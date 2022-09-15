ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

TikTok rape allegation spurs dozens of students to rally at Central Connecticut State

NEW BRITAIN — About 100 students marched through campus at Central Connecticut State University Friday after a rape allegation against a student surfaced on social media. The dozens of students gathered outside the Student Center before marching through the New Britain campus, chanting remarks such as, "Stop the violence," "no more silence" and "two, four, six, eight, Central needs to stop the rape."
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Register Citizen

Branford schools to hire more security officers, run lockdown drills

BRANFORD — Branford Public Schools is in the process of hiring more security officers and district officials hope to have them in more schools by the end of the month. “We certainly would want to bring them onboard … as early as we can,” said Superintendent of Schools Hamlet Hernandez. “There is a vetting process, obviously.”
BRANFORD, CT
WTNH

Watertown schools on 3-hour delay after FBI reports social media threat against unnamed Connecticut school

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Watertown schools will see more police in the area Friday after the FBI alerted authorities about a social media threat against an unspecified Connecticut school, according to authorities. It has since been deemed not credible, according to a message later Friday morning from the district’s board of education. “Since the most […]
WATERTOWN, CT
WTNH

East Haven police officer placed on administrative leave

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – An East Haven police officer has been placed on administrative leave and is the subject of an internal affairs investigation. The East Haven Police Department told News 8 they were made aware of an off-duty matter involving Officer Paul Cavalier. He was subsequently placed on administrative leave and is now […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
#Sexual Assault#Violent Crime#Ccsu
Register Citizen

Shelton's Holy Trinity looks to grow post-COVID

SHELTON — For Holy Trinity Catholic Academy, the pandemic brought with it a spike in enrollment. That all changed this school year, however, as enrollment slid with the COVID restrictions lifted. “We had a great influx of students due to the way we were able to enact COVID protocols,...
SHELTON, CT
Register Citizen

Milford police focus on pay, hours, equity to attract officers

MILFORD — In the past few months, the Milford Police Department has lost four officers: one to retirement, two that moved out of state, and one who left to go to another department. "At this time, we are at 116 and should be at 120," Chief Keith Mello told...
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

School bomb threat investigated in CT towns, officials say

WATERTOWN — Local police say they are investigating a bomb threat concerning an "unidentified" school in Connecticut, prompting a lockdown and a three-hour delay at the town's schools. The Federal Bureau of Investigation informed the department of a "social media post posing a threat to an unidentified school in...
WATERTOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Bristol police search for missing teen

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Bristol police are searching for a missing 14-year-old. Police said Yaritza Pedraza is a White Hispanic female who is 5′1″ tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has red hair and was last seen wearing jean shorts and a blue tee shirt, police...
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington police: Verbal dispute leads to man's stabbing

TORRINGTON — A 39-year-old man was hospitalized after being stabbed Thursday, police said. Officers were called to a Litchfield Street residence for a reported assault involving a knife around 9:30 p.m., Torrington Police Lt. Brett Johnson said. Police found the wounded man "suffering from stab wounds to the back...
TORRINGTON, CT

