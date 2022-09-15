Read full article on original website
TikTok rape allegation spurs dozens of students to rally at Central Connecticut State
NEW BRITAIN — About 100 students marched through campus at Central Connecticut State University Friday after a rape allegation against a student surfaced on social media. The dozens of students gathered outside the Student Center before marching through the New Britain campus, chanting remarks such as, "Stop the violence," "no more silence" and "two, four, six, eight, Central needs to stop the rape."
CT parents, students call for school anti-racism policies
Following the George Floyd protests of 2020, Connecticut parents and students say schools need clear policies to address racist incidents.
Register Citizen
Branford schools to hire more security officers, run lockdown drills
BRANFORD — Branford Public Schools is in the process of hiring more security officers and district officials hope to have them in more schools by the end of the month. “We certainly would want to bring them onboard … as early as we can,” said Superintendent of Schools Hamlet Hernandez. “There is a vetting process, obviously.”
Prosecutors don’t appeal; man acquitted in East Hartford home robbery
A man who was convicted by a jury of breaking into the house of a neighbor in East Hartford and robbing the woman at knifepoint — but had his conviction reversed by the state Appellate Court — has been acquitted of the charges. DEFENDANT: Edwin Glass, 41, who...
Watertown schools on 3-hour delay after FBI reports social media threat against unnamed Connecticut school
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Watertown schools will see more police in the area Friday after the FBI alerted authorities about a social media threat against an unspecified Connecticut school, according to authorities. It has since been deemed not credible, according to a message later Friday morning from the district’s board of education. “Since the most […]
Online Threat Under Investigation At Middletown School District
Two Hudson Valley schools will be open on Friday, Sept. 16, despite an online threat. The threat originated in Orange County circulating among students via Apple Airdrop at Middletown High School, said Amy Creeden, superintendent of the district of Middletown. The district has canceled a planned pep rally and increased...
East Haven police officer placed on administrative leave
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – An East Haven police officer has been placed on administrative leave and is the subject of an internal affairs investigation. The East Haven Police Department told News 8 they were made aware of an off-duty matter involving Officer Paul Cavalier. He was subsequently placed on administrative leave and is now […]
Board considers whether former state official gets job back
He ran the state’s school construction program and reconstruction of the State Pier in New London. He’s under investigation by the FBI. The state says no because he resigned. His lawyer said he resigned because of a hostile work environment.
Register Citizen
Hamden teacher almost quit last fall. By spring, she was teacher of the year
HAMDEN — At the end of last September, Brooke Hemperly, a first-grade teacher at Helen Street Elementary School, was ready to quit her job. “I had a really tough start to my school year last year. I felt really deflated. I had a really tough group," she said. She...
Register Citizen
Shelton's Holy Trinity looks to grow post-COVID
SHELTON — For Holy Trinity Catholic Academy, the pandemic brought with it a spike in enrollment. That all changed this school year, however, as enrollment slid with the COVID restrictions lifted. “We had a great influx of students due to the way we were able to enact COVID protocols,...
Register Citizen
Milford police focus on pay, hours, equity to attract officers
MILFORD — In the past few months, the Milford Police Department has lost four officers: one to retirement, two that moved out of state, and one who left to go to another department. "At this time, we are at 116 and should be at 120," Chief Keith Mello told...
Register Citizen
School bomb threat investigated in CT towns, officials say
WATERTOWN — Local police say they are investigating a bomb threat concerning an "unidentified" school in Connecticut, prompting a lockdown and a three-hour delay at the town's schools. The Federal Bureau of Investigation informed the department of a "social media post posing a threat to an unidentified school in...
50-year-old charged with raping East Hartford teen after DNA from aborted fetus points to him as suspect
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police have charged a 50-year-old man after they said DNA from an aborted fetus identified him as the suspect in a 15-year-old’s rape, according to an announcement Friday afternoon. Investigators began looking into the case on Nov. 19 after the teen had the abortion, according to police. A […]
Eyewitness News
Bristol police search for missing teen
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Bristol police are searching for a missing 14-year-old. Police said Yaritza Pedraza is a White Hispanic female who is 5′1″ tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has red hair and was last seen wearing jean shorts and a blue tee shirt, police...
Register Citizen
Former Wethersfield attorney gets 45 months for defrauding investor of $1.3 million, prosecutors say
HARTFORD — A former Wethersfield attorney was sentenced to 45 months in prison Thursday for helping defraud a would-be investor of $1.3 million, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Mark Pagani, 61, of Bolton, previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and...
Child injured in fall from window in West Hartford
West Hartford police are investigating after a child apparently tumbled from the window of the third floor of a building on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred on Farmington Avenue.
Register Citizen
Torrington police: Verbal dispute leads to man's stabbing
TORRINGTON — A 39-year-old man was hospitalized after being stabbed Thursday, police said. Officers were called to a Litchfield Street residence for a reported assault involving a knife around 9:30 p.m., Torrington Police Lt. Brett Johnson said. Police found the wounded man "suffering from stab wounds to the back...
WTNH.com
4 Connecticut schools honored by Dept. of Education as ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’
(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. Department of Education is honoring the winners of 2022’s National Blue Ribbon School Awards, recognizing a total of 297 U.S. schools for their exemplary test performances or efforts to close achievement gaps between students. Four of those honored schools are from Connecticut. They are...
Five years after Hurricane Maria, CT resettlement services still under-resourced
Five years after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, many social service organizations face uncertain and inadequate funding, imperiling their capacity to respond to future climate-related disasters.
Register Citizen
New Haven, housing authority to celebrate national All-America City award
NEW HAVEN — The city and Elm City Communities, the New Haven Housing Authority, will hold a celebration of the city's recent 2022 All-America City award from the National Civic League. The free event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the ECC's Mill River Community,...
