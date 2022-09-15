ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KGET

Man shot, killed after reported fight in central Bakersfield identified

Update (Sept. 19): The victim of the shooting on the 1700 block of Cherry Street early Sunday morning has been identified as James Michael Quair, 35, of Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Quair as shot by another and pronounced dead at the scene. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating after a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

3 arrests stemming from DUI checkpoint in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said officers made three total arrests, including one driver who tried to speed away, during a DUI checkpoint Friday night in central Bakersfield. Officers set up the checkpoint on Oak Street near 18th Street between 6 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday, the department said. According to police, two drivers […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

2 ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives taken into custody

The U.S. Marshals say two more of the Golden Empire’s Most Wanted have been arrested. The Marshals said Brian Torres, 29, was arrested by Kern County sheriff’s deputies last week. Torres is considered a high-risk sex offender and has a criminal history that includes burglary, assault with great...
WASCO, CA
crimevoice.com

Gang- and Drug-Related Arrests in Wasco

Originally Published By: Kern County Sheriffs Office Nixle Webpage. “On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at approximately 09:20 p.m., a deputy from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Wasco City Substation conducted a traffic enforcement stop of a vehicle near the intersection of Highway 46 and Central Avenue in the City of Wasco. Upon contacting the driver, Cristofher Visoso (18-year-old male from Lost Hills) was found to be driving without a valid license.
WASCO, CA
KGET

Coroner identifies 2 bodies found at Taft Hwy home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man and woman who were found dead as a result of an apparent murder-suicide at a home on Taft Highway on Sept. 9. The coroner said the bodies of Yoana Estephany Munoz Tovar, 27, and Edgar Tornez, 32, were found at the home in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

1 dead, 1 hospitalized following shooting on District Blvd

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed and another person was wounded in a shooting late Friday night on District Boulevard, according to Bakersfield police. Officers and emergency crews were called to the area of District Boulevard just west of Gosford Road just after 11 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Bakersfield police […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pedestrian dies of injuries in F Street collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a pedestrian died of his injuries after he was struck by a vehicle Saturday evening in Downtown Bakersfield. Officers and emergency responders were called to F and 20th streets at around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle. The department said the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 arrested for DUI during checkpoint Friday night in central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two people were arrested for DUI and over 1,000 vehicles were screened by officers during a DUI / Driver’s License Checkpoint in central Bakersfield Friday night, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The checkpoint was conducted from 6:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. on Oak...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
#Police Shooting#Tased#Violent Crime
KGET

Several charges dismissed, reduced in Lone Oak Lounge shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three men arrested in connection with a shooting at the Lone Oak Lounge had several charges dismissed or reduced following a hearing that lasted several days. Jesus Manjarrez, 28, the alleged shooter, had a count of attempted murder and assault with a gun dismissed at the preliminary hearing, where prosecutors present […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Wasco gang member sentenced to 3 years, 10 months on weapon charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Wasco man was sentenced Friday on a felony ammunition possession charge, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Jessie Gonzales, 26 was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
WASCO, CA
KGET

Motorcyclist dies in collision in SW Bakersfield: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a collision that left a motorcyclist dead Saturday night in southwest Bakersfield. Officers and emergency responders were called to the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Coffee Road just before 9 p.m. for a report of a collision. Police said their preliminary investigation showed the motorcyclist did not stop […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Parolee arrested for possession of a gun, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Parolee was arrested Thursday morning for possession of a loaded firearm, according to the Porterville Police Department. Police say, at approximately 7:55 a.m., detectives with the Porterville Police Department Special Investigations Unit responded to an address in the 1500 block of North Prospect Street to conduct a compliance check on 24-year-old […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield man arrested, accused of operating illegal chop shop in SLO: CHP

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 45-year-old Bakersfield man was arrested as a suspected owner of an illegal chop shop operation in San Luis Obispo, according to California Highway Patrol. Investigators including Kern County Auto Theft Task Force (KernCATT), identified and arrested Arturo Nolazco Marquez, 45, of Bakersfield...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Girl, 14, dies after getting shot in the head: Arvin PD

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — A teenage boy, 17, was in possession of a gun when it discharged and struck a girl, 14, in the head on Monday on Monroe Street in Arvin, according to the Arvin Police Department. She was airlifted to Kern Medical and then transferred to Loma Linda University Hospital, according to the […]
ARVIN, CA
KGET

4 arrested after discarding guns during car chase: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four Bakersfield men were arrested after leading Bakersfield Police officers on a car chase Tuesday night. According to an arrest report, Bakersfield Police officers tried to pull over a vehicle for speeding in the are of El Toro Drive and Wayside Park around 11 p.m. The vehicle failed to stop and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

