Oregon State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 4PM’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Oregon Lottery’s “Pick 4 4PM” game were:

8-5-0-6

(eight, five, zero, six)

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Lottery#The Oregon Lottery
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

