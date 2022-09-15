ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno County, KS

Reno County Sheriff’s Office looking for owner of found cattle

By Stephanie Nutt
 3 days ago

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is looking for the owner of found cattle.

“We were unable to locate the owner and would appreciate your help in finding where they belong,” the RCSO said in a Facebook post .

According to the RCSO, on Monday, Sept. 12, two cattle were found wandering near the intersection of N Wilson Rd & W 108th Ave.

The cattle are a red heifer with a white face and a black heifer with a white face.

    Courtesy: Reno County Sheriff's Office
    Courtesy: Reno County Sheriff's Office

If you have information about where the cattle belong or are the owner of the cattle, the sheriff’s office asks that you call them at 620-694-2735 .

KSN News

KSN News

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

