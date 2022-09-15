ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:

2-8-7-7, Wild: 4

(two, eight, seven, seven; Wild: four)

Community Policy