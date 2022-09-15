'Celebrity Jeopardy!' Reveals a Brand-New Triple 'Jeopardy' Round + More New Players (Exclusive)

Read full article on original website
Sylvester Stallone, 76, and Jennifer Flavin, 54, may have rethought their decision to break up after 25 years of marriage. The Rocky actor hinted that the exes may be back together given what he posted on Instagram Monday, September 19, exactly one month to the day after Jennifer filed for divorce and accused Sly of “moving assets from marital funds.”
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Intervention’ on Netflix, Where Addicts Encounter Tough Love And Ultimatums to Get Clean Or Else
Intervention has drifted between A&E and LMN over its 24 seasons and counting, but for now Netflix has only added season 21, which features eight episodes of individuals struggling with addictions to crack, alcohol, opioids, painkillers, meth, and fentanyl and the efforts of family members and loved ones to offer them a path toward rehabilitation and a renewed interest in living. INTERVENTION: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: Melanie is a mother and crack addict who lives in Sudbury in the Canadian province of Ontario. “Melanie has agreed to participate in a documentary about addiction,” an onscreen graphic tells us. “But...
