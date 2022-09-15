ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Georgia FIVE Evening” game were:

7-4-7-2-4

(seven, four, seven, two, four)

