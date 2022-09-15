ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the South Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:

7-4-2-5, FB: 9

(seven, four, two, five; FB: nine)

Comments / 0

 

Comments / 0

