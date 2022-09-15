ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Mourners say long queue to see the Queen lying in state is ‘worth it’

By Helen William
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lOhBH_0hxLcEg400

The queue to reach the Queen’s coffin took some mourners more than nine hours to complete but many said the long wait was worth it.

At one point during the first full day of Queen Elizabeth II lying in state in Westminster Hall volunteers along the route, which hugged the south banks of the River Thames , said there could be another 10-12 hours to go from Tower Bridge.

Mourners said there was “breath-taking” serenity awaiting them in Westminster Hall where “you could hear a pin drop” in the silence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2deQJw_0hxLcEg400

As of 11.30pm on Thursday, the queue was 4.9 miles long, drifting back as far as Southwark Park in Bermondsey, with an estimated wait time of nine hours.

Nurse Melanie Pickman, 50, left her home in Swansea at 11am to join the back of the queue just before 3pm.

The mother-of-three said:  “My sons think I’m mad because I have come to London to stand in a queue which some people say could be 30 hours long.

“Last night I thought about it and I made the decision to come first thing this morning. I just thought that I needed to come.

“We will never see this again. She served our country for such a long time. We owe it to her to show our respect.

“Look at all these people who have shown up to queue – she has made them happy.

“She may be the Queen but she is also somebody’s mum, aunty and granny. I just think she is part of us as well. We have been lucky to have her.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UMUCt_0hxLcEg400

There was a tinge of sadness, overwhelming amounts of respect and lots of good-natured chatter as strangers quickly built friendships with those walking beside them for much of the day.

It was suprisingly also not overly noisy despite thousands of people, ranging from the elderly to babes in arms, joining the growing crowd.

Bonuses included mild temperatures in the early 20Cs, the rain holding off and a route which passed landmarks including the Globe Theatre and Tate Modern.

Firefighters were seen handing out bottles of water, volunteers from the Samaritans were available and there was a noticeable presence of stewards, police and portable toilets along the route.

The UK chief commissioner of the Scouts said the mood among the crowds waiting to pay their respects was “friendly and poignant”.

Carl Hankinson, who is among volunteers to monitor the queue throughout Victoria Gardens, said Scouts had been “on their feet 12 hours” a day to help ensure the smooth running of admissions.

The Scout, who once met the Queen at a garden party, said: “She was fantastic in every way – she was interested in Scouts, she was conversational, very encouraging and very supportive of young people.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VMoFX_0hxLcEg400

Marc Carney, 58, filed past the Queen’s coffin at 6.40pm after travelling from his home in Hythe, Kent, on Thursday morning.

The moment he got to say his personal goodbye left him “struck by the realism” of everything that is happening.

He said: “It hits you how moving it all us and how much love and support there’s for the Queen.”

Mr Carney joined the queue at about 11.30am and said “it had been difficult to find the end of it because the line kept on growing as I was walking towards it”.

He added: “It was so rewarding and peaceful in lots of ways. You also got to see London under a different cloud.

“It was worth it making that long journey. It makes you focus on what you are here for.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yRu7w_0hxLcEg400

Earlier, three well-wishers who befriended each other in the queue said there had been a friendly “camaraderie” among the crowd.

Amy Harris, 34, and Matthew Edwards, 35, met James Cross, 65, after getting the train to London from Birmingham to join the queue at about 1am.

Mr Cross said: “Everyone in the queue was very friendly, chatting and having a laugh. It was really quite lovely.”

Mr Edwards said: “Everyone was offering biscuits, drinks,” adding that the three were now planning to have a pint together after the long wait.

The atmosphere in Westminster Hall was “breath-taking,” Ms Harris said.

“When you’re able to go in and have a moment to look at it and reflect, the serenity of it – to be able to pay your respects in such a serene place, it’s very peaceful.”

Fiona Holloran, 34, wept as she left Westminster Hall after paying her respects to the Queen.

The Londoner said: “It was very moving to see the vigil around her – I was a little bit surprised at how much it struck me.”

The PhD student, who queued since 6.30am with her baby strapped to her in a carrier, said the wait had been “worth it”.

“It’s lovely that everyone has just a moment to themselves – no one was pushing.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: The utterly bizarre parts of the Queen’s funeral

People called it the “statty funes”. The taxpayer-funded funeral was predicted to be the most expensive single-day event in British history, surpassing costs for the 2012 Olympics. Online, debates about the money raged. One pro-royalist tweeted, in defense of it, “So you’re saying she had Platty Jubes but Statty Funes should be at royal expense?”Pretty much every TV channel in Britain — and many across the pond in the US — broadcast the funeral live, except for Channel Five, which broadcast The Emoji Movie instead. A mother said on camera that seeing the Queen’s coffin was a better moment...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

People question why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seated in second row during Queen’s funeral

Mourners watching the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II have questioned