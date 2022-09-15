ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Join Royal Family for Queen's Funeral

Watch: Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Everything We Know. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined the royal family on Sept. 19 to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II during her funeral service (you can watch here) at Westminster Abbey. The monarch will be laid to rest at Windsor Castle's King George VI Memorial Chapel alongside her late husband Prince Philip, who died last year.
E! News

How Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's Outfits Paid Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Watch: Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Honor Queen With Jewelry at Procession. Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are paying subtle tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II. For the late Queen's funeral on Sept. 19 (you can watch the services here), the Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex each donned jewelry gifted to them by the late monarch. Kate wore pearl drop earrings and a four-strand pearl and diamond choker, the latter which she has worn during many occasions over the years.
E! News

Why King Charles III Didn’t Sing British National Anthem During Queen’s Funeral

Watch: What's Next for King Charles III & Queen Consort Camilla?. King Charles III is acclimating to new traditions as the reigning British monarch. One of those was on display at the funeral for his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. During the Sept. 19 service at Westminster Abbey, members of the royal family—including Prince William, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle—and guests sang along to the British national anthem, "God Save the King," King Charles remained silent.
E! News

Prince George, Princess Charlotte Join Prince William and Kate Middleton at Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

Watch: Prince George & Princess Charlotte Attend Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral. Prince George and Princess Charlotte are publicly saying goodbye to their great-grandmother. The eldest of the three children of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, joined their parents and other members of the royal family—including King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle—for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London Sept. 19. The kids' younger brother Prince Louis, 4, did not attend the event.
E! News

Here's What the Card Atop Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Said

Watch: Read What King Charles III Wrote to Queen Elizabeth II. King Charles III paid a special tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at her funeral. The royal family was joined by leaders from around the world to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 19, attending a grand state funeral for the monarch, who died at the age of 96 (You can watch the funeral here). For the funeral, the Queen's casket was adorned with multiple items, including Imperial State Crown, Sovreign's Sceptre and Sovreign's Orb as well as a funeral wreath and a handwritten letter.
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Her True Thoughts About Kravis Nickname with Travis Barker

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Call Each Other 'Kravis'. Kourtney Kardashian has some thoughts on her unofficial couple name with Travis Barker. Since making their relationship Instagram official in February 2021, the pair has become better known by fans as "Kravis." How does the eldest Kardashian sibling really feel about the nickname, though? "I love the name Kravis," Kourtney exclusively told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes at her Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker event at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13.
E! News

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She Wants to “Make More Babies” With John Legend

Watch: Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Having a Life-Saving Abortion. Keep those babies comin'. On Sept. 15, Chrissy Teigen took to social media to wish John Legend, father of their daughter Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, a happy anniversary, calling her husband to her "absolute best friend and lover and partner in life" and hinting that she doesn't want their baby on the way to be their last.
E! News

Why Sandra Oh Was in Attendance at Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

Watch: Why Sandra Oh Attended Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral. Sandra Oh paid respects to Queen Elizabeth II at her state funeral. Viewers tuning into the late monarch's televised service on Sept. 19 were likely surprised to see the Grey's Anatomy alum among the 2,000 mourners at Westminster Abbey alongside foreign leaders and members of the royal family. However, Oh was at the service in an official capacity as a member of the Canadian delegation.
E! News

How the Royal Seating Chart for Queen's Funeral Was Arranged

Watch: Prince George & Princess Charlotte Attend Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral. The royal family has gathered to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II. On Sept. 19, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Prince Harry, Prince William and more came together in London's Westminster Abbey to say their final goodbyes to the Queen during her state funeral service.
E! News

Alfonso Ribeiro Explains How His Previous DWTS Win Helps Him Now as a Co-Host

Watch: What the Move to Disney+ Means for Dancing with the Stars. Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars is a full circle moment for Alfonso Ribeiro. That's what the new Dancing With the Stars co-host revealed to E! News in an exclusive chat ahead of the new season's Sept. 19 premiere. For those who may not recall, Alfonso and his partner Witney Carson won season 19 of the series, and now he's returned to the dancing competition as Tyra Banks' co-host.
E! News

