Listen to Kali Uchis’ New Song “No Hay Ley”
Kali Uchis has shared her first piece of solo music since releasing Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞ two years ago. Her new song is called “No Hay Ley.” Check it out below. “I wrote this song about putting love above all else,” Uchis said...
Carly Rae Jepsen Shares New Song “Talking to Yourself”: Listen
Carly Rae Jepsen has shared her latest single from her forthcoming album The Loneliest Time. This one’s called “Talking to Yourself.” It’s produced by Captain Cuts and co-written by Jepsen, Ryan Rabin, Benjamin Berger, and Simon Wilcox. Give it a listen below. The Loneliest Time is...
Snail Mail and Mac DeMarco Share New Song “A Cuckhold’s Refrain - Peppermint Patty”: Listen
Snail Mail and Mac DeMarco have shared a surprise new song. Their collaboration is called “A Cuckhold’s Refrain - Peppermint Patty.” The song features Lindsey Jordan singing the verses with DeMarco singing the chorus, and the title is not a red herring—this is a song about being cuckolded. “You and my wife, me in my shed,” Jordan sings. DeMarco adds, “If I had known just one night would cuck me out of my own home.” Hear it below.
Hammered Hulls Announce Debut Album, Share New Song “Rights and Reproductions”: Listen
Hammered Hulls—the band of bassist Mary Timony, vocalist Alec MacKaye, guitarist Mark Cisneros, and drummer Chris Wilson—have announced their debut LP, Careening, with the new song “Rights and Reproductions.” The album is due out October 28 via Dischord. Check out the album artwork, tracklist, and “Rights and Reproductions” below.
Blackpink release new album, 'Shut Down' music video
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink is back with new music. The K-pop stars released the album Born Pink and a music video for the single "Shut Down" on Friday. The "Shut Down" video shows the members of Blackpink show their style as they sing about shutting...
John Lennon Said a Song From The Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ Proved Paul McCartney Could Think
John Lennon said one song from The Beatles' 'Abbey Road' was unfinished but he really liked a lyric Paul McCartney wrote for the track.
Hear Norah Jones’ Rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Steer Your Way” Ahead of Tribute Album Release
Norah Jones reinterprets one of Leonard Cohen’s late masterpieces with a cover of “Steer Your Way” for an impending all-star tribute album, Here It Is, set for release on October 14. Ahead of the career-spanning homage’s release, Jones’s pick, a track from his final album, You Want...
The Beatles’ ‘Lady Madonna’: Paul McCartney Tried to Sing Like Another Rock Star on the Song
Paul McCartney revealed he was trying to mimic the songs from an old-fashioned genre when he sat at a piano and wrote The Beatles' "Lady Madonna."
Father John Misty Shares New Live at Electric Lady EP: Listen
Father John Misty has shared a live EP of reimagined tracks from Chloë and the Next 20th Century, plus a cover of Stevie Wonder’s “I Believe (When I Fall in Love It Will Be Forever).” Check out the Spotify session, dubbed the Live at Electric Lady EP, below.
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
Mosquito
Born in Brazil and based in the Netherlands, Lyzza got her start as a teenager, playing around with production software and uploading songs to SoundCloud while DJing ballroom sets around Amsterdam. She introduced her style of metallic electronic pop on an enigmatic trio of EPs that progressively brought her voice to the fore. Lyzza’s blasé flow and kinetic production style—jumping between rapid BPMs with a deep bass undertow pulling beneath—are confident and enticing, capable of stirring up delirium on the dancefloor before retreating into a more pensive comedown. On her new mixtape Mosquito, Lyzza presents a series of shapeshifting, pop-minded club tracks that constitute her most cohesive project yet. It includes some of her most approachable songs, yet they retain all the thrills of her dense production, here used in service of headstrong lyrics colored by a tumultuous love life.
Justin Timberlake Tops Latin Chart for the First Time with Bilingual “Sin Fin”
Justin Timberlake topped the Billboard Latin chart for the first time in his career with the single “Sin Fin,” featuring Romeo Santos. The track debuted at No. 1 on the Latin Airplay chart and is also the first new music from Timberlake to enter the chart since “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” in 2017, which peaked at No. 36.
