ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Baptist Hospital responds to Pensacola councilwoman allegations

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After Pensacola councilwoman Jennifer Brahier said hospitals dropped the ball on homelessness, one out of three hospitals WKRG News 5 reached out to has responded. Brahier told WKRG News 5 she has been taking care of her daughter’s friend who suffered a stroke, is non-verbal, can’t move half of her body, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

Vascular Neurologist Joins Ascension Sacred Heart

Vascular neurologist Charles DeMello Schutt, MSc, MD, has joined Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart Neurology in Pensacola. Dr. Schutt sees patients in the Medical Office Building at 5153 N. Ninth Ave., Suite 404, in Pensacola. The office is part of The Advanced Brain & Spine Institute at Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG

Faith Time: Baldwin Family Village

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The calling of any church is to help people in need. Members of Fairhope United Methodist Church have started on a new mission—helping homeless women and children with Baldwin County’s first transitional housing program. It is called the Baldwin Family Village. Dr. Darren McClellan talks to us about how the program will work.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
getthecoast.com

Destin’s homemade ice cream

I hope you had a great weekend. The cool weather is gone for now and we are back to temperatures in the low 90s this week. Let’s look at the news you need to know this morning…. FROM THE STATE. Northwest Florida State College receives $1.5 Million for the...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
State
Florida State
Pensacola, FL
Health
Local
Florida Health
WKRG News 5

Mobile native shares connection with Queen on humane horse treatment

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s not every day you get something in the mail from the Queen of England herself. Two years, ago Mobile native and director of Animal Wellness Action Marty Irby received formal recognition from Queen Elizabeth II for his work promoting humane training of horses over methods that cause pain or what’s […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neuroscience#Sports Medicine#Medical Services#General Health#Lpn#The Daisy Foundation#Daisy Awards#Baptist Health Care#Aprn#Fnp Bc#Cwocn
thepulsepensacola.com

Escambia Children’s Trust Issues Out-of-School Time Programs RFP

The Escambia Children’s Trust issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) seeking programs that will provide out-of-school time programs for students in Escambia County. The Escambia Children’s Trust (ECT) is committed to supporting children and youth in preparing for a bright. future. In service to that commitment, ECT is...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
WALA-TV FOX10

AltaPointe Health & City of Mobile team up to prevent falls

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Did you know that every 14 seconds, an older adult is treated in an emergency department for a fall-related injury? Or that falls are the leading cause of both fatal and nonfatal injuries for people 65 and older? And according to the National Council on Aging, the financial toll for older adult falls is expected to reach over $101 billion by 2030.
MOBILE, AL
niceville.com

Step One ranked among fastest-growing private companies in the nation

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – Step One Automotive Group has been ranked among the fastest-growing private companies in America by Inc. magazine. Step One is ranked at No. 1867 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America, according to an announcement by Step One Automotive Group.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
douglasnow.com

CHS graduate charged with killing parents in 2019 ‘not competent to stand trial'

In November 2021, a Coffee High School graduate and longtime resident of Coffee County, Jacob Daniel Price, was arrested in Florida after allegedly walking into a local police department and confessing to killing his parents, along with two of their dogs. However, after close to three years, the outcome of the case will not come to a close soon, as Price has been deemed "not competent to stand trial."
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
navarrenewspaper.com

Apparent drowning in Gulf today

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent drowning of a Texas visitor today in Destin . The 81-year old victim was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle shortly before 11am and was located approximately 10 minutes later floating face down. The man was pulled from the...
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Milton homeowner shoots suspicious person in backyard: Police

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Milton Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that took place on Sept. 18. According to officials, officers were sent to the 5500 block of Dogwood Drive, near Park Avenue northwest, after they received reports about a suspicious person. Officers said a man was confronted […]
MILTON, FL
niceville.com

Traffic advisory includes Brooks Bridge area, John Sims Parkway, U.S. 98

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter intermittent east and...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy