The Chapman Foundation hosts Illumination gala in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Chapman Foundation threw a big party in Miami. The foundation brought back its annual Illuminations gala. It happened at the JW Marriott Marquis on Saturday. There was dancing, dining and entertainment — as it honored donors and volunteers, who help people experiencing homelessness. “It’s the...
Popular Miami Doctor Banned From Performing BBL Surgeries After Patient Dies
A popular Miami doctor has been banned from performing Brazilian butt lift surgeries after a patient died on the operating table the same day. According to the Miami Herald, 33-year-old patient died after the Instagram-famous Dr. John Sampson performed BBL surgery on June 16, 2021. According to an autopsy report...
‘The Haunt’ Returns To South Florida City For A Third Time
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. The much-anticipated Halloween event includes a full month of activities, including terrifying walks through haunted woods filled with terrifying creatures comes to Davie, Florida. This year’s additions include nightly food trucks, beer and wine, live music, and much more. Tree Tops Park, 3900 SW 100th Ave, will once again become South Florida‘s largest and scariest Halloween event this October on select dates from October 8th to October 31st. ‘La Bruja’ returns for Halloween to cast her evil spell and unleash her monstrosities.
Miami donates $200,000 to Lotus House to assist efforts to combat homelessness issues
Impressed by the work of Lotus House Women's Shelter, which assists homeless women and youth through workforce and educational programs, City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced a $200,000 donation to the nonprofit organization as part of his Functional Zero Plan to combat chronic homelessness. Suarez said he has been...
Vigil held for missing girl in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Saturday marks one year since the disappearance of a young girl from Miramar. The father of Victoria Gonzalez held a vigil at River Run Park in hopes that it will be an opportunity to get additional publicity on his daughters case. Gonzalez was only 13-years-old when...
Missing 3-year-old Florida boy found
A Florida Missing Child Alert was canceled Monday for a 3-year-old boy from Fort Lauderdale.
Lauderhill Celebrates Beer BQ
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. The City of Lauderhill and the Lauderhill Community Redevelopment Agency will host the 3rd Annual Beer-B-Q on Saturday, September 17, from 6 p.m. to Midnight. Food trucks, raffle prizes, craft breweries, full bars, art vendors, lawn games, live music, and other activities will be available for free at the festival. To reserve your free ticket, please RSVP online. This weekend’s event will include musical performances by legendary R&B group Dru Hill ft. Sisqo, Nokio, Jazz, Scola, Tao, Smoke, and Black. JT Money of Poison Clan, a Miami rap luminary, will also perform, as will Mike Smiff of Slip-N-Slide Records, Blade Martin accompanied by Sons of David Band, Gabbie Graham, and Ronnie V.O.P.
Missing West Palm Beach boy reunited with parents
West Palm Beach police say that a missing 8-year-old boy has been found safe. Police spokesman Mike Jachles said the child was located safely just before 6 p.m.
In Pursuit’s Callahan Walsh offers child safety tips
MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — While Callahan Walsh and his father John have devoted their lives to saving others and empowering the public through TV shows like America’s Most Wanted and In Pursuit, their own family is no stranger to tragedy. The Walsh family was rocked to the...
ICYMI: Tenants Concerned About Crime in Fort Lauderdale Apartment Building, Hidden Redland Sanctuary Helps Visitors Reconnect With Nature
Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. Tenants Concerned About Crime in Luxury Fort Lauderdale Apartment Building. Some tenants in a luxury apartment building in Fort Lauderdale are fed up. They say crime is happening almost every day and that management isn’t...
Authorities find Delray Beach firefighter and paramedic who was missing for two days
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities have located Delray Beach firefighter and paramedic Giovanni Hart in Fort Lauderdale. Hart, 27, had been missing since Tuesday night. He's a lieutenant with Delray Beach Fire Rescue. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, he was last seen at his house on NW...
Missing Child Alert Issued for Fort Lauderdale 3-Year-Old
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert Sunday for a 3-year-old boy from Fort Lauderdale. Isaiah Louise-Jeune was last seen in the area of 2900 block of North West 33rd Terrace in Fort Lauderdale. Isaiah was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray pants. According...
A Florida judge sentences killer to boot camp for a few months
Miami is known for its clear beaches and white sand, but what's going on in the courtroom behind closed doors? Was Judge Lody Jean paid off to favor Michael McGowan in court? Possibly. Continue reading to find out why.
6 to Know: Lauderhill Gas Station Cashier Attacked After Argument with Customers
No. 1 - The next major hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season could occur in the coming days as Fiona continues what appears to be a move more toward the north. The Category 1 storm moved over Puerto Rico’s southwest corner on Sunday and is forecast to move near the northern coast of the Dominican Republic and near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday. Due to the effects of the hurricane, the electrical system was knocked out of service and more than 1.4 million Puerto Ricans are without power, according to Governor Pedro Pierluisi. Several health institutions, including Puerto Rico's largest public hospital, were running on generators. Forecasts have Fiona turning more to the north in coming days, away from the United States, and becoming as strong as a Category 3 hurricane by Wednesday.
Florida Man Dies Snorkeling Off Islamorada
A Boynton Beach man died Friday while snorkeling with three others on Alligator Reef off Islamorada, according to a report from Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Harry Jeanniton,20, was struggling in the water at approximately 1:23 p.m. and lost consciousness, deputies said. A good Samaritan picked him up and headed toward...
In Parkland trial, fetal alcohol spectrum disorders are blamed for spawning a killer. What is this and how prevalent is it?
The warnings are bold on alcohol labels: if you are pregnant, consuming alcohol could cause serious health problems for your baby. But pregnant women have been consuming alcohol for centuries. So how serious are those resulting health problems? This week, experts told a Broward jury that confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz suffered severe brain damage as a result of his biological mother’s ...
15 of the Best Airbnbs in Miami for Families
Do you need a vacation from your vacation? Drive a few hours down to Miami, Florida, relax on the pristine beaches, and book an Airbnb with a pool and view. If you’ve ever been to Disney World with your kids for a week-long “vacation,” you may need some time to unwind before heading home.
Group of Young Kids Accused of Raiding, Trashing Airbnb in Fort Lauderdale
Video obtained by NBC 6 shows the aftermath of a home that was raided, ransacked and damaged over the weekend — both inside and out. The Grimaldi and Weiss Management company, which lists the three-bedroom home in Ft. Lauderdale’s Durrs neighborhood as a short-term rental through Airbnb, says the damage came at the hands of young children.
Shoplifters had magnet to steal Versace sunglasses in Miami-Dade, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and a woman are facing charges Monday in Miami-Dade County after police officers accused them of stealing three pairs of Versace sunglasses by removing security tags. Axel Vasquezaros and Nicole Penazuniga are accused of shoplifting the $1,035 designer goods on Sunday at the...
A look at rent increases by zip code across South Florida
MIAMI – Rent is going up -- big time.Our news partners at the Miami Herald compiled a list of rent increases by zip codes in the last year.The list shows that the 33009 area code -- which includes Hallandale Beach, Aventura and Pembroke Park --went up the most at 75 percent. The median rent is $3,850. Zip codes 33134 and 33130 which include Coral Gables and Miami rose between 56 and 61 percent.Rents went down in some zip codes. They include 33313, which includes Lauderhill, Lauderdale Lakes, Sunrise and Plantation. Rents there went down 40 percent.They went down 30 percent in zip code 33139, which includes Miami Beach. We want to know how you are navigating the housing crisis.Share your story with us at housing@cbs.com.
