KKTV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Burglars haul ATM out of Pueblo restaurant
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Memorial service for fallen Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff 9/16/22. KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring)
KKTV
Woman suspected of stealing a dog in Pueblo West and selling it
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo West are asking for help with identifying a suspected dog thief. A photo of the suspect is at the top and bottom of this article. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office believe she stole the dog and sold it to someone else. Thankfully, the dog has been returned to the original owner.
KKTV
Men accused in slew of burglaries in Pueblo, including ATM theft
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Detectives found an ATM stashed in a shed while investigating a string of recent burglaries in Pueblo. Pueblo police were led to a home in the 2600 block of South Prairie Avenue Friday after being tipped off that the burglary suspects were on scene with some of the stolen items. Forty-year-old Casey Green was arrested right away, while suspect Anthony Deckert, 24, allegedly tried to make a run for it. Deckert didn’t get far and was quickly taken into custody as well. A third man found on scene was arrested on unrelated warrants.
KKTV
2 people sought after hundreds of keys to homes and stolen vehicles recovered in Colorado
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Teller County are asking the public with help when it comes to tracking down Jerry and Emily Spinnichia. The pair is sought after the Teller County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant near Florissant on Sept. 15. Authorities seized a 1993 Ford Mustang, stolen out of Colorado Springs, along with seven ATV’s and five motorcycles. The ATV’s and the motorcycles had altered or removed VIN numbers. Authorities also found “several hundred” keys to homes. Also in the area searched were a .22 caliber rifle, a computer etching/engraving device use to create VIN plates, vehicle titles not in the suspect’s names, post office boxes/vehicles, business and personal checkbooks not belonging to the suspects, drug paraphernalia and a “small amount of narcotics residue.”
CBS News
Pueblo felons arrested after shooting at citizen and pursuing officers
Two would-be burglars allegedly fired shots at a citizen in a Pueblo neighborhood Friday evening, then fired more shots at police officers who pursued them in their stolen vehicle. Ted Jose Heredia, 26, and Michael Fredrick Bundy, 19, were arrested after a brief standoff in the 1600 block of East...
Pueblo police looking for suspect in a robbery
PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of a robbery at J.R.’s County Store on Sunday, Sept. 18. PPD said that the robbery occurred in the afternoon on Sunday at J.R.’s Country Store at 2402 South Prairie Avenue. PPD asks if you have any information […]
KKTV
Man shot in front of family at Colorado Springs motel
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting victim is expected to survive after he was shot in the groin in front of his wife and kids Saturday. Police say they were called to a motel on North Chestnut Street at 4:30 p.m. on the reported shooting. “The victim was shot...
Investigation underway following weekend fatal shooting in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a weekend shooting that left a man dead. CSPD dispatchers received a shooting call around 3:18 p.m. Sunday, at a home on the 6000 block of Gunshot Pass Dr. When officers arrived they found a man dead at the scene. Anyone with The post Investigation underway following weekend fatal shooting in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Colorado Springs police looking for missing 14-year-old
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police need your help finding a 14-year-old boy. Jordan Stanley was reported missing over the weekend. The Colorado Springs Police Department tweeted the above photo late Sunday night and asked the public to help locate him. Jordan is considered an at-risk juvenile. Jordan is described...
KKTV
1 shot at Colorado Springs house party
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gunshots erupted in the middle of a house party overnight, injuring one person. Officers responded to the 3900 block of Ivy Hill Drive around 1:45 a.m. Sunday on reports of a shooting. The neighborhood is located near Tutt and Carefree. The victim had already been taken to the hospital and partygoers had scattered by the time police pulled up. Officers later tracked the victim to an area hospital; their condition is unknown.
KKTV
2 arrested following police chase, standoff in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two men are facing a laundry list of charges including attempted murder on a peace officer following an hours-long standoff in Pueblo Friday night. Both suspects are convicted felons, and the younger of the two -- a teenager -- was listed as one of the city’s most wanted suspects just last week, police said.
Angry customer arrested after threating restaurant staff with a gun in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested early Saturday morning in Colorado Springs after threatening to shoot restaurant staff with a gun, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said the woman was an angry customer and threatened staff at a restaurant in the 500 block of S. Circle Drive around 3:30 The post Angry customer arrested after threating restaurant staff with a gun in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Colorado man reportedly shoots at postal worker because he thought they were stealing mail
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing serious charges after authorities believe he fired shots at a postal worker in El Paso County. The incident happened on Sept. 15 at about 4:20 p.m. in the Calhan area, east of Colorado Springs. Deputies were called to the 9900 block of Calhan Highway after reports someone was shooting a gun outside of a home. Calhan police joined deputies in responding to the scene and learned two people had been shot at. No one was hit.
KKTV
Suspect in Colorado Springs standoff accused of threatening to shoot restaurant staff
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect who allegedly threatened to shoot restaurant staff and then barricaded themself inside a home in southeast Colorado Springs is now in custody. Police put Farrington Street and surrounding blocks on a shelter-in-place order for about an hour Saturday morning while they tried to...
Robbery at a convenience store on Garden of the Gods Road
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a robbery occurred Saturday morning on Garden of the Gods road. According to CSPD, the robbery occurred around 6 a.m. on Sept. 17 at a convenience store in the 400 block of Garden of the Gods Road. CSPD said the suspect produced a weapon and […]
KRDO
Colorado Springs man sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for drug trafficking and a weapons charge. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado, 35-year-old Zachary Lawhead was arrested in November of 2021. Investigators say...
Man arrested after shooting thief who stole his bike
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning, Sept. 16 in Downtown Colorado Springs. This shooting is separate from the shooting that also occurred Downtown on Sept. 16, which closed the Bijou Street bridge over I-25. According to CSPD, at around 7:14 a.m., the communications center […]
KKTV
Pedestrian hit by 2 cars in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian was hit twice by a car while wandering through traffic Saturday night. Springs police tell 11 News the man was walking in the middle of Powers near Hancock Expressway as oncoming cars tried to swerve to avoid him. One driver was able to get around him, but the next two vehicles couldn’t and he was hit by both cars.
KKTV
Pickup truck driver hits two cars after running red light, flees from scene
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver hit two cars after running a red light and fled from the scene. The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the intersection of South Academy and Jet Wing Drive after 9 p.m. Sunday. Officers say a pickup truck did not stop at a red light and crashed into two cars in the intersection.