Bill Callahan Shares New Song “Coyotes”: Listen
Bill Callahan has shared the first song from his forthcoming album YTILAER, which is out October 14 via Drag City. Listen to the new song “Coyotes” below. “We lived for awhile in a house in the hills,” Callahan said of the song in a statement. “Coyote hills. The coyotes would start their song at dawn. Dawn and dusk were their main appearance times. Our dog would sleep outside sometimes in the morning and our boy was still bite-size. The coyotes would come take notes, edging closer each day. Mornings on the kingsize outdoor daybed. Like a righteous floating tide the coyotes would drift into our world. Predator and prey, blurred. Past and present, blurred. The young, the aged are to be snatched and devoured. Past lives edge in closer to try to speak to us. Current lives eye the past ones like sleeping dogs. And love spans all, that is why the feeling is so deep—deeper than one lifetime.”
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Harry Styles Wrote for Other Artists
Harry Styles took his first crack at writing for his group One Direction by contributing three songs to the group’s 2011 debut Up All Night—”Taken,” “Everything About You,” and “Same Mistakes”—and remained a songwriting fixture, along with his fellow 1D members, writing on their next four albums. By the time One Direction was releasing its third album Midnight Memories, Styles had co-written “Right Now” with Ryan Tedder, “Happily” with Savan Kotecha and Carl Falk, and “Something Great” while Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol and Jacknife Lee, along with No. 1 hit ballad “Story of My Life.”
NME
Taylor Swift confirms that Jack Antonoff worked on new album ‘Midnights’
Taylor Swift has confirmed that Jack Antonoff worked on her upcoming new album, ‘Midnights’. The singer’s 10th studio album is set to land on October 21, and was announced during a surprise appearance from the singer at the MTV VMAs last month. Thus far, no collaborators or...
Ayra Starr Shares New Song “Rush” From 19 & Dangerous (Deluxe) Album: Listen
Ayra Starr, the Nigerian singer-songwriter and Afro-pop star, has shared her new song “Rush.” The track will appear on the deluxe edition of Starr’s studio debut 19 & Dangerous. The new deluxe album is out October 14 (via Mavin). Find “Rush” below. Scroll down for the 19 & Dangerous (Deluxe) album artwork.
Danielle Bradbery’s ‘A Special Place’ Is a Spunky Breakup Song [Listen]
Danielle Bradbery puts a new spin on a spunky breakup song in her tune, "A Special Place." Written by Maren Morris, Shane McAnally, Jimmy Robbins and Sasha Alex Sloan, the song finds Bradbery sending an ex to a place no one wants to be. Bolstered by strong electric guitars, she...
Kelela Returns With Video for New Song “Washed Away”: Watch
Kelela is back with her first new song in four years. Watch the video for “Washed Away,” shot in Ethiopia’s Danakil Depression by director Yasser Abubeker, below. “I love a banger, but for the first point of contact out of my hiatus, it felt more honest to lead with an ambient heart-check,” Kelela said of the track in press materials. Yo van Lenz produced the track.
The Meaning Behind “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by George Harrison
Between February and April of 1968, The Beatles embarked on a transcendental meditation retreat and course with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Rishikesh, India. During their spiritual respite, the songs of their ninth album, The Beatles (the White Album), started taking form. John Lennon and Paul McCartney would often meet secretly to write in between meditative breaks, while George Harrison, who had been squeezing in typically two or more of his own songs on prior Beatles records, was also becoming a more prolific songwriter—even writing for other artists—as well as a musician, during this time.
Noah Cyrus releases debut album, 'I Just Want a Lover' music video
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Noah Cyrus is back with new music. The 22-year-old singer and actress released her debut studio album, The Hardest Part, and a music video for the song "I Just Want a Lover" on Friday. In "I Just Want a Lover," Cyrus sings about searching for true...
