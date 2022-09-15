Read full article on original website
Related
Mesker Park Zoo welcomes new baby animal, Rose
Exciting news at the Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden as they announced on their Facebook page they were ready to tell the world about Rose, the baby Kudu.
Banned books spotlighted by Evansville bookworms
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville bookstore will be giving a spotlight to books that have been removed from libraries and schools during the upcoming “Banned Books Week’. Downtown Evansville says the week is an annual celebration of the freedom to read. “The event spotlights current and historical attempts to censor books in libraries and […]
Owensboro celebrates Halloween season with Truck of Treats event
As we enter the fall, people start getting ready for Halloween. Dugan Best Recreation Center, New Hope and Good Shepard are getting ready to celebrate by hosting their second annual Halloween Truck of Treats Carnival in the Park.
Evansville Photographer Shares Hauntingly Beautiful Photoshoot at Willard Library
This photoshoot is perfect to get us in the spooky mood for the Halloween season!. If you've never heard of the Grey Lady, are you even from Evansville? The Grey Lady is said to haunt Willard Library off First Avenue. If you've ever been to Willard Library you know what a truly beautiful Victorian Gothic style building the library is, it opened in 1885 and was the first public library in the state of Indiana.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wevv.com
Evansville Wartime Museum announces arrival of 4 vintage planes
Next Thursday, the Evansville Wartime Museum will be celebrating another Warbird Event with the arrival of four vintage planes. The B-29 Superfortress FiFi, the most advanced bomber of WWII, is the world’s most famous flying B-29. The plane was designed to fly higher and faster than enemy fighters and helped bring an end to the war.
Holy Name welcomes all to first Fall Fest in years
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School in Henderson held their Fall Festival for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The weekend’s fun included food, rides, auctions and even a haunted house. The festival was open to the public and hosted a $5,000 grand prize raffle. “It is a […]
14news.com
2022 Shepard Lecture Series to host evening with 4 Ind. Appellate Judges
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Evansville Bar Association and Evansville Bar Foundation will welcome four judges of the Court of Appeals of Indiana to Evansville. According to a press release, the group will be sharing the court’s 131-year story with the public. The Honorable Randall T. Shepard, former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Indiana, will be joined by Judge Melissa S. May, Judge Elaine Brown, and Judge Leanna K. Weissmann for the event.
Indiana Trail Cam Captures Strange and Haunting Image in Backyard – What Is It?
I'm often sent videos and photos of strange things. Someone will take a photo or video of something and then when they get home, they see something in the image or footage they didn't see when they took it. Then, they send it to me, to see what I think, or, write about it to see what you think.
RELATED PEOPLE
Unmarked grave search continues at Wesselman Park
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — If you were out at Wesselman Park this weekend, you may have noticed some individuals with the Daughters of the American Revolution. Their crew was out at the park this weekend to search for old gravesites. They believe about thirty unmarked graves could be in the area. The group is searching […]
kentuckytoday.com
West Kentucky Go Tell Crusade has ‘incredible’ results
MADSONVILLE, Ky. (KT) – The cooperative effort of 45 churches in the Madisonville area came together last week to put on the West Kentucky Go Tell Crusade and the results were astounding: 172 professions of faith and 436 decisions for Christ. “It was incredible,” said Kevin Maples, the senior...
Artisans needed for Daviess County Pioneer Christmas
Halloween and Thanksgiving are still yet-to-come while Daviess County Fiscal Court is already planning further ahead.
visitowensboro.com
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band to Perform Live in Owensboro
You can see world class musicians Nitty Gritty Dirt Band perform live in Owensboro on November 19! With a refreshed lineup and more energy than ever before, this is the perfect time to hear the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. The six-member band will hit the stage at the Bluegrass Music...
IN THIS ARTICLE
14news.com
Evansville Christian School makes giant pink ribbon in support of teacher
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students and staff at Evansville Christian School took time to support one of their teachers battling breast cancer. Last week, dozens of them wore pink and met out on the field to form a giant, pink, human ribbon. It was done as an encouragement to Mrs....
14news.com
Longtime horse trainer reacts to Churchill Downs reaching agreement to buy Ellis Park
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Ellis Park has had its share of different owners and ownership groups over the years. From the Green River Jockey Club to James C. Ellis – from the Kumar family to Ron Geary – and most recently with Laguna Development Corporation. But through it all, the racing has continued to thrive at the old pea patch.
14news.com
Nut Club lays out electrical wiring ahead of Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are just about two weeks away from the start of the Fall Festival. The West Side Nut Club is already working hard getting things ready on Franklin Street. They shared a video on Facebook Sunday, showing crews laying electrical wiring that will provide power to...
Henderson girl with chronic illness celebrated at Walmart
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A western Kentucky girl had a day full of surprises thanks to a partnership between Walmart, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and local fire departments. That is because today was ‘Charlee’s Day’ at the Henderson Walmart, in honor of Charlee Hight. Charlee is four years old and suffers from a serious […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
14news.com
Kentucky ‘Run for the Fallen’ event begins in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - People gathered in Owensboro on Saturday morning to see the start of a two-day run to honor those from Kentucky who died during their military service. The fourth annual Kentucky “Run for the Fallen” started with a ceremony at Smothers Park. The route stretches 110 miles, and every two miles the runners stop while people read off the names of fallen Kentucky soldiers.
wevv.com
Evansville mother gives birth on the side of I-69
A local father delivered his wife’s baby after she went into labor. But, it wasn’t in the hospital or at home. The heart pounding moments were caught on an exhilarating 911 call. When Emily Waddell realized she might be going into labor, she called her husband home and...
14news.com
Dawson Springs teen writes children’s book about December 2021 tornado
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - On Friday, as Dawson Springs residents gathered for “Dancing in the Streets,” Emma Argo was there selling a children’s book. At just 16 years old, this is her second book. She said it has a lot to do with her community. Like...
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
Comments / 0