ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 2

Related
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Hoosiers protest outside governor's residence on day ban goes into effect

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's near-total abortion ban went into effect Thursday morning. That afternoon, IUPUI's Student Alliance for Equality (SAFE) marched to the governor's residence, where other's had been chanting all afternoon. "It's a really devastating day to be a Hoosier and a woman living here. I feel just in...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

IN Focus: Mitch Daniels on Biden cabinet visit, future political plans

INDIANAPOLIS – As cabinet officials from the Biden Administration visit Purdue University, the school’s president Mitch Daniels is touting the Hoosier State as the nation’s next hub for technology, while also responding to questions about his own political future. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Secretary of State...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana joins 7 states in forming hydrogen coalition

Indiana and seven other states are joining forces in an effort to develop what they call a robust hydrogen market, supply chain and workforce. The governors have signed the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition Memorandum of Understanding with the goal of supporting hydrogen production in the region. The other states include Illinois,...
INDIANA STATE
indianapublicradio.org

Indiana Democrats issue call to action for voters on first day of abortion ban

Democratic state legislative candidates say the only way to repeal Indiana’s near-total abortion ban is by electing Democrats to the Statehouse. Candidates issued a call to action Thursday, the day the ban took effect. Joey Mayer is running against Rep. Donna Schaibley (R-Carmel), an incumbent in a suburban district...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Politics State
Fox 32 Chicago

Indiana troopers arrest man for cocaine possession during 6-state crime 'blitz'

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - A Michigan man was among three people who were arrested during a six-state blitz targeting narcotics and other criminal acts this weekend. Indiana State Troopers joined troopers from Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky and West Virginia in the six-state marijuana and criminal patrol effort, according to Sgt. Glen Fifield from Indiana State Police.
STEVENSVILLE, MI
nypressnews.com

NYC Mayor Adams weighs legal action against Texas over migrant ‘crisis’

New York City may fight Texas in court over the Lone Star State’s policy of sending migrants to the Big Apple, Mayor Adams said Sunday. “Our legal team is looking at legal challenges we could do with Texas,” Adams said Sunday on “CBS New York.” “We believe there are some options we have, because when you involuntarily place someone on a bus, we believe that actually skates the law.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WISH-TV

Indiana suffered heavy casualties during Civil War

We’re taking a look back at Indiana history. All this week, News 8’s Adam Pinsker is taking a look at Indiana’s role in the Civil War. This is the final part of five entries in our latest INside Story series. Part 1 | Part 2 | Part...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
WBKR

Persimmon Seed Winter Prediction for Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana 2022

Recent persimmon seeds have told us what we might be in store for this winter in the Tri-State. Did you know that you can tell how bad winter will be by looking at a persimmon seed, according to weather folklore? One in particular that I remember was in regards to how bad of winters we will have based on Wolly Worms. If you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or even white, that means a harsh and severe winter is in store. I have yet to see any Wolly Worms this year, however, recently a post has gone viral based on another winter weather folklore, the persimmon seed.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Strong storms possible Sunday night

Skies are mostly clear for much of central Indiana this Sunday morning with mild lows in the lower 60s. Cloud cover is going to build into the area this morning due to a weakening storm complex. Most of the showers will dissipate before crossing over our western border. However, a stray shower cannot be ruled out. Highs will rise into the mid-80s this afternoon.
FOX59

Indiana announces ‘Air Quality Action Day’ for Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday, Sept. 18 has been declared an “Air Quality Action Day” in Indiana, as announced by the state’s department of environmental management. IDEM released a statement Saturday saying that starting at midnight and lasting until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected. Due to potentially high ozone […]
INDIANA STATE
nypressnews.com

Should Gov. Inslee run for an ‘unprecedented’ fourth term in office?

Gov. Jay Inslee’s 2024 re-election campaign has raised more than $600,000, adding weight to the theory that the governor will actually run for an “unprecedented” fourth term, according to a recently published report by the Seattle Times. Inslee’s potential candidacy raises a number of questions, chief among...
WASHINGTON STATE
WISH-TV

Considering the new COVID booster? Here’s what to expect after the shot

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The new COVID-19 booster is now available at pharmacies, doctors offices and pop-up clinics across Indiana. The bivalent shot not only protects against the original coronavirus strain, it also protects against omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5., which have been rapidly spread across the U.S. and around the world.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy