Dental records help deputies ID human remains found in wooded area in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies said that dental records helped them identify human remains that were found in a heavily wooded area in Pasco County.

Pasco County deputies said the remains were found Tuesday near US 19 and New York Avenue in Hudson.

Investigators said the remains belonged to a man that was known to stay in the area.

They were able to identify the man through dental records.

Deputies said the man had not been seen since May 2022. They did not release the man’s name.

There is no foul play suspected in the man’s death.

