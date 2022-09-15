ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

KPBS

San Diego no longer requiring COVID tests for unvaccinated employees

The city of San Diego has stopped requiring employees to take weekly COVID tests, after firing eight employees who had previously refused to take the tests for religious reasons. Any city employees, who refused COVID vaccines on religious grounds, were mandated to take weekly COVID tests, but San Diego dropped...
SAN DIEGO, CA
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns for Retirement in California

California has gone through its fair share of ups and downs, but it still remains very appealing to retirees because of the great weather and attractions. Below, we take a look at the best small towns in California to retire in. Most have 55-plus communities nearby!. Carlsbad, CA. Carlsbad is...
KPBS

Cal State San Marcos receives nearly $3 million for stem cell mentoring

COMPASS — or Creating Opportunities through Mentorship and Partnership Across Stem Cell Science — is intended to work to prepare a diverse group of undergraduate students for careers in regenerative medicine by combining research opportunities with mentorship experiences. COMPASS at CSUSM recruits local high school students to the university to train them in stem cells and life sciences.
SAN MARCOS, CA
onscene.tv

Human Smuggler & 5 Illegal Migrants Captured | San Diego County

09.16.2022 | 8:30 AM | SAN DIEGO COUNTY – Undercover U.S. Border Patrol Agents watched a male take a load of 5 illegal migrants into his vehicle while on Otay Mtn. The driver then made his way down the mountain to Otay Lakes Rd. and headed west with the Agents following him. When marked BP vehicles got in behind the suspect, they were able to pull him over (west of Sky Dive San Diego) and detained 5 migrants (all Hispanic males), and arrested the driver/smuggler. The U.S. Border patrol has seen an increase in High School age teens being used as smugglers by the Smuggling Cartels since if the teens are caught, their criminal records will be closed when they become adults. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
kusi.com

SVP Michael Martinez moves into Borrego Springs, community outraged

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator Michael Martinez has officially moved into a home on Running M Rd. in Borrego Springs. Badger is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.
eastcountymagazine.org

SUPERVISOR ANDERSON SENDS LETTER REMINDING EAST COUNTY CITIES OF LAST CHANCE FOR HOMELESSNESS FUNDING

Photo by Robert Gehr: homeless person in downtown El Cajon. September 16, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) — District 2 Supervisor Joel Anderson sent letters out on Friday, September 16, 2022 to the East County cities in his district—El Cajon, Poway and Santee—reminding them of an opportunity for funding from the County to help in their efforts with addressing homelessness. According to Anderson, there is more than $5 million remaining in the second round of funding from the Capital Emergency Housing Solutions Grant Program—a program unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors this spring.
EL CAJON, CA
kusi.com

Breakthrough discovery at Scripps in La Jolla may help treat diabetes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new discovery by Scripps Research in La Jolla may be a game changer in the world of treating disease. Neuroscientists have found a way to make body tissue transparent through a technique called Hybrid. Through this technique they discovered how fat in the body communicates with the brain. This new technique can transform the world of prescription drugs by allowing scientists to map how pills disperse throughout the body.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

Los Angeles-Based Acapela Modern Mexican To Open First San Diego Location

Dubbed as a "San Diego-style" taco shop when it opened in Los Angeles last year, Acapela Modern Mexican will unveil its first San Diego location this fall. Las year, Jessica and Cesar De Santiago opened the first branch of Acapela Mexican restaurant in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles. Hailing from San Diego, the De Santiago's are part of the family that runs the Tacos el Paisa brand of taco shops, which started in San Diego's Lincoln Park neighborhood in 1999. Since then, members of the family have opened several other El Paisa locations around San Diego County. Cesar has actually been working for the company since he was 14 years old. Earlier this year, brother the De Santiago's took over the sprawling space previously occupied by Mariscos El Pulpo within Mercado Del Barrio in San Diego's Barrio Logan for the opening of a new fine dining concept dubbed La Divina.
SAN DIEGO, CA

