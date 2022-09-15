Watch: Read What King Charles III Wrote to Queen Elizabeth II. King Charles III paid a special tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at her funeral. The royal family was joined by leaders from around the world to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 19, attending a grand state funeral for the monarch, who died at the age of 96 (You can watch the funeral here). For the funeral, the Queen's casket was adorned with multiple items, including Imperial State Crown, Sovreign's Sceptre and Sovreign's Orb as well as a funeral wreath and a handwritten letter.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO