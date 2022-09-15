'The only one in the world': Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center is officially dedicated in Auburn

Read full article on original website
Opelika-Auburn News
3 friends want to bring a self-pour, family-friendly taproom to Auburn. Here's how it would work
Three Auburn men are in the process of establishing The Plains Taproom, a bar in downtown Auburn that will allow patrons to pour their own drinks. Dion Peoples got the idea when he visited a self-pour taproom in Orange Beach, and he started looking at possible sites in Auburn and researching the technology that would be required.
Opelika-Auburn News
These 4 churches and a school from Opelika-Auburn added to the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage
Four historical properties in Opelika and one in Auburn have been added to the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage this year through the Alabama Historical Commission. The include Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Ferguson Chapel CME Church, G.W. Carver Hall and St. Luke AME Church, all in Opelika, plus Auburn AME Zion Church.
elmoreautauganews.com
Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting for new Eclectic Museum is set for Oct. 1
After months of waiting, the Grand Opening/Ribbon Cutting of the new Eclectic Museum will be held on October 1, 2022, at 1 p.m. Located between the Fire Department and the Public Library, the museum will represent the historic beginning and growth of Eclectic, Alabama between1907 when it was founded and present day. Along with donations from Elmore County merchants are artifacts from generations of those who made their homes in this town. Included are two novels by this reporter’s mother, Mary Kimbro Butler, who began writing after she raised three children and saw them safely out in the world on their own. Books from other local authors, as well as the history of Eclectic, are available for viewing.
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: Commentators are all but calling for the bell; A look to the past, and a look to the future
Another one’s gone today. Arizona State fired Herm Edwards on Sunday, marking another early season college football coaching change. There’s been several in the last couple years: USC fired Clay Helton on Sept. 13, 2021, giving the program a huge jump on the carousel last year. This year, Nebraska’s already fired Scott Frost.
WTVM
Community gathers to benefit 4-year-old with dwarfism in Smiths Station
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The community of Smiths Station gathered together to benefit a little boy diagnosed with a form of dwarfism. Jeeps, motorcycles, and Corvettes lined the streets of Smiths Station for the “Backing Mason Benefit Ride”. 4-year-old Mason Yates was born with diastrophic dysplasia dwarfism,...
Opelika-Auburn News
Basketball facility on pause as Auburn assesses NIL, Pearl says
Auburn's basketball facility expansion appears stalled considering comments from men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl on Monday. "Here's what we've got to do: We've got to take care of the NIL space first — in all sports. First, that's got to be one of our commitments and our objectives," Pearl said when asked about the facility ahead of the Bruce, Barkley and Basketball Golf Classic on the RTJ Trail at Grand National.
Opelika-Auburn News
'Justice and hope': Equal Justice Initiative partners with Food Bank of East Alabama
The Equal Justice Initiativeand its founder, Bryan Stevenson, are partnering with Food Bank of East Alabama. “We are thrilled to death,” said Martha Henk, executive director of FBEA. “I have long been an admirer of the Equal Justice Initiative and specifically Bryan Stevenson, so I really consider this a huge honor.”
WSFA
National website ranks Martin’s fried chicken No. 1
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who makes the best-fried chicken in Alabama? It’s probably a question we could debate until the end of time. The website mashed.com ranked the best-fried chicken in every state. In Alabama, Martin’s in Montgomery came out on top. “It’s awesome,” said Mary Anne Merritt,...
Auburn football: Knoxville News Sentinel endorses Deion Sanders for Tigers head coach
After the worst loss of the Auburn football program during the Bryan Harsin era this past Saturday against Penn State–a 41-12 rout that casts a shadow on whether or not the Tigers are truly cut out to compete against the Alabama’s and Georgia’s, and even the Arkansas’, Ole Miss’ and Texas A&M’s of the SEC West–the web is blowing up about who could take over the most important job on the Plains.
Opelika-Auburn News
Night game announced for Auburn-LSU in Jordan-Hare
Auburn will be back under the lights on Oct. 1, when the Tigers host rival LSU in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The SEC announced Monday that the Auburn-LSU game will kick off at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 and be televised on ESPN. Auburn’s next game, against Missouri, is set for an 11...
WTVM
Ride to benefit 4-year-old Opelika kid diagnosed with form of dwarfism
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A lot going on this weekend on both sides of the Chattahoochee River. That includes the community gathering for a benefit ride for a four year old boy in Opelika diagnosed with a form of dwarfism. Funds raised will go towards his surgery next month.
Opelika-Auburn News
New development off Wire Road in Auburn providing single-family homes as city grows
Stone Martin Builders recently announced that homes planned for its new development on Wire Road in Auburn, The Silos at Conway, are now available for purchase. It will be a family-focused neighborhood near the Wire Road Soccer Complex and the roundabout connecting to Cox Road, and a turn lane has already been constructed from the development onto Wire Road.
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: Who needs night? 2:30 in Jordan-Hare is right where you want them
Take a cue from the marching band. AUMB has a new arrangement in the rotation this season: ‘Friends in Low Places.’. It’s fitting today, because we know they already think of us like that. Yes, I’m talking about our guests: The Penn State fans are here, and they’re...
Opelika-Auburn News
Watch now: Auburn band stays and plays to keep Penn State from taking over stadium
More than 20 minutes after the end of the game against Penn State on Saturday, the Auburn University Marching Band stayed and played in a standoff with Penn State’s band to keep the visitors from taking over the stadium for themselves. Penn State’s fans and band had plenty to...
The touching story behind this Alabama brand and the couple who started it
Maybe you’ve seen the Dirt Road Gourmet label in the frozen food section at your local grocery store. Or perhaps you’ve eaten a delicious poppy seed chicken dish at a friend’s house and asked for the recipe, only to learn it was a store-bought Dirt Road Gourmet casserole instead.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum highlights an intriguing name as Auburn's next coach: 'He is a very compelling individual'
Paul Finebaum has all but moved on from the Bryan Harsin era at Auburn, and now the ESPN commentator has raised an interesting name as the next Auburn coach. Hugh Freeze could leave Liberty and return to the SEC at Auburn. “A couple of years ago I was in Oxford...
Opelika-Auburn News
PHOTOS: Auburn football falls to Penn State
Scenes from Auburn's game against Penn State in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers fell to the Nittany Lions 41-12.
Opelika-Auburn News
Charles Barkley for Auburn AD? 'They can't afford me'
As Auburn Athletics begins the search for its next full-time athletics director, there's one notable name who's declared he won't be in consideration. Asked Monday if he'd throw his hat in the ring for Auburn's AD job, former Tiger basketball legend Charles Barkley joked: "They can't afford me." Both Barkley...
auburnvillager.com
Superintendent provides update on Auburn City Schools
With a month of the school year in the books, Auburn City Schools Superintendent Cristen Herring provided a snapshot of the school system at the Auburn Chamber of Commerce's Tuesday Talk this week. The snapshot included unofficial enrollment numbers, which stand at 9,405 students system-wide as of Sept. 6, only...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn considered switch to Zach Calzada in Penn State loss
Bryan Harsin made one switch at quarterback in Saturday’s loss to then-No. 22 Penn State, but he also said after the game that another switch was considered. The Tigers stuck to what’s been their usual two-quarterback system until the third quarter, when Robby Ashford was on the field for the remainder of the frame and the final quarter, as opposed to TJ Finley.
