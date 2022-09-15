ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greer, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

More Rockstar Cheer Coaches Accused Of Abuse

(Greenville, SC) -- More people are now accused of abuse in a lawsuit against Rockstar Cheer. The Greenville-based cheerleading gym was already facing accusations that its late owner Scott Foster sexually abused underage athletes. In an amended lawsuit, six more coaches are now named as alleged abusers. Those coaches are...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

6 additional coaches accused of abuse in amended Rockstar Cheer lawsuit

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A federal lawsuit filed against Rockstar Cheer was amended with new survivors and new alleged abusers. According to Strom Law Firm, the lawsuit details the ‘stomach-turning abuse’ by multiple coaches and includes several instances where athletes were taken across state lines and abused at events hosted by Varsity Spirit and the USASF.
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greer, SC
Crime & Safety
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Greer, SC
County
Greenville County, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Police looking for missing Upstate couple

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for a couple who has been missing for over a week. The department said a missing report was filed for Terry Chermak and her fiancé, Todd Cagle, on Sept. 17. Cagle’s sister said no one has seen the...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bakari Sellers
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating shooting in Greenville County

Small business owners like Dave McMeekin are just learning more about a CARES Act provision that provides funds similar to a tax refund. Greer Heritage Museum prepares to open new exhibit on recreation, entertainment. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Greer Heritage Museum's newest addition will feature the community's past entertainment...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

3 accused of assaulting couple at Bruster's arrested, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said three women accused of assaulting a couple outside of an ice cream shop have been charged. Chararriyell Ishmiah Jatae Wilson, 20, Dewania Lashonta Williams, 24, and Iyonna Lee Henderson, 22, were wanted following an altercation that took place around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Attorneys#Lawsuits#Physical Abuse#Rockstar Cheer#The Strom Law Firm#Bain Capital
WIS-TV

Newberry County Sheriff marks third year of investigation into homicide, asks public for assistance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster is marking the third anniversary of a shooting by asking anyone with information to come forward. Sharonda Sims was found dead around 3 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2019, on Drayton St. Foster said law enforcement found Sims after a 911 call reported finding the woman on the side of the road. First responders found her with gunshot wounds.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WYFF4.com

Pedestrian hit, killed in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A pedestrian died after being hit early Monday morning in Spartanburg County, according to the coroner's office. The coroner's office said the pedestrian was hit at around midnight on Highway 29 at Brooklyn Road. No other information has been released.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Officials respond to Greenville Co. hotel

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials responded to a downtown hotel Sunday evening in Greenville. The City of Greenville Fire Department said they responded around 5:45 p.m. to the Hyatt Regency located at 220 North Main Street. Firefighters said a sprinkler line broke in a stairwell. A couple of rooms were affected but most of […]
GREENVILLE, SC
wvlt.tv

Teen dropped off at Fulton High School, reported missing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Maria Marisol Gaspar-Sebastian, 15, was last seen on Sept. 2 when she was dropped off at Fulton High School. Now, East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help in finding her. Gaspar-Sebastian sent her sister a text, saying that she was with her...
KNOXVILLE, TN
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for teen last seen leaving work in Anderson Co.

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen who was last seen leaving work in Piedmont Saturday evening. Deputies said Caleb M. Mosley was last seen leaving working at the McDonald’s on Highway 153 around 5 p.m. Mosley was last seen...
PIEDMONT, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy