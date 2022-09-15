ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 6 Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Match 6 Lotto” game were:

04-23-31-40-46-49

(four, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty, forty-six, forty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $740,000

