Evansville, IN

WEHT/WTVW

Banned books spotlighted by Evansville bookworms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville bookstore will be giving a spotlight to books that have been removed from libraries and schools during the upcoming “Banned Books Week’. Downtown Evansville says the week is an annual celebration of the freedom to read. “The event spotlights current and historical attempts to censor books in libraries and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Evansville Photographer Shares Hauntingly Beautiful Photoshoot at Willard Library

This photoshoot is perfect to get us in the spooky mood for the Halloween season!. If you've never heard of the Grey Lady, are you even from Evansville? The Grey Lady is said to haunt Willard Library off First Avenue. If you've ever been to Willard Library you know what a truly beautiful Victorian Gothic style building the library is, it opened in 1885 and was the first public library in the state of Indiana.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville Wartime Museum announces arrival of 4 vintage planes

Next Thursday, the Evansville Wartime Museum will be celebrating another Warbird Event with the arrival of four vintage planes. The B-29 Superfortress FiFi, the most advanced bomber of WWII, is the world’s most famous flying B-29. The plane was designed to fly higher and faster than enemy fighters and helped bring an end to the war.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Holy Name welcomes all to first Fall Fest in years

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School in Henderson held their Fall Festival for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The weekend’s fun included food, rides, auctions and even a haunted house. The festival was open to the public and hosted a $5,000 grand prize raffle. “It is a […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

2022 Shepard Lecture Series to host evening with 4 Ind. Appellate Judges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Evansville Bar Association and Evansville Bar Foundation will welcome four judges of the Court of Appeals of Indiana to Evansville. According to a press release, the group will be sharing the court’s 131-year story with the public. The Honorable Randall T. Shepard, former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Indiana, will be joined by Judge Melissa S. May, Judge Elaine Brown, and Judge Leanna K. Weissmann for the event.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Unmarked grave search continues at Wesselman Park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — If you were out at Wesselman Park this weekend, you may have noticed some individuals with the Daughters of the American Revolution. Their crew was out at the park this weekend to search for old gravesites. They believe about thirty unmarked graves could be in the area. The group is searching […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
kentuckytoday.com

West Kentucky Go Tell Crusade has ‘incredible’ results

MADSONVILLE, Ky. (KT) – The cooperative effort of 45 churches in the Madisonville area came together last week to put on the West Kentucky Go Tell Crusade and the results were astounding: 172 professions of faith and 436 decisions for Christ. “It was incredible,” said Kevin Maples, the senior...
MADISONVILLE, KY
visitowensboro.com

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band to Perform Live in Owensboro

You can see world class musicians Nitty Gritty Dirt Band perform live in Owensboro on November 19! With a refreshed lineup and more energy than ever before, this is the perfect time to hear the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. The six-member band will hit the stage at the Bluegrass Music...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Nut Club lays out electrical wiring ahead of Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are just about two weeks away from the start of the Fall Festival. The West Side Nut Club is already working hard getting things ready on Franklin Street. They shared a video on Facebook Sunday, showing crews laying electrical wiring that will provide power to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson girl with chronic illness celebrated at Walmart

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A western Kentucky girl had a day full of surprises thanks to a partnership between Walmart, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and local fire departments. That is because today was ‘Charlee’s Day’ at the Henderson Walmart, in honor of Charlee Hight. Charlee is four years old and suffers from a serious […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Kentucky ‘Run for the Fallen’ event begins in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - People gathered in Owensboro on Saturday morning to see the start of a two-day run to honor those from Kentucky who died during their military service. The fourth annual Kentucky “Run for the Fallen” started with a ceremony at Smothers Park. The route stretches 110 miles, and every two miles the runners stop while people read off the names of fallen Kentucky soldiers.
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Evansville mother gives birth on the side of I-69

A local father delivered his wife’s baby after she went into labor. But, it wasn’t in the hospital or at home. The heart pounding moments were caught on an exhilarating 911 call. When Emily Waddell realized she might be going into labor, she called her husband home and...

