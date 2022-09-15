Read full article on original website
Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Kids Archie and Lilibet Likely Didn't Attend Queen's Funeral
Watch: Archie Harrison's Cutest Moments With Meghan Markle & Prince Harry. A few members of the royal family were noticeably absent from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Despite rumors that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 15 months, would make the journey overseas, the young royals were not in attendance at the service on Sept. 19.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Join Royal Family for Queen's Funeral
Watch: Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Everything We Know. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined the royal family on Sept. 19 to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II during her funeral service (you can watch here) at Westminster Abbey. The monarch will be laid to rest at Windsor Castle's King George VI Memorial Chapel alongside her late husband Prince Philip, who died last year.
How Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's Outfits Paid Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Watch: Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Honor Queen With Jewelry at Procession. Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are paying subtle tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II. For the late Queen's funeral on Sept. 19 (you can watch the services here), the Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex each donned jewelry gifted to them by the late monarch. Kate wore pearl drop earrings and a four-strand pearl and diamond choker, the latter which she has worn during many occasions over the years.
What's Next for Prince Harry and Prince William in the Wake of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
Watch: Prince William & Kate Middleton Reunite With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle. Prince Harry couldn't have predicted the twists and turns his life has taken over the past five years. From meeting and marrying Meghan Markle, to becoming a father and deciding that a life of scrutiny and protocol...
See the Sweet Way Princess Charlotte Honored Queen Elizabeth II During Funeral Service
Queen Elizabeth II's legacy lives on. The life of the late monarch, who died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, was honored during a funeral service held at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19. (You can watch here). And in a sweet nod to her late great-grandmother, Princess Charlotte,...
Queen Elizabeth II Is All Smiles in New Portrait Released Before Her Funeral
Watch: What Will Happen to Queen Elizabeth II's Beloved Corgis?. On Sept. 18, the eve of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, an unseen portrait of the late monarch was released by Buckingham Palace. In the photo, the queen is dressed in a light blue dress, with her hair perfectly curled, as...
Kate Middleton and Prince William Share How Their Children Are Doing After the Queen’s Death
Watch: Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Honor Queen With Jewelry at Procession. Prince William and Kate Middleton are helping their three children stay in a "routine" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Prince and Princess of Wales gave an update on how Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7,...
Why King Charles III Didn’t Sing British National Anthem During Queen’s Funeral
Watch: What's Next for King Charles III & Queen Consort Camilla?. King Charles III is acclimating to new traditions as the reigning British monarch. One of those was on display at the funeral for his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. During the Sept. 19 service at Westminster Abbey, members of the royal family—including Prince William, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle—and guests sang along to the British national anthem, "God Save the King," King Charles remained silent.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte Join Prince William and Kate Middleton at Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
Watch: Prince George & Princess Charlotte Attend Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral. Prince George and Princess Charlotte are publicly saying goodbye to their great-grandmother. The eldest of the three children of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, joined their parents and other members of the royal family—including King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle—for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London Sept. 19. The kids' younger brother Prince Louis, 4, did not attend the event.
Here's What the Card Atop Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Said
Watch: Read What King Charles III Wrote to Queen Elizabeth II. King Charles III paid a special tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at her funeral. The royal family was joined by leaders from around the world to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 19, attending a grand state funeral for the monarch, who died at the age of 96 (You can watch the funeral here). For the funeral, the Queen's casket was adorned with multiple items, including Imperial State Crown, Sovreign's Sceptre and Sovreign's Orb as well as a funeral wreath and a handwritten letter.
31 Quaint Details From Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral That Might've Gone Right Over Your Head
Queen Elizabeth II's beloved corgis and pony waited alongside the route from Westminster Abbey to her final resting place in Windsor.
Why Sandra Oh Was in Attendance at Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
Watch: Why Sandra Oh Attended Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral. Sandra Oh paid respects to Queen Elizabeth II at her state funeral. Viewers tuning into the late monarch's televised service on Sept. 19 were likely surprised to see the Grey's Anatomy alum among the 2,000 mourners at Westminster Abbey alongside foreign leaders and members of the royal family. However, Oh was at the service in an official capacity as a member of the Canadian delegation.
How the Royal Seating Chart for Queen's Funeral Was Arranged
Watch: Prince George & Princess Charlotte Attend Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral. The royal family has gathered to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II. On Sept. 19, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Prince Harry, Prince William and more came together in London's Westminster Abbey to say their final goodbyes to the Queen during her state funeral service.
