Ellsworth JV Girls’ Soccer Team Beats Foxcroft Academy 10-0
The Ellsworth JV Girls' Soccer Team defeated Foxcroft Academy 10-0 on Friday afternoon, September 16th in Ellsworth. Because of numbers, they played 8 on 8 and on a slightly smaller field. Ellsworth's goal were score by. Whitney Jordan - 2 Emily King -2 Ryan Richards -2 Emily Hagarman - 1.
wabi.tv
Husson Football wins first game of the season in dramatic fashion
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson Football took on Alfred for a week three matchup on Saturday. The Eagles came in looking for their first win of the year. Husson jumped on the board first thanks to a 33-yard field goal by Aaron Paradis with 1:50 remaining in the first. Alfred...
MDI Girls’ Cross Country 1, GSA 2, Ellsworth 3 in Blue Hill Meet
MDI - 20 GSA - 52 You can nominate someone for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games September 12-18 need to be received by September 19th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!
bcinterruption.com
How to Watch & Follow Boston College Football vs Maine
The Eagles welcome the Maine Black Bears to the Heights tonight, in another matchup of 2 teams who have yet to win a game this season. A home game against Maine should be much easier for BC than last weekend’s away game at Virginia Tech, so our fingers are crossed for a happier evening. If you are bananas enough to want to watch this weekend’s BC football game but can’t make it to Alumni Stadium, here are the details on how to watch, listen, and follow!
3 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you happen to live in Maine or you travel there often, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to add these places to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. I promise you won't regret it. Here are the three famous steakhouses:
homenewshere.com
Climbing Katahdin and Knife Edge in Maine
Mount Katahdin, located in Baxter State Park, is the highest peak in Maine and an icon among challenging and beautiful New England hikes. Located in Millinocket, Baxter State Park encompasses 209,644 acres of wilderness thanks to the vision and initial land grant in 1931 by Percival P. Baxter, once governor of Maine.
LePage speaks at rally in Orrington
ORRINGTON, Maine — Republican candidate for governor Paul LePage spoke at a Unity Rally held at Calvary Chapel in Orrington Saturday morning. His speech followed a series of Republican candidates running for office at the state and local levels. "I will ask everybody here to find five people that...
A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine
There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
Things to do this weekend 9/17 and 9/18
The weekend is everyone's favorite time, and with it comes the chance to get out and do something, and there is definitely no shortage of events going on this weekend. There are harvest fairs and craft fairs and agricultural fairs. There are car shows, and if you enjoy the Shriners with their little cars and clowns, then you will want to make sure you check out their parade Saturday. Whatever you decide to do, make sure you have a good weekend and share this with your friends and family so they can also find something to do this weekend. Have a great weekend, everybody!
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Camden (Maine)
In Knox County, Maine, lies the beautiful seaside town, Camden. The town had a population of 5,232 in 2020. Camden is famously known as the “Jewel of the Maine Coast.” During summer, the town’s harbor is always busy and packed due to the influx of tourists. During...
My Open Apology to Everyone at The Augusta Planet Fitness
Yesterday, I tried out the new "Planet Fitty" here in Augusta. All the young people are abbreviating these days, so that is what I call Planet Fitness. I walked in and was wow'd by the sheer size of this place. It's fairly new and opened this past March, so I...
The Ellsworth Cup Tradition is Reborn [PHOTOS]
One of the many tragedies from the COVID pandemic, and there are many, was the loss of so many traditions for students. But thanks to the efforts of Ellsworth parents, students, businesses and the Ellsworth Sports Boosters, not only has one tradition been reborn, but enhanced!. Ellsworth had a great...
Massive (& Super- Popular) Chain Store Officially Coming to Augusta, Maine’s Turnpike Mall
For about a year now there has been heavy speculation that one of, if not both of, two super-popular chain stores was going to be coming to Augusta. Those two stores are Hobby Lobby and Harbor Freight. Well, finally, one of them is actually confirmed!. According to the Kennebec Journal,...
observer-me.com
Pat’s Pizza named 2022 Piscataquis Chamber Business of the Year
DOVER-FOXCROFT — The Piscataquis Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce this year’s recipient of the Business of the Year award is Pat’s Pizza of Dover-Foxcroft and Milo. Annually, the Chamber reaches out to all communities within the county via social media, email campaigns and other media...
The Corner Store In Bangor Is Changing Things Up
The Corner Store in Bangor underwent a bit of a renovation recently. An area inside was transformed to make way for some new merchandise, as the store was recently granted an Agency Liquor Store license. Owner Susan Price Stephenson, who purchased the business in November of last year from her...
penbaypilot.com
Camden couple proposes fish ladder plan for Megunticook River, Montgomery Dam rehabilitation
CAMDEN — Tony and Sally Grassi, working with landscape architect Stephen Mohr and engineer Will Gartley, have produced a rehab plan for the Montgomery Dam that incorporates a fish ladder up the Camden Falls. They presented the plan Friday afternoon to a group of residents who care deeply about what the town does at the head of the harbor, where the Megunticoook River flows in the saltwater.
This Tiny Garden House in Belfast, Maine is my Fairytale Dream Home
I have always dreamt of living in a tiny house but this garden home on Airbnb in Belfast, Maine, has stolen my heart. The property is listed by Kate on Airbnb for $150/night but I would like to move in indefinitely. Resting on an acre of perennial flower gardens, the charming tiny home studio is only minutes from downtown Belfast while still being tucked into nature in quiet solitude.
Community Baby Shower at Mill Mall in Ellsworth Saturday September 17th 10 am – 12 noon
If you are pregnant, have a new baby or are breastfeeding WIC of Hancock and Washington Counties invites you to a Community Baby Shower this Saturday, September 17th from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon at the Mill Mall in Ellsworth. In addition to WIC (Women, Infant and Children) of Hancock...
mdislander.com
Bar Harbor’s third oldest eatery is up for sale
BAR HARBOR — Mama DiMatteo’s, the third oldest restaurant in town, is for sale with a $1.55 million price tag. Located at 34 Kennebec Place in Bar Harbor, the restaurant has been chef-owned and operated by Eric Olson since 1985. Previously, the location had housed a diner, an organic restaurant and a steakhouse. The building sat vacant for a season before Olson bought it.
Ellsworth’s First Congregational Church to Resume Public Suppers
Here's a great sign that things may be returning to normal and that the pandemic's grip on society may be easing! The First Congregational Church of Ellsworth is having a Public Supper this Saturday, September 23rd, their 1st since COVID!. There will be 2 seatings, one at 5 p.m. and...
