Hypebae
Kendall Jenner Stars in Jimmy Choo's FW22 Campaign
Kendall Jenner stars in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for Jimmy Choo, a continuation of the brand’s “TIME TO DARE” series. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign sees Jenner going full barbiecore, spotlighting Jimmy Choo’s must-have accessory for this season: the Varenne Avenue Quad handbag. FW22 also highlights the brand’s DREECE and BLAKE knee-high boots alongside the Diamond Light Maxi sneaker, showcasing Jimmy Choo’s most vibrant statement pieces.
Janet Jackson Looks So Radiant During Her First Fashion Week Appearance in Nearly 10 Years
Janet Jackson has created quite a buzz after making her first Fashion Week appearance in nearly 10 years. The 56-year-old R&B icon sat front row at Christian Siriano’s runway show wearing a sultry monochromatic black outfit that was equal parts stately and sexy. Jackson donned a black t-shirt bra...
Naomi Campbell Straps Into Sleek Slingbacks, Mary Jane Heels and More for Sam Edelman’s Fall 2022 Campaign
Naomi Campbell is stepping into the fall season in style, thanks to Sam Edelman. The legendary supermodel is the brand’s newest campaign star for its glamorous Fall 2022 collection. The campaign, as shared on the brand’s Instagram page, finds Campbell in her signature dramatic style, posing in outfits including a black blazer minidress and a frothy feathered coat. Shot entirely in black and white by Steven Klein, the imagery is a callback to the classic editorials and advertisements of the ’90s, in true supermodel fashion. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Edelman (@sam_edelman) Of course, throughout, Campbell also...
hypebeast.com
Kanye West Files New Trademarks for Donda Sports Accessories, Sportswear, Apparel
The artist formerly known as Kanye West has filed new trademarks for Donda Sports merchandise, Dove Sports and Donda Doves. According to paperwork obtained by TMZ, Ye and Mascotte Holdings is looking to trademark accessories, sportswear and apparel for Donda Sports, with items like bags, fanny packs, luggage, wallets, umbrellas, blankets, T-shirts, jackets, hats, shoes and more listed. He’s also planning to use the Dove Sports name for his athletic services that will offer training sessions, competitions, tournaments, camps, seminars, field trips and education resources such as classes, workshops and seminars, while Donda Doves will be utilized for selling sports equipment and accessories ranging from baseball bats to basketballs, hockey pucks, posters, mugs, sporting goods and online retail stores.
AOL Corp
Kanye West and Candice Swanepoel Are Dating, 'They've Connected Over Fashion,' Source Says
Kanye "Ye" West is spending time with another famous model. A source tells ET that the 45-year-old rapper is dating 33-year-old Candice Swanepoel. "Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new," the source says. "They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far. They've connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice."
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Gets Sustainably Chic in Floral Sundress & Platform Sneakers for Stella McCartney Boutique Tour
Phoebe Gates, the daughter of Microsoft cofounder and philanthropist Bill Gates, is continuing her quest to become a sustainable fashion advocate. The activist and Stanford University student recently posted a Reel to Instagram praising one of her favorite designers, Stella McCartney. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoebe Gates (@phoebegates) In the post, Gates writes, “I <3 Stella McCartney and everything she represents! Her advocacy for a sustainable fashion revolution and her ability to create her own name as a force for change is unbeatable <3 #sustainablefashion #london.” The video sees Gates wearing a red sun dress by Stella...
hypebeast.com
Paria Farzaneh Shows a Softer Side to Menswear for SS23
From Converse collaborations to exploring AI with Beats, Paria Farzaneh is one of the UK’s most diverse talents, with her fashion shows consistently moving the needle when it comes to creativity — remind yourself of Fall/Winter 2020’s “Number 6” collection for a hit of high-octane inspiration. She soon followed up during the lockdown with a social experiment-centric FW21 collection and campaign, and has since segmented herself as a designer unlike many others, capable of blending heritage, sportswear, and cultural impact into one organized presentation.
In Style
Salma Hayek's Sheer, Bedazzled Dress and Exaggerated Shawl Screamed Flapper Girl
Sheer dresses are not going anywhere — for starters, the New York Fashion Week runways were littered with see-through and fishnet frocks. Not to mention, celebrities and style tastemakers continue to don the trend with Salma Hayek being the most recent to do so. On Thursday, the actress and...
hypebeast.com
JW Anderson SS23 Hit the Jackpot
Jonathan Anderson‘s eponymous label, JW Anderson, had a momentous return to form for Spring/Summer 2023 in Milan. His menswear collection asked you to look deeper, not just observing clothes as vapid objects but ones that can intrigue, arouse, and dissect what qualifies as fashion. At the time of the show, Anderson stated, “As much as it is real, thus objective, it is all very subjective, and rather puzzling, or defiant, or insolent because of that.” He concluded that only the wearer can tell, and this all stems — as far as the fashion crowd is concerned — from his expansive amounts of creativity as the designer of LOEWE, a brand that has allowed him to push the boundaries wide open, in turn inspiring his eponymous label and bringing it back to its former glory.
