Several injured after driver accidentally crashes 50 feet into Castro Valley Trader Joe's, CHP says

Multiple people have been hurt after a car crashed into a Trader Joe's on Redwood Road in Castro Valley.

SKY7 arrived at the scene shortly after the accident happened around 3:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say a man drove the 2005 Toyota Avalon about 50 feet into the store, which they don't believe was intentional.

Crews managed to pull the car out of the store at around 4:25 p.m.

According to California Highway Patrol, about four to six people were injured, including at least one juvenile. All injuries are mild to moderate. The driver has no apparent injuries.