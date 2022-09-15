ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Week

Climate crisis and Ukraine main topics of UN General Assembly

The 77th annual UN General Assembly was in full swing in New York City on Tuesday, with a focus on the war in Ukraine as well as global economic and environmental problems. The assembly marks the first full meeting of members since pandemic restrictions were lifted; 157 people are expected to speak between Tuesday and Sunday representing various countries, reports The New York Times.
