NBA

rolling out

Larsa Pippen spotted out having dinner with Michael Jordan’s son

Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, was seen having lunch with one of Michael Jordan’s sons in Miami. The “Real Housewives of Miami” star, 48, and Marcus Jordan, 31, were spotted sitting next to each other at Zuma restaurant while dining with another couple, the New York Post‘s Page Six column reported.
NBA
NBC Sports

Draymond thought Kerr was 'out of his mind' with 2014 offense

The Warriors shocked the basketball world in 2014 when the franchise opted to fire coach Mark Jackson despite back-to-back NBA playoff appearances. After Jackson's ouster, Golden State went outside the box by hiring Steve Kerr as the team's next coach despite not having any coaching experience. Kerr had only spent time as Phoenix Suns general manager, so the Warriors took a gamble.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Draymond Green: Kevin Durant wanted to play for Warriors prior to 3-1 series meltdown with OKC

Kevin Durant took a lot of heat for joining the Warriors in 2016 just weeks after they defeated his Thunder team in the conference finals, but Draymond Green believes Durant was interested in making the move long before that series. Appearing this week on the “Checc’n In” podcast, Green said Durant was attracted to Golden State because of its style of play (hat tip to Eduardo Razo of NBC Sports Bay Area).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Shannon Sharpe Blasts Kyrie Irving For Wasting Kevin Durant's Time: "I Know KD Is Trying To Win A Championship And This Man Wasting His Time With Some Bull Jive."

Kyrie Irving isn't often in the good books of fans and media, he is too polarizing a figure off the court. On the court, Kyrie is a magician, a dazzler. His skills with the ball are second to none and no one comes close to his ability to dribble and score. However, off the court, he tends to make some controversial statements. Despite an overarching message of love and peace, Kyrie's anti-vaccine stance rubbed a lot of people the wrong way and his latest antics have only compounded that.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steph Curry makes appearance at Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin fight in Las Vegas

On Saturday night, the sports world’s attention was focused on the boxing ring in Las Vegas. For the third time, Canelo Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin met for a boxing middleweight title. After their first fight resulted in a controversial draw in 2017, Alvarez was crowned the winner of the rematch in 2018 via a majority decision after 12 rounds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
