowned Miss Starkville over the weekend. Adyson Poole, a 2019 graduate of Kosciusko High School, received the honor Saturday night. “One of the most exciting parts of being Miss Starkville is the opportunity I will have over the course of the year to grow my social impact initiative, ‘Feed Mississippi,"” Poole told Breezy News. “I will be raising awareness and educating people on food poverty and food insecurities in Mississippi.”
wtva.com
Teenager found shot to death in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford confirmed to WTVA that law enforcement in Pontotoc County are investigating a fatal Saturday night shooting. According to Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford 17 year old Matthew Westmoreland was found shot to death in the front yard of his home on Morris Lane.
Adverse reaction to gummies leads to search of Mississippi business, drug arrest
Reports of adverse reactions to packages of gummies laced with THC have landed one Mississippi business man in jail. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, Starkville Police Department investigators served a search warrant at Bulldog Smoke Shop, 303 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive. Akeed Abdo Ahmed Saleh, 38, was charged with...
wcbi.com
Poor reaction to THC edibles leads to an arrest in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A poor reaction to THC edibles leads to the arrest of a Starkville man. Akeed Saleh is arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and operate without a city of Starkville business license. Starkville police say Saleh is accused of possessing...
wcbi.com
Law enforcement looking for woman using counterfeit money
WINSTON CO., Miss. (WCBI) – Area law enforcement is looking for a woman accused of passing bogus bucks. This is a picture from surveillance footage of the suspect. Louisville police say the woman is accused of using counterfeit $20 bills to pay for her items. Stores in Louisville, Noxapater,...
wtva.com
Starkville Police: Adverse reaction to THC gummies led to arrest
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Starkville say an adverse reaction to THC gummies led to the arrest of a 38-year-old man. According to the Starkville Police Department, investigators used a warrant on Friday to search Bulldog Smoke Shop on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. This led to the...
Commercial Dispatch
New Starkville building code aims to address dilapidated structures
STARKVILLE — Aldermen on Tuesday will host a second public hearing on revisions to the city’s unified building codes, one of which would require property owners to repair boarded up buildings within 180 days. While City Planner Daniel Havelin said most of the changes to the codes —...
wcbi.com
Recent inventory check shows 34 handguns unaccounted for at CPD
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly three dozen Columbus Police Department guns are unaccounted for and now there’s an investigation to figure out where they went. City leaders are trying to understand what happened to the handguns during a recent inventory check. The agency has seen guns taken in...
wcbi.com
Columbus Interim Police Chief speaks on unaccounted for handguns
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A follow up to the story we brought to you yesterday. Columbus police department still has guns unaccounted for. Yesterday, sources told WCBI that there were 34 handguns unaccounted for within the department. Interim chief Dorian Johnson would say it was thirty something guns initially...
Neshoba Democrat
Company to create 60 direct jobs in Neshoba County
Two companies that make equipment to support the lumber industry are investing $8.14 million to open a facility here and will create 60 new jobs, officials announced Friday morning. The companies are The New York Blower Company, an industrial fan manufacturer, and Kiln Drying Solutions & Components, a company specializing...
wcbi.com
Downtown Columbus gears up for annual Artwalk
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Downtown Columbus is gearing up for the Artwalk. Rain or shine, downtown Columbus will be the spot to be if you are looking to add a piece to your art collections. You will need cash or a check to make art purchases. Some downtown stores...
Commercial Dispatch
Smoke shop owner jailed for selling weed gummies
STARKVILLE — A person’s adverse reaction to consuming THC gummies led to the Friday arrest of a local business owner. THC is the primary psychoactive substance in marijuana. Akeed Abdo Ahmed Saleh, 38, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and operating without...
WTOK-TV
New manfacturing company coming to Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A new business is coming to Neshoba County and is projected to bring several jobs to the area. Two manufacturing companies, New York Blower Company and Kiln Drying Systems and Components, will be investing 8.14 million dollars into renovating the former Richardson Molding Facility in Philadelphia.
kicks96news.com
Shooter Nabbed Quickly Due to Teamwork from Kosciusko Police and Attala Sheriff’s Office
At approximately 11:20 a.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022 a caller reported that someone shot into their residence on Carter Street in Kosciusko. The shooter was seen fleeing the area in a maroon Mercury Grand Marquis and was believed to be headed toward Hwy 19 North. Attala County Deputies and...
wtva.com
Toddler hit by gunfire Tuesday evening in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Gunfire struck a toddler Tuesday evening in Pontotoc County. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said the incident happened at approximately 7:00 at a home on Wise Bend Road, which is west of Ecru. He said the toddler was playing in a yard with other children. The...
desotocountynews.com
Companies announce joint location in Neshoba County
Project represents corporate investment of approximately $8.14 million. The New Yorker Blower Company and Kiln Drying Systems & Components will be investing $8.14 million in Philadelphia to open a new facility and create 60 jobs. The two companies manufacture batch and continuous lumber drying kilns, wood waste heat plants and...
wtva.com
Grenada man charged with murder
GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - The Grenada Police Department charged a Grenada man with murder. Grenada Police Chief George Douglas said they arrested James Thompson, 55, on Tuesday. Police charged him for the murder of John Flanagan, 35, in the Futheyville Cove community. Thompson does not have a bond set yet....
wcbi.com
Settlement reached in Federal Age Discrimination suit in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lawyers for Lowndes County and its former Administrator reach an agreement in a Federal Age Discrimination suit. According to court documents, the lawsuit filed by Ralph Billingsley against the county and Supervisors Harry Sanders and John Holliman has been dismissed due to a settlement.
wtva.com
Columbus man arrested for felony possession of marijuana
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A drug bust landed a Columbus man behind bars. According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, officers arrested Rodriques Lanier on Friday for felony possession of marijuana. He’s accused of selling narcotics out of his 27th Street home in Columbus. Narcotics...
