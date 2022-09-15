Read full article on original website
Trial begins Monday over 2020 Fayette County shooting, kidnapping
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Two years ago,an Amber Alert informed Pennsylvanians of the kidnapping of a 16-year-old from Connellsville. On Monday, the trial began for that teen's alleged kidnapper. Jury selection was underway in the trial of Keith Bradshaw, a Fayette County man charged in the February 2020 kidnapping and...
14-year-old boy shot in McKeesport
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was shot in McKeesport. The shooting happened late Friday night at Harrison Village. The teen’s grandfather told Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 the boy was struck by a stray bullet in the jaw while inside a home. Other...
Three charged after fight leaves business damaged on Pittsburgh’s South Side
PITTSBURGH — Three men were charged after a fight left a business damaged on Pittsburgh’s South Side. Pittsburgh police said the fight happened a little after 9:30 p.m. Sunday on the 1200 block of East Carson Street. Police arrived on the scene and spoke with a bouncer from...
Police search for suspects after man is shot in Munhall
MUNHALL, Pa. — Allegheny County police were investigating after a man was shot in Munhall. The shooting happened a little after 2:15 a.m. Sunday on the 4000 block of Center Avenue. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to the hospital. Police said he...
Former high school assistant football coach accused of simple assault on minor at neighboring school district
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A former assistant football coach is accused of charging a Lawrence County high school football field and assaulting a kid. Neshannock Township police are pursuing charges of simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct against David Lawrence Thompson, 41. He is accused of slamming a child to the ground at the Neshannock High School Football Field and hurting them.
Police arrest suspect in Morgantown homicide
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man is dead and a woman is hurt after a shooting in Morgantown. Police said the two were shot inside a car on Walnut Street around 3 a.m. on Sunday. According to the Morgantown Police Department's news release, the male victim, 34-year-old Marcelius Likely, was pronounced dead upon arrival at Ruby Memorial Hospital. The female victim was being treated for her injuries.
Police: Arrest made in Bethel Park stabbing incident
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — New information is in tonight about a woman who police say was stabbed by her ex-boyfriend over rent money. Police say it all happened near a Crowne Plaza in Bethel Park, near the South Hills Village Mall. They said the two got into a fight and they ended up rolling an embankment. Police say the woman now has a PFA against her ex-boyfriend.
Search continues for Tarentum woman who has been missing for three weeks
TARENTUM, Pa. — The search continued over the weekend for a Tarentum woman who hasn’t been seen in three weeks. Tonya Sadecky, 43, was last seen on Aug. 28 after an evening with a friend. On Saturday, family and friends were putting up posters in places Sadecky would...
Puerto Rican Pittsburghers fear impact Hurricane Fiona expected to leave on their home
PITTSBURGH — Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico Sunday afternoon, nearly five years after Hurricane Maria killed thousands and left the island devastated. Pittsburgh's ties with Puerto Rico are strong, dating back decades with the Clemente family. Antoinette Tirado was born and raised in Puerto Rico but moved...
Beautiful and warm Sunday
PITTSBURGH — A b-e-a-u-tiful Saturday across the area with ample sunshine and warm temperatures. We see one more warm and sunny day on Sunday before clouds increase late Sunday in advance of our first cold front of the week on Monday. Showers, and perhaps a storm, arrive by mid-morning Monday and will clear in the late afternoon/evening. We remain seasonal to close out Summer before our second cold front Thursday gives us our first true cold blast of the season as we start Fall with temperatures plummeting into the 60s late next week and into the weekend.
Game of the Week: Peters Township beats South Fayette
Peters Township wins against South Fayette 42-28 in the Operation Football Game of the Week. Watch game highlights in the video above.
Rain showers return Monday
PITTSBURGH — Our beautiful weekend now comes to an end with clouds increasing overnight. We are likely dry until after the morning commute on Monday with rain showers and a leftover storm arriving through mid-morning and then exiting just after lunch. A few leftover showers will be very spotty in nature through the evening Monday. We then dry out for Tuesday before our next system is here late Wednesday to bring showers back to the area. Rain showers will linger into Thursday with temperatures plummeting into the 60s for highs for the first few days of Fall.
