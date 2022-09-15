ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Listen to Kali Uchis’ New Song “No Hay Ley”

Kali Uchis has shared her first piece of solo music since releasing Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞ two years ago. Her new song is called “No Hay Ley.” Check it out below. “I wrote this song about putting love above all else,” Uchis said...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Snail Mail and Mac DeMarco Share New Song “A Cuckhold’s Refrain - Peppermint Patty”: Listen

Snail Mail and Mac DeMarco have shared a surprise new song. Their collaboration is called “A Cuckhold’s Refrain - Peppermint Patty.” The song features Lindsey Jordan singing the verses with DeMarco singing the chorus, and the title is not a red herring—this is a song about being cuckolded. “You and my wife, me in my shed,” Jordan sings. DeMarco adds, “If I had known just one night would cuck me out of my own home.” Hear it below.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mon Laferte
Person
Natalia Lafourcade
Person
Ile
UPI News

Blackpink release new album, 'Shut Down' music video

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink is back with new music. The K-pop stars released the album Born Pink and a music video for the single "Shut Down" on Friday. The "Shut Down" video shows the members of Blackpink show their style as they sing about shutting...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Sony Music Latin#Third Album#Chilean#Puerto Rican
Pitchfork

Mosquito

Born in Brazil and based in the Netherlands, Lyzza got her start as a teenager, playing around with production software and uploading songs to SoundCloud while DJing ballroom sets around Amsterdam. She introduced her style of metallic electronic pop on an enigmatic trio of EPs that progressively brought her voice to the fore. Lyzza’s blasé flow and kinetic production style—jumping between rapid BPMs with a deep bass undertow pulling beneath—are confident and enticing, capable of stirring up delirium on the dancefloor before retreating into a more pensive comedown. On her new mixtape Mosquito, Lyzza presents a series of shapeshifting, pop-minded club tracks that constitute her most cohesive project yet. It includes some of her most approachable songs, yet they retain all the thrills of her dense production, here used in service of headstrong lyrics colored by a tumultuous love life.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Pitchfork

Bill Callahan Shares New Song “Coyotes”: Listen

Bill Callahan has shared the first song from his forthcoming album YTILAER, which is out October 14 via Drag City. Listen to the new song “Coyotes” below. “We lived for awhile in a house in the hills,” Callahan said of the song in a statement. “Coyote hills. The coyotes would start their song at dawn. Dawn and dusk were their main appearance times. Our dog would sleep outside sometimes in the morning and our boy was still bite-size. The coyotes would come take notes, edging closer each day. Mornings on the kingsize outdoor daybed. Like a righteous floating tide the coyotes would drift into our world. Predator and prey, blurred. Past and present, blurred. The young, the aged are to be snatched and devoured. Past lives edge in closer to try to speak to us. Current lives eye the past ones like sleeping dogs. And love spans all, that is why the feeling is so deep—deeper than one lifetime.”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Harry Styles Wrote for Other Artists

Harry Styles took his first crack at writing for his group One Direction by contributing three songs to the group’s 2011 debut Up All Night—”Taken,” “Everything About You,” and “Same Mistakes”—and remained a songwriting fixture, along with his fellow 1D members, writing on their next four albums. By the time One Direction was releasing its third album Midnight Memories, Styles had co-written “Right Now” with Ryan Tedder, “Happily” with Savan Kotecha and Carl Falk, and “Something Great” while Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol and Jacknife Lee, along with No. 1 hit ballad “Story of My Life.”
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Kelela Returns With Video for New Song “Washed Away”: Watch

Kelela is back with her first new song in four years. Watch the video for “Washed Away,” shot in Ethiopia’s Danakil Depression by director Yasser Abubeker, below. “I love a banger, but for the first point of contact out of my hiatus, it felt more honest to lead with an ambient heart-check,” Kelela said of the track in press materials. Yo van Lenz produced the track.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by George Harrison

Between February and April of 1968, The Beatles embarked on a transcendental meditation retreat and course with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Rishikesh, India. During their spiritual respite, the songs of their ninth album, The Beatles (the White Album), started taking form. John Lennon and Paul McCartney would often meet secretly to write in between meditative breaks, while George Harrison, who had been squeezing in typically two or more of his own songs on prior Beatles records, was also becoming a more prolific songwriter—even writing for other artists—as well as a musician, during this time.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy