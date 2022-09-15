Read full article on original website
KPBS
San Diego no longer requiring COVID tests for unvaccinated employees
The city of San Diego has stopped requiring employees to take weekly COVID tests, after firing eight employees who had previously refused to take the tests for religious reasons. Any city employees, who refused COVID vaccines on religious grounds, were mandated to take weekly COVID tests, but San Diego dropped...
Inside the team pioneering California’s red flag law
“Red flag” laws have been slow to take off in many places, but San Diego’s program shows how advocates hope gun violence restraining orders can be used to prevent tragedy.
NBC San Diego
UC San Diego Graduates Create Footwear to Protect Against Painful Stingray Stings
Anyone who has experienced stingray stings knows how painful they can be, so three UC San Diego graduates decided to develop footwear that can help protect against stingray stings. “It was one of my mom’s friends who suggested the idea because she is from La Jolla and knows people get...
San Diego County COVID-19 Hospitalizations Hold Steady at 207
The number of people in San Diego County hospitalized with COVID-19 remains unchanged at 207, according to the latest state data. Of those patients hospitalized as of Sunday, 25 were in intensive care, with 209 ICU beds available. The county Health and Human Services Agency reported 473 new infections and...
Two San Diego hotels voted among top family resorts in nation
Looking for a fun family vacation? You can do so in San Diego County, where two hotels made the 2022 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice list of Best Family Resorts.
Swim student notified of possible Mpox exposure after instructor tests positive
A local swim center has taken steps to keep customers and staff safe after an employee recently tested positive for Mpox.
Developers paid $1.8B to San Diego communities, but few reap benefits
SAN DIEGO — Karla Dagdag and her daughter walk along a dirt and rock trail toward the Paradise Hills skate park, the path kicking up on their shoes. The nearby playground is sandy with rusty swings and climbing bars and paint-peeled picnic tables, including one with graffiti on it.
What to know about mosquitoes in San Diego County
Getting bit by mosquitoes? Well it's that time of the year when the invasive insects become more prevalent in the San Diego area.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns for Retirement in California
California has gone through its fair share of ups and downs, but it still remains very appealing to retirees because of the great weather and attractions. Below, we take a look at the best small towns in California to retire in. Most have 55-plus communities nearby!. Carlsbad, CA. Carlsbad is...
'What happens to a city when families can no longer afford to live there?' La Jolla artist looks for answers
Claire Starkweather Forrest explores the impact of housing costs on families in her current exhibit in the gallery at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in La Jolla.
NBC San Diego
Here's How a Triple La Niña Year Could Impact San Diego Weather and Wildfires
From historic flooding in Pakistan to torrential rains in Australia and scorching heat and wildfires in California; 2022 has had its fair share of climate emergencies. And according to local experts, the extreme weather is far from over. “As long as the storm track is pushed northward by La Niña,...
KPBS
Cal State San Marcos receives nearly $3 million for stem cell mentoring
COMPASS — or Creating Opportunities through Mentorship and Partnership Across Stem Cell Science — is intended to work to prepare a diverse group of undergraduate students for careers in regenerative medicine by combining research opportunities with mentorship experiences. COMPASS at CSUSM recruits local high school students to the university to train them in stem cells and life sciences.
onscene.tv
Human Smuggler & 5 Illegal Migrants Captured | San Diego County
09.16.2022 | 8:30 AM | SAN DIEGO COUNTY – Undercover U.S. Border Patrol Agents watched a male take a load of 5 illegal migrants into his vehicle while on Otay Mtn. The driver then made his way down the mountain to Otay Lakes Rd. and headed west with the Agents following him. When marked BP vehicles got in behind the suspect, they were able to pull him over (west of Sky Dive San Diego) and detained 5 migrants (all Hispanic males), and arrested the driver/smuggler. The U.S. Border patrol has seen an increase in High School age teens being used as smugglers by the Smuggling Cartels since if the teens are caught, their criminal records will be closed when they become adults. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
What happens to Kobey's Swap Meet amid Midway Rising development?
SAN DIEGO — As San Diego continues negotiations for the redevelopment of the old Pechanga Sports Arena, those that could be in jeopardy of closing their business are the vendors at Kobey's Swap Meet. “I‘ve been coming here for 30 years and Oh you can find all sorts of...
kusi.com
SVP Michael Martinez moves into Borrego Springs, community outraged
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator Michael Martinez has officially moved into a home on Running M Rd. in Borrego Springs. Badger is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.
eastcountymagazine.org
SUPERVISOR ANDERSON SENDS LETTER REMINDING EAST COUNTY CITIES OF LAST CHANCE FOR HOMELESSNESS FUNDING
Photo by Robert Gehr: homeless person in downtown El Cajon. September 16, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) — District 2 Supervisor Joel Anderson sent letters out on Friday, September 16, 2022 to the East County cities in his district—El Cajon, Poway and Santee—reminding them of an opportunity for funding from the County to help in their efforts with addressing homelessness. According to Anderson, there is more than $5 million remaining in the second round of funding from the Capital Emergency Housing Solutions Grant Program—a program unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors this spring.
kusi.com
Breakthrough discovery at Scripps in La Jolla may help treat diabetes
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new discovery by Scripps Research in La Jolla may be a game changer in the world of treating disease. Neuroscientists have found a way to make body tissue transparent through a technique called Hybrid. Through this technique they discovered how fat in the body communicates with the brain. This new technique can transform the world of prescription drugs by allowing scientists to map how pills disperse throughout the body.
sandiegoville.com
Los Angeles-Based Acapela Modern Mexican To Open First San Diego Location
Dubbed as a "San Diego-style" taco shop when it opened in Los Angeles last year, Acapela Modern Mexican will unveil its first San Diego location this fall. Las year, Jessica and Cesar De Santiago opened the first branch of Acapela Mexican restaurant in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles. Hailing from San Diego, the De Santiago's are part of the family that runs the Tacos el Paisa brand of taco shops, which started in San Diego's Lincoln Park neighborhood in 1999. Since then, members of the family have opened several other El Paisa locations around San Diego County. Cesar has actually been working for the company since he was 14 years old. Earlier this year, brother the De Santiago's took over the sprawling space previously occupied by Mariscos El Pulpo within Mercado Del Barrio in San Diego's Barrio Logan for the opening of a new fine dining concept dubbed La Divina.
kusi.com
Mother says California Teachers Association spied on parents who spoke against school closures
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – School closures during the COVID-19 Pandemic were controversial for many, especially in the Golden State where closures, mask mandates and vaccine ordinances were more heavily implemented than in the nation’s south. Some parent associations are finding themselves at odds with the California Teacher’s Association...
Photo gallery: Promises2Kids puts on a show in La Jolla to help foster kids
The 13th Dream On Concert Gala drew philanthropists and community and business leaders to the La Jolla estate of Joan Waitt on Sept. 12 to benefit Promises2Kids' efforts to help foster youths in San Diego County.
