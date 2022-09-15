Read full article on original website
my child and I are both disabled and homeless that helping hands told me they don't have a shelter for woman and children, they are corrupted and evil so good !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
WWEEK
Linn County Republicans Fume at “Unacceptable” Defections From Christine Drazan
Oregon Republicans have long viewed 2022 as the best opportunity in 40 years to reclaim the governor’s mansion. But an email from one party committee chides Republicans for potentially squandering that chance with apathy and division. “We must recognize that some are not fully backing our Gubernatorial nominee Christine...
Salem-Keizer school board meetings go virtual again after tension between groups
SALEM, Ore. — School boards across the country have become hotbeds of division with parents and community members attending meetings and butting heads over topics like politics, race and LGBTQ+ issues. Leaders of the Salem-Keizer School District this week reverted back to virtual school board meetings after tension during...
WWEEK
Stalking Allegations Against Retired Oregon City Veterinarian Lead to $245,000 Lawsuit
The harassment began five years ago with a piece of hate mail, sent to Kenneth Fandrich’s Oregon City home. It was disguised as a letter from his union, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Then, someone broke into Fandrich’s truck and left a condom wrapper under a pair of...
Lebanon-Express
Striking Weyerhaeuser workers to rally in Lebanon
Weyerhaeuser workers striking over low wage increases and high health care premiums plan to rally Saturday at the company's Santiam Sawmill in Lebanon. Workers have been picketing Oregon and Washington locations since midnight Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a Friday, Sept. 16 news release from the International Association of Machinist & Aerospace Workers District Lodge in Gladstone.
kezi.com
Eugene 7-Eleven employee helps deliver a baby during shift
EUGENE, Ore. -- From pumping gas for customers to checking them out at the counter, 7-Eleven employee Karin Warren does a little bit of everything. She works the graveyard shift at the location on Highway 99 and Roosevelt Boulevard in Eugene, also known as four corners. She enjoys helping customers...
yachatsnews.com
Frustrated with lack of code enforcement, Yachats planning commission asks city manager to address staffing “as soon as possible”
YACHATS – For at least the fourth year, an abandoned house on West Second Street in downtown Yachats is overgrown with weeds and blackberries. On the south side of town, a property owner has set up living quarters in a small travel trailer, surrounded it with a tall fence and posted “No Trespassing” signs.
klcc.org
Oregon becomes first state to receive fed's approval on Medicaid reimbursement of mobile crisis intervention services
Governor Kate Brown is applauding her state becoming the first to earn federal approval for Medicaid reimbursement of mobile crisis intervention services. Brown pointed to the CAHOOTS (Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets) program run by the White Bird Clinic in Eugene, whose teams work to de-escalate difficult situations, and help people in crisis find essential support services.
Community colleges host expungement events, step up role in helping Oregonians clear their criminal records
When Forrest Beesley first learned about an Oregon City clinic that would help him remove old charges from his criminal record for free, he wanted to know if it was a prank. Was this one of those T.V. shows where bounty hunters convince their marks they’ve won a prize, only to ambush and arrest them, Beesley asked Amanda Wall, community relations manager for the Clackamas Workforce Partnership running the Clean Slate Clackamas clinic.
KVAL
Former Oregon dentist pleads guilty to stealing over $11-million in Covid relief funds
PORTLAND, Ore. — A former Oregon dentist plead guilty, Tuesday, in federal court for fraudulently monopolizing nearly $11.5-million in loans for his own personal use. Salwan Adjaj, 43, of West Linn, Oregon, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. According to court documents, beginning no later than...
ijpr.org
As Oregon pushes more electric vehicles, a gap emerges in access
Ellen Valarida spent two years researching her perfect electric vehicle before buying a used 2019 Nissan Leaf in May for about $35,000. The 32-year-old ride-share driver from Salem said owning an EV has been life changing but it hasn’t always been easy. “Some challenges that I’ve experienced (include) the...
KCBY
Eugene Police K-9 Cwyk helps police with arrest at Valley River Center
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says they had received multiple calls about a violent, disorderly, person at the Valley River Center on Friday, September 16. According to EPD's Facebook, the suspect was tearing apart the store, Cricket, and threatening to fight security and passerby's. Authorities say Cricket employees were hiding in a backroom of the shop.
Teen missing after running away from Cornelius group home
According to family members, 15-year-old Raven Fields is autistic and left behind medication and his cell phone. Editor's note: A family member said the teenagers were located Sunday morning Sept. 19 near Vancouver, Washington. The original story follows below. A Lane County family is seeking help to locate their teenage son, who ran away from the Albertina Group Home in Cornelius around 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept 11. According to family members, 15-year-old Raven Fields is autistic and left behind both medication and his cell phone. His mother lives in Springfield. "Raven and another resident of the group home...
Lebanon-Express
What you missed this week in notable Lebanon crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Lebanon Express. (3) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Oregon Humane Society reduces cat adoption fees
"We need the public’s help,” Chase Patterson, OHS Vice President of Operations, said. “Every adoption makes a difference and allows us to help the next animal in need.”
Felons face Marion County charges for guns, drugs
Two felons are being held in the Marion County Jail on drug and gun charges after deputies were called about a vehicle being broken into Friday afternoon.
kykn.com
Update on Vitae Springs Fire in South Salem
The Vitae Springs Fire that began late in the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 9, is currently 100% contained. There have been no reported injuries or structures lost. The fire, located within the Salem Suburban Rural Fire Protection District, burned approximately 164 acres in the largely rural area south of Vitae Springs Rd S and west of Skyline Rd S, which is behind the containment lines established by fire crews over the past 7 days. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
kptv.com
‘Malnourished’ livestock rescued from illegal marijuana grow operation near Oregon City
Pandemic restrictions still preventing some Portland offenders from being arrested, officials say. Washington County deputies using bait packages to catch thieves. Deputies in Washington County are trying to catch thieves in the act, as much as possible. Oregon's last coal-fired power plant is no more. Portland police investigating deadly stabbing...
kezi.com
Pedestrian killed by car in alleyway
CORVALLIS, Ore.- One man is dead after a vehicle hit him in an alley way early Saturday morning. On Saturday, September 17th, 2022, at about 3:40 a.m. officers from the Corvallis Police Department responded to a report of vehicle versus pedestrian crash in an alleyway in the 100 block of SW 2nd St.
3 detained after reports of armed student at Clackamas High School
Authorities say there is no active threat at Clackamas High School on Friday.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon is on fire, here’s a brief update including maps and resources
If you were wondering where the smoke was coming from… You can track the fires using a Clackamas County Fire Map here. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres in Lane and Deschutes Counties. Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this afternoon as a preemptive measure in...
Comments / 2