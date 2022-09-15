Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. agency names Chinese telecom firms to national security threat list
Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said Tuesday it had named Chinese telecom companies Pacific Network Corp, its wholly-owned subsidiary ComNet (USA) LLC and China Unicom (Americas) to its list of communications equipment and services deemed threats to U.S. national security.
‘We’re the Space Force from on high’: The newest U.S. military branch gets its official song
“Semper Supra,” was unveiled during the Air & Space Forces Association’s Air, Space and Cyber Conference Monday.
Canada's safer opioid supply program reduces overdose risks
As opioid overdose deaths continue to soar, a Canadian program points to one way to save lives: providing "safer" opioids to people at high risk of overdose.
Climate crisis and Ukraine main topics of UN General Assembly
The 77th annual UN General Assembly was in full swing in New York City on Tuesday, with a focus on the war in Ukraine as well as global economic and environmental problems. The assembly marks the first full meeting of members since pandemic restrictions were lifted; 157 people are expected to speak between Tuesday and Sunday representing various countries, reports The New York Times.
RELATED PEOPLE
Judge denies U.S. bid to stop UnitedHealth plan to buy Change
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Monday denied the Justice Department’s bid to stop UnitedHealth Group from buying Change Healthcare, in a blow to the U.S. administration’s tougher enforcement of antitrust issues.
50 People Told Us What They Do For A Living And How Much It Pays, And LinkedIn Needs This Level Of Transparency
"I'm $50,000 in debt for degrees I earned to do something I loved, but left because I could barely keep my head above water. I knew it wouldn't get better and it wasn't worth the stress."
Comments / 0