hypebeast.com
Simone Rocha's SS23 Menswear Debut Stole Our Hearts
Did Simone Rocha just steal London Fashion Week before it’s even ended? With her Spring/Summer 2023 collection, which debuted earlier today at the Central Criminal Court of England and Wales — colloquially known as The Old Bailey — it seems Rocha might have just done just that. With a formative background that commenced under Lulu Kennedy’s Fashion East class of 2010, as well as an education at Central Saint Martins, Rocha has made a name for herself for consistently delivering season after season; each kitted out in her usual romantic design language.
hypebeast.com
Discover the Creative Collaborators Behind Kim Shui's SS23 Runway
Traditionally showing her collections at Spring Studios, Kim Shui invited her community to Grand Central Station’s historic Vanderbilt Hall for her Spring/Summer 2023 runway show. Shui’s latest collection presents her signature Chinese silk prints, diamanté detailing and new silicone molded bodices on models who embody the strength of the Kim Shui girl. Taking inspiration from football gear and armor, Shui’s newest looks add a warrior-like quality to the power of her garments.
hypebeast.com
Molly Goddard Sticks to Her Roots for SS23
From Spring/Summer 2022’s “Baby Clothes” takeover to FW22’s melding of partywear and cozy essentials, Molly Goddard has proven that her quaint, kitsch, and often nostalgic references are meant for a world outside of just womenswear. For Spring/Summer 2023, the designer took menswear to the next level, seeing the British designer present her most comprehensive selection of men’s looks to date — in turn, capturing a softer side to menswear.
hypebeast.com
Supreme x Yohji Yamamoto Fall 2022 Collaboration
Following its Nike ACG collaboration, Supreme is now readying a reconnection with Yohji Yamamoto for Fall 2022. Serving as the lasted installment of its major collaboration series of the season, the upcoming special range follows the Fall 2020 collaboration between the New York imprint and iconic Japanese label. The Supreme...
Nicole Richie Elevates Backless Gown With Metallic Lock Sandals for Tom Ford’s NYFW Show
Nicole Richie was utterly chic for the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2023 runway show in New York City on Wednesday night. The eponymous label closed out New York Fashion Week with a bang. The brand’s new line was an explosion of leather, lurex, and sequins along with thigh-high splits and risky cutouts. Richie looked stunning in an outfit that was fitting for the high-fashion affair. The fashion designer and television personality was a vision in a white dress. The garment had a high mock neck and open back. To further accentuate the moment, Richie accessorized with small diamond stud earrings and a...
Paris Jackson Gleams In Satin Gold Gown & Copper Sky-High Platforms at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball To End AIDS
Paris Jackson was glowing in golden as she attended The Elizabeth Taylor Ball To End AIDS last night in Los Angeles. Jackson wore a gold gown to the event by Rasario. The strapless dress featured a corset top with a ruched high-slit skirt. She slipped on a pair of peep toe platform copper brown heels. The ankle strap pumps featured textured detailing and a chunky heel. Jackson paired the look with a matching gold clutch and accessorized with a thin gold pendant necklace, mismatched drop earrings, and an assortment of bracelets and rings. She kept her platinum blonde hair up in a...
Kate Moss’ Daughter Lila Moss Serves Grunge Style in Distressed Tees & Post-Punk Boots in New York City
Kate Moss and her daughter Lila took a stroll in New York City yesterday, styling versatile “model off duty” looks and black boots. Lila wore post-punk wear with a hint of youthful gen z attitude featured in a white dainty maxi skirt and oversized red, white, and black band tee. She wore a mini black leather shoulder bag and also parted her blond tresses in the middle. Finishing off the look, Lila laced up chunky black leather Dr. Martens with their iconic yellow stitching. A master at casual cool dressing, Moss resembled a rocker chic, wearing a black distressed tee that fell off...
Penélope Cruz Pops in Pink Chanel Outfit & Peep Toe Platforms at the 70th San Sebastián International Film Festival
Penélope Cruz received the National Film Award from the Spanish ministry of culture for her outstanding international career in film today at the 70th San Sebastián International Film Festival in San Sebastian, Spain dressed in a baby pink set. The “Vanilla Sky” star rose to the occasion, dressed in a vintage style Chanel long sleeve top and matching midi length skirt lined with crystal and bead embellishments that offered the ensemble a welcomed hint of shine. Cruz accessorized with dangling pink pearl earrings and a coordinating pale pink chain clutch. As far as footwear went, the actress opted for sky-high peep toe platform...
The inventor of the scrunchie dies, leaving behind a fabulous fashion legacy
Rommy Hunt Revson, inventor of the iconic fashion accessory, died at the age of 78 on September 7.
