krcrtv.com
Caltrans begins work on water drainage project in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Caltrans will begin work on a project to improve water drainage along State Route 70 on Monday, Sept. 19. Crews will replace four culverts west of Grizzly Creek Bridge to just west of Twain Road. Once work begins, drivers should expect to allow extra time...
actionnewsnow.com
Power restored to PG&E customers in Butte, Glenn counties
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:07 P.M. UPDATE - More than 5,000 PG&E customers lost power Sunday morning in Butte and Glenn counties, according to the PG&E outage map. Two outages were reported shortly after 5 a.m. for more than 2,000 customers as far south as Glenn along Highway 45 to customers in Hamilton City.
actionnewsnow.com
Judge denies petition filed against City of Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A judge denied a petition filed against the City of Chico. On Aug. 26, a group called "Chicoans Against Financial Mismanagement” filed a claim saying the city and its election official, Deborah Presson, improperly rejected an argument against Measure H. Measure H is the city’s ballot...
krcrtv.com
35th annual Bidwell Park and Chico Creek clean up returns to Chico
Chico, Calif.--- — The 35th annual Bidwell Park and Chico Creek Cleanups took place Saturday. The Butte Environmental Council set up the cleanup with over 500 volunteers to clean out Chico’s most iconic natural water source. The council set up at Hooker Oak Park—the entrance to Upper Bidwell–and...
krcrtv.com
911 went down in several California counties Monday morning
REDDING, Calif. — [UPDATE | SEPT. 19, 11 A.M. ]. The Butte County Sheriff's Office confirmed that its 911 system is back and fully functioning. SHASCOM also confirmed that their phones are now back up and running, with all 911 services in Shasta County restored. They said 911 can be accessed via cell phone, landline or text.
krcrtv.com
Forward Fire in Manton reaches 100% containment
MANTON, Calif. — CALFIRE announced that at 7:26 a.m. Saturday morning, the Forward Fire has reached 100% containment. After actively burning for 7 days, burning a total of 160 acres, CALFIRE was able to reach full containment on the fire located on Manton Ponderosa Way and Digger Creek in Manton.
krcrtv.com
Governor Newsom signs CARE Court Into Law; Glenn County among the first cohort
With more than 100,000 people living on California Streets, Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation Wednesday enacting CARE Court to provide individuals with severe mental health and substance use disorders the care and services they need to get healthy. “With overwhelming support from the Legislature and stakeholders across California, CARE Court...
actionnewsnow.com
Shasta County power outage caused by vehicle hitting utility pole
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Nearly 1,800 PG&E customers were without power in Shasta County Friday afternoon. PG&E said a vehicle collided into a utility pole on Highway 273 and Hill Street, causing 1,792 customers to lose power in the Anderson and Happy Valley area at about 1 p.m. Shortly after...
krcrtv.com
Smoke from Mosquito Fire causing poor air quality for Butte County
Samuel Nassie, Air Quality Compliance Specialist, sent out a statement today regarding the poor air quality Butte County is seeing due to this season's wildfires. He says the air quality in Butte County saw improvements Friday and into Saturday morning due to winds helping push some of the smoke out of area.
krcrtv.com
Scam Alert: Chico Police warns residents of police imposters
Chico, CA. — The Chico Police Department is warning Chico residents of a scam attempt at several residences where scammers are pretending to be representatives of Chico PD. Police were alerted Saturday to a scam attempt. According to police, the suspect called residents and identified themselves as a representative from the Chico Police Department.
krcrtv.com
Fatal traffic collision involving motorcyclist and a juvenile pedestrian in Corning
Corning, CA. — A motorcyclist died, and a juvenile pedestrian was injured in a traffic collision Saturday morning. Around 11:32 am, Corning Police Officers were called to the 600 block of North Street for a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they found two involved parties at...
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead in Highway 32 crash in Tehama County, man identified
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - A man who died after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 32 in Tehama County Friday morning has been identified, according to the CHP Susanville. The crash happened east of the Tehama and Butte county line, at mile marker 8.74. The CHP said 45-year-old...
actionnewsnow.com
Emergency crews respond to reported drowning involving child in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - Emergency crews responded to reports of a possible drowning involving a child south of Oroville Thursday evening. Deputies from the Butte County Sheriff's Office, paramedics, and crews from CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to the 700 block of Dunstone Drive after receiving reports of a young child that was drowning.
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise Superintendent: Student involved in fight on bus had box cutters
PARADISE, Calif. - A student involved in a fight on a bus had box cutters on them, according to a memo sent out to parents by Paradise Unified Superintendent Tom Taylor. There was no confirmation the student used the box cutters to threaten the other student involved in the fight.
L.A. Weekly
1 Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash on Meridian Road [Butte County, CA]
BUTTE COUNTY, CA (September 15, 2022) – Wednesday afternoon, one victim sustained injuries in a two-vehicle rollover crash on Meridian Road. The collision took place around 4:25 p.m., near Highway 99. According to reports, a white SUV turning left from Meridian Road onto Highway 99, directly into the path...
actionnewsnow.com
Police ask for help identifying person of interest in Oroville Walmart threat investigation
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Oroville Police Department is asking for help identifying a person of interest in its investigation into the threats made at employees and customers at Walmart on Thursday night. Oroville Police Sgt. Joshua Collins said the incident began with an argument in the store. A few minutes...
krcrtv.com
Looking to adopt a pet? It's National Adoption Weekend at Haven Humane
Anderson, Calif. — If you are looking for a furry friend to take home this weekend, you are in luck. From September 16 through 18, Haven Humane in Anderson has teamed up with Best Friends Animal Society for National Adoption Weekend for hopeful future pet owners looking for a furry friend to take home.
actionnewsnow.com
Police say motorcyclist is dead after hitting a teen in Corning Saturday
CORNING, Calif. - The Corning Police say that they responded to the 600 block of North Street in Corning on Saturday at around 11:32 a.m. to a motorcycle crash involving a 17-year-old. Police say that the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene by ambulance personnel. He was identified as Dennis...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Cooler & Wetter Weather On The Way
Clouds are beginning to move in as an area of low pressure digs into the region off the coast of California. Today we have seen some showers and isolated thunderstorms in the coastal mountains. WE can expect the chances for showers to increase as we head throughout the evening. Temperatures today have topped off in the upper 70s to low 80s around the valley and are running 5-10 degrees below what they were this time yesterday. By tomorrow morning, lows will bottom out in the mid-50s, making for great sleeping weather tonight where we can finally save some money on cooling our homes!
