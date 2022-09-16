ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castro Valley, CA

Several injured after driver accidentally crashes 50 feet into Castro Valley Trader Joe's, CHP says

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qbl9G_0hxLdABN00

Multiple people have been hurt after a car crashed into a Trader Joe's on Redwood Road in Castro Valley.

SKY7 arrived at the scene shortly after the accident happened around 3:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say a man drove the 2005 Toyota Avalon about 50 feet into the store, which they don't believe was intentional.

Crews managed to pull the car out of the store at around 4:25 p.m.

According to California Highway Patrol, about four to six people were injured, including at least one juvenile. All injuries are mild to moderate. The driver has no apparent injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC7 News for updates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0hxLdABN00

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Canyon road reopened after car goes over the side

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews are on the scene of a car accident on Norris Canyon Road, according to a tweet from San Ramon Valley Fire Department. SRVFD states that Norris Canyon road is currently closed in both directions between Ashbourne Drive and Crow Canyon Road. A photo shared by SRVFD shows a […]
SAN RAMON, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

State Route 9 closed due to tree being down

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV): Both lanes of State Route 9 are closed due to a tree being down on the road according to CHP. CHP confirmed that a tree has closed both lanes and that Caltrans is on scene to remove the tree. Drivers are asked to take Highway 236 until the road reopens. The post State Route 9 closed due to tree being down appeared first on KION546.
BOULDER CREEK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Castro Valley, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Castro Valley, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
foxla.com

Car plunges into California Trader Joe's store, injuring 8 people

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - At least eight people were injured when a driver crashed into a California Trader Joe's store on Thursday, authorities say. The gray Toyota Avalon accelerated into the Trader Joe's in Castro Valley shortly before 4 p.m. The vehicle plunged into the checkout area of the store.
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chp#California Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Abc7 News
CBS San Francisco

3 hospitalized, 1 critical, after collision on Tully Road in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose said three people have been hospitalized, including one person in critical condition, following a collision between two vehicles on Tully Road Friday afternoon that may have resulted from a police chase.ALSO READ: Third grader fatally struck by vehicle in San Jose near Castlemont Elementary SchoolSan Jose police tweeted that they received a call at around 12:45 p.m. about two vehicles that collided at the intersection of Tully Road and Senter Road in East San Jose, causing injuries to the vehicle occupants.Police said three people were taken to local hospitals for treatment. One of the...
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KRON4 News

2 children among 4 injured in Daly City balcony collapse

(KRON) — A balcony collapsed in Daly City on Friday with two adults and two children on it at the time. All four were treated for injuries on the scene and transported by ambulance to a trauma center, according to a media advisory from the North County Fire Authority. The structure was described as a […]
DALY CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Manager of marijuana facility in San Leandro dies from gunshot wounds

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - The site manager for a marijuana operation has died after being wounded in gunfire last Sunday in San Leandro, police said Friday. Oakland resident Victor Mendez, 25, was pronounced dead Thursday just after 9 p.m. The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Adams Avenue, according to police.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police: 2 vehicles crashed while shooting at each other

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are investigating a vehicle collision late Thursday that occurred after the occupants of the vehicles were shooting at each other, the department told KRON4. The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the 2300 block of Fruitvale Avenue, according to police. “When officers arrived, they learned that the occupant(s) […]
OAKLAND, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
66K+
Followers
9K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy