Abortion clinic plans to stay open after Indiana’s new abortion ban
At least one abortion clinic plans on staying open to provide other services as the state’s new law banning most abortions take effect Thursday. The people in charge at Whole Woman’s Health in South Bend, say they will stay within the law but will help provide women who want abortions, access.
Indiana coronavirus updates for Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hoosiers protest outside governor's residence on day ban goes into effect
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's near-total abortion ban went into effect Thursday morning. That afternoon, IUPUI's Student Alliance for Equality (SAFE) marched to the governor's residence, where other's had been chanting all afternoon. "It's a really devastating day to be a Hoosier and a woman living here. I feel just in...
IN Focus: Mitch Daniels on Biden cabinet visit, future political plans
INDIANAPOLIS – As cabinet officials from the Biden Administration visit Purdue University, the school’s president Mitch Daniels is touting the Hoosier State as the nation’s next hub for technology, while also responding to questions about his own political future. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Secretary of State...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana joins 7 states in forming hydrogen coalition
Indiana and seven other states are joining forces in an effort to develop what they call a robust hydrogen market, supply chain and workforce. The governors have signed the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition Memorandum of Understanding with the goal of supporting hydrogen production in the region. The other states include Illinois,...
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 2 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Without state, federal protections, extreme heat puts Indiana farm workers in danger
Summers in Indiana are going to get hotter. And those high heat days are especially dangerous for farm workers and other people who work outside. But right now, there are few laws to protect Indiana farm workers from extreme heat. In August, more than a hundred farm workers filed into...
Indiana Democrats issue call to action for voters on first day of abortion ban
Democratic state legislative candidates say the only way to repeal Indiana’s near-total abortion ban is by electing Democrats to the Statehouse. Candidates issued a call to action Thursday, the day the ban took effect. Joey Mayer is running against Rep. Donna Schaibley (R-Carmel), an incumbent in a suburban district...
Indiana troopers arrest man for cocaine possession during 6-state crime 'blitz'
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - A Michigan man was among three people who were arrested during a six-state blitz targeting narcotics and other criminal acts this weekend. Indiana State Troopers joined troopers from Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky and West Virginia in the six-state marijuana and criminal patrol effort, according to Sgt. Glen Fifield from Indiana State Police.
Indiana, Kentucky and Ilinios Residents Secretly Judge People Who Do These Things
We all do it, even though we try not to. It's something we aren't proud of, but we just can't help it. What is it? Silently, without knowing them personally, we judge others. Sometimes it over the silliest things like tattoos, hair color, type of vehicle they drive, or where they live. It's ridiculous, really, but the list goes on and on.
NYC Mayor Adams weighs legal action against Texas over migrant ‘crisis’
New York City may fight Texas in court over the Lone Star State’s policy of sending migrants to the Big Apple, Mayor Adams said Sunday. “Our legal team is looking at legal challenges we could do with Texas,” Adams said Sunday on “CBS New York.” “We believe there are some options we have, because when you involuntarily place someone on a bus, we believe that actually skates the law.”
Indiana suffered heavy casualties during Civil War
We’re taking a look back at Indiana history. All this week, News 8’s Adam Pinsker is taking a look at Indiana’s role in the Civil War. This is the final part of five entries in our latest INside Story series. Part 1 | Part 2 | Part...
Persimmon Seed Winter Prediction for Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana 2022
Recent persimmon seeds have told us what we might be in store for this winter in the Tri-State. Did you know that you can tell how bad winter will be by looking at a persimmon seed, according to weather folklore? One in particular that I remember was in regards to how bad of winters we will have based on Wolly Worms. If you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or even white, that means a harsh and severe winter is in store. I have yet to see any Wolly Worms this year, however, recently a post has gone viral based on another winter weather folklore, the persimmon seed.
Strong storms possible Sunday night
Skies are mostly clear for much of central Indiana this Sunday morning with mild lows in the lower 60s. Cloud cover is going to build into the area this morning due to a weakening storm complex. Most of the showers will dissipate before crossing over our western border. However, a stray shower cannot be ruled out. Highs will rise into the mid-80s this afternoon.
Indiana announces ‘Air Quality Action Day’ for Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday, Sept. 18 has been declared an “Air Quality Action Day” in Indiana, as announced by the state’s department of environmental management. IDEM released a statement Saturday saying that starting at midnight and lasting until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected. Due to potentially high ozone […]
Should Gov. Inslee run for an ‘unprecedented’ fourth term in office?
Gov. Jay Inslee’s 2024 re-election campaign has raised more than $600,000, adding weight to the theory that the governor will actually run for an “unprecedented” fourth term, according to a recently published report by the Seattle Times. Inslee’s potential candidacy raises a number of questions, chief among...
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
Woman gives birth on way to hospital: ‘You did not just have a baby on the interstate’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) - A couple in Indiana has quite a story to tell after welcoming their child into the world on the side of a highway. “My contractions were eight minutes apart. Then 35 minutes later, we had a baby on our hands,” said mother Emily Waddell. She...
Considering the new COVID booster? Here’s what to expect after the shot
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The new COVID-19 booster is now available at pharmacies, doctors offices and pop-up clinics across Indiana. The bivalent shot not only protects against the original coronavirus strain, it also protects against omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5., which have been rapidly spread across the U.S. and around the world.
