Read full article on original website
Related
Larsa Pippen spotted out having dinner with Michael Jordan’s son
Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, was seen having lunch with one of Michael Jordan’s sons in Miami. The “Real Housewives of Miami” star, 48, and Marcus Jordan, 31, were spotted sitting next to each other at Zuma restaurant while dining with another couple, the New York Post‘s Page Six column reported.
NBA・
Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Hopes LeBron James Retires With L.A.
It sure doesn't seem like the 18-time All-Star's long-term priority is remaining a Laker.
NBC Sports
Draymond thought Kerr was 'out of his mind' with 2014 offense
The Warriors shocked the basketball world in 2014 when the franchise opted to fire coach Mark Jackson despite back-to-back NBA playoff appearances. After Jackson's ouster, Golden State went outside the box by hiring Steve Kerr as the team's next coach despite not having any coaching experience. Kerr had only spent time as Phoenix Suns general manager, so the Warriors took a gamble.
Apartment Therapy
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Celtics to Honor Bill Russell With Court Logo at TD Garden
Boston plans to unveil the tribute to the late Hall of Famer and civil rights pioneer this upcoming season.
Isaiah Thomas among free agents who recently worked out for Lakers
Isaiah Thomas was among several free agents who worked out recently for the Lakers, tweets Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype. The 33-year-old guard is looking for his next team after finishing last season with the Hornets. If Thomas earns a roster spot, it would mark his third stint with the...
Draymond Green: Kevin Durant wanted to play for Warriors prior to 3-1 series meltdown with OKC
Kevin Durant took a lot of heat for joining the Warriors in 2016 just weeks after they defeated his Thunder team in the conference finals, but Draymond Green believes Durant was interested in making the move long before that series. Appearing this week on the “Checc’n In” podcast, Green said Durant was attracted to Golden State because of its style of play (hat tip to Eduardo Razo of NBC Sports Bay Area).
Yardbarker
Shannon Sharpe Blasts Kyrie Irving For Wasting Kevin Durant's Time: "I Know KD Is Trying To Win A Championship And This Man Wasting His Time With Some Bull Jive."
Kyrie Irving isn't often in the good books of fans and media, he is too polarizing a figure off the court. On the court, Kyrie is a magician, a dazzler. His skills with the ball are second to none and no one comes close to his ability to dribble and score. However, off the court, he tends to make some controversial statements. Despite an overarching message of love and peace, Kyrie's anti-vaccine stance rubbed a lot of people the wrong way and his latest antics have only compounded that.
NBA・
RELATED PEOPLE
Lakers are 'strongly considering' benching Russell Westbrook
With each passing day, it looks more and more like Russell Westbrook will remain with the Los Angeles Lakers once training camp and the regular season start. That would mean they would have to figure out how to best utilize his strengths while minimizing or hiding his weaknesses. One possibility...
Guardians look to increase lead over White Sox in series opener
The Cleveland Guardians will try to increase their playoff chances when they open a three-game series with the host Chicago
Lil Tjay Drops ‘Faceshot’ Freestyle Over 50 Cent’s ‘Many Men’ (Wish Death)’ After Surviving Shooting
After teasing a possible collab with 50 Cent earlier this week, Lil Tjay has released his version of Fif's classic track "Many Men (Wish Death)" in the form of the new song "Faceshot (Many Men Freestyle)." Lil Tjay debuted the track on Saturday (Sept. 17), after announcing the release on...
Steph Curry makes appearance at Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin fight in Las Vegas
On Saturday night, the sports world’s attention was focused on the boxing ring in Las Vegas. For the third time, Canelo Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin met for a boxing middleweight title. After their first fight resulted in a controversial draw in 2017, Alvarez was crowned the winner of the rematch in 2018 via a majority decision after 12 rounds.
IBTimes
New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
60K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0