iheart.com
More Rockstar Cheer Coaches Accused Of Abuse
(Greenville, SC) -- More people are now accused of abuse in a lawsuit against Rockstar Cheer. The Greenville-based cheerleading gym was already facing accusations that its late owner Scott Foster sexually abused underage athletes. In an amended lawsuit, six more coaches are now named as alleged abusers. Those coaches are...
WYFF4.com
Active search happening for missing teen with autism in Greenville County, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing teen with autism. Nathan Michael Goss, 17, has been missing since just before 1 a.m. Monday. Deputies said Nathan was most recently seen near 925 North Highway 25 wearing a brown Halloween costume. They...
FOX Carolina
6 additional coaches accused of abuse in amended Rockstar Cheer lawsuit
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A federal lawsuit filed against Rockstar Cheer was amended with new survivors and new alleged abusers. According to Strom Law Firm, the lawsuit details the ‘stomach-turning abuse’ by multiple coaches and includes several instances where athletes were taken across state lines and abused at events hosted by Varsity Spirit and the USASF.
WYFF4.com
Lawsuit against Rockstar Cheer in South Carolina names more coaches, says abuse was repeatedly reported
GREER, S.C. — The attorneys who filed the federal lawsuit against Rockstar Cheer in South Carolina have expanded the lawsuit, adding multiple new accusers and naming multiple coaches. This story began on Aug. 22 when Scott Foster, the owner and founder of Rockstar Cheerleading and Dance in Greer, died...
Murder victim's family seeking change to gun law
The family of an Upstate woman who was fatally shot last month is seeking changes to a gun law. As we previously reported, 42 year old Kesha Tate was shot and killed in her Gaffney home in late August.
Mural, butterflies help women in South Carolina prison deal with trauma
GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Healing comes when you learn to let go and some women incarcerated at Leath Correctional Institution are letting go of past traumas in a different way. Inside the confines of Leath, on display for all to see in the visitation room, is a butterfly mural that tells the stories of women […]
WYFF4.com
Family gives encouraging update on recovery of SC student hit by van on first day of school
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The 11-year-old boy hit by a car on the first day of school in Anderson County, South Carolina, is headed to a rehab facility after some very encouraging few days. Huston Stevenson was hit by a van in the Wren High School parking lot on...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Police looking for missing Upstate couple
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for a couple who has been missing for over a week. The department said a missing report was filed for Terry Chermak and her fiancé, Todd Cagle, on Sept. 17. Cagle’s sister said no one has seen the...
FOX Carolina
Good Samaritan helps woman escape strangler in Asheville, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a good Samaritan helped a woman escape a man who tried to strangle her. Officers said on Sep. 10, the woman was being chased by a man in the area of Jake Rusher Park when she saw a car nearby and asked for help.
WYFF4.com
Police ask for help identifying suspect after indecent exposure at Lowe's store in North Carolina
FOREST CITY, N.C. — Police in North Carolina are asking for help identifying a vehicle after an indecent exposure incident at a Lowe's store. Forest City police released pictures of the car seen below. They said officers received a report of an incident exposure incident at the Lowe's store...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating shooting in Greenville County
Small business owners like Dave McMeekin are just learning more about a CARES Act provision that provides funds similar to a tax refund. Greer Heritage Museum prepares to open new exhibit on recreation, entertainment. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Greer Heritage Museum's newest addition will feature the community's past entertainment...
FOX Carolina
3 accused of assaulting couple at Bruster's arrested, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said three women accused of assaulting a couple outside of an ice cream shop have been charged. Chararriyell Ishmiah Jatae Wilson, 20, Dewania Lashonta Williams, 24, and Iyonna Lee Henderson, 22, were wanted following an altercation that took place around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Woman killed in hit-and-run in South Carolina parking lot
A woman was killed during a hit and run in a parking lot Friday afternoon in Greenville.
Police Chief and several officers in Upstate town resign
A police chief and nearly all of the rest of his department have resigned in an Upstate town. John Alexander, the Chief Of Police in Pacolet has announced his resignation. In addition, multiple other officers have resigned including a Lieutenant.
WIS-TV
Newberry County Sheriff marks third year of investigation into homicide, asks public for assistance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster is marking the third anniversary of a shooting by asking anyone with information to come forward. Sharonda Sims was found dead around 3 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2019, on Drayton St. Foster said law enforcement found Sims after a 911 call reported finding the woman on the side of the road. First responders found her with gunshot wounds.
Volvo reportedly looking to build plant in Greenville County
Volvo is reportedly planning to invest more than 42-million dollars in an automotive manufacture tooling plant in South Greenville County. Volvo located its first U-S vehicle plant near Charleston in 2015.
WYFF4.com
Pedestrian hit, killed in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A pedestrian died after being hit early Monday morning in Spartanburg County, according to the coroner's office. The coroner's office said the pedestrian was hit at around midnight on Highway 29 at Brooklyn Road. No other information has been released.
Officials respond to Greenville Co. hotel
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials responded to a downtown hotel Sunday evening in Greenville. The City of Greenville Fire Department said they responded around 5:45 p.m. to the Hyatt Regency located at 220 North Main Street. Firefighters said a sprinkler line broke in a stairwell. A couple of rooms were affected but most of […]
wvlt.tv
Teen dropped off at Fulton High School, reported missing
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Maria Marisol Gaspar-Sebastian, 15, was last seen on Sept. 2 when she was dropped off at Fulton High School. Now, East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help in finding her. Gaspar-Sebastian sent her sister a text, saying that she was with her...
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for teen last seen leaving work in Anderson Co.
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen who was last seen leaving work in Piedmont Saturday evening. Deputies said Caleb M. Mosley was last seen leaving working at the McDonald’s on Highway 153 around 5 p.m. Mosley was last seen...
