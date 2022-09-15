Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Baptist Hospital responds to Pensacola councilwoman allegations
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After Pensacola councilwoman Jennifer Brahier said hospitals dropped the ball on homelessness, one out of three hospitals WKRG News 5 reached out to has responded. Brahier told WKRG News 5 she has been taking care of her daughter’s friend who suffered a stroke, is non-verbal, can’t move half of her body, […]
thepulsepensacola.com
Vascular Neurologist Joins Ascension Sacred Heart
Vascular neurologist Charles DeMello Schutt, MSc, MD, has joined Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart Neurology in Pensacola. Dr. Schutt sees patients in the Medical Office Building at 5153 N. Ninth Ave., Suite 404, in Pensacola. The office is part of The Advanced Brain & Spine Institute at Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.
WKRG
Faith Time: Baldwin Family Village
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The calling of any church is to help people in need. Members of Fairhope United Methodist Church have started on a new mission—helping homeless women and children with Baldwin County’s first transitional housing program. It is called the Baldwin Family Village. Dr. Darren McClellan talks to us about how the program will work.
getthecoast.com
Destin’s homemade ice cream
I hope you had a great weekend. The cool weather is gone for now and we are back to temperatures in the low 90s this week. Let’s look at the news you need to know this morning…. FROM THE STATE. Northwest Florida State College receives $1.5 Million for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPMI
Prichard Housing Authority to hold counseling event on home ownership
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — On October 1, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, The Housing Authority of the City of Prichard, and our Homeownership Community Partner experts, will be hosting a Housing Counseling Day and Open House. The event will be held at The William Bill Clark Family...
utv44.com
Fairhope community helps couple overcome life challenges by building them a house!
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — There's a new house going up on Morphey Street in Fairhope. It's on the same lot where a house once stood that Johnny Stewart called home... the only home he ever knew. Watching it come together, says Johnny, is "Mind blowing!" Crystal, Johnny's wife of...
utv44.com
Local 10-year-old girl to undergo major brain surgery following rare diagnosis
SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — A little girl from Saraland is about to undergo major surgery. 10-year-old Tinyla Kitchen has been diagnosed with a rare disease called Rasmussen Encephalitis. Next month, doctors plan to remove the entire left side of her brain, in hopes to stabilize her seizures and halt...
Mobile native shares connection with Queen on humane horse treatment
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s not every day you get something in the mail from the Queen of England herself. Two years, ago Mobile native and director of Animal Wellness Action Marty Irby received formal recognition from Queen Elizabeth II for his work promoting humane training of horses over methods that cause pain or what’s […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
thepulsepensacola.com
Escambia Children’s Trust Issues Out-of-School Time Programs RFP
The Escambia Children’s Trust issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) seeking programs that will provide out-of-school time programs for students in Escambia County. The Escambia Children’s Trust (ECT) is committed to supporting children and youth in preparing for a bright. future. In service to that commitment, ECT is...
Funding paused for Pensacola homeless camp, funds possibly misused
A Pensacola homeless camp is not getting funding from the city temporarily after allegations of financial mismanagement.
Five Alabama schools honored with 2022 National Blue Ribbon award
Five Alabama schools are among the 297 nationwide winners of the 2022 National Blue Ribbon for their exemplary performance on state assessments. The Blue Ribbon award is the highest national honor given by the U.S. Department of Education to a school. The winners, announced today by the U.S. Department of...
Pensacola councilwoman says hospitals dropped the ball on homelessness
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — For Pensacola City Councilwoman Jennifer Brahier, the homelessness situation has hit home after having to take in her daughter’s friend who suffered a stroke and was discharged from a hospital in the area. Brahier told WKRG News 5 that the woman suffered a stroke three months ago and has been at […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALA-TV FOX10
AltaPointe Health & City of Mobile team up to prevent falls
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Did you know that every 14 seconds, an older adult is treated in an emergency department for a fall-related injury? Or that falls are the leading cause of both fatal and nonfatal injuries for people 65 and older? And according to the National Council on Aging, the financial toll for older adult falls is expected to reach over $101 billion by 2030.
Adopt Petey, a cute boxer mix with an underbite
Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old boxer mix named Petey.
niceville.com
Step One ranked among fastest-growing private companies in the nation
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – Step One Automotive Group has been ranked among the fastest-growing private companies in America by Inc. magazine. Step One is ranked at No. 1867 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America, according to an announcement by Step One Automotive Group.
Gallery Night celebrates the Blue Angels in Pensacola
Hundreds of people were in downtown Pensacola Friday night to celebrate the Blue Angels.
douglasnow.com
CHS graduate charged with killing parents in 2019 ‘not competent to stand trial'
In November 2021, a Coffee High School graduate and longtime resident of Coffee County, Jacob Daniel Price, was arrested in Florida after allegedly walking into a local police department and confessing to killing his parents, along with two of their dogs. However, after close to three years, the outcome of the case will not come to a close soon, as Price has been deemed "not competent to stand trial."
navarrenewspaper.com
Apparent drowning in Gulf today
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent drowning of a Texas visitor today in Destin . The 81-year old victim was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle shortly before 11am and was located approximately 10 minutes later floating face down. The man was pulled from the...
Milton homeowner shoots suspicious person in backyard: Police
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Milton Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that took place on Sept. 18. According to officials, officers were sent to the 5500 block of Dogwood Drive, near Park Avenue northwest, after they received reports about a suspicious person. Officers said a man was confronted […]
niceville.com
Traffic advisory includes Brooks Bridge area, John Sims Parkway, U.S. 98
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter intermittent east and...
Comments / 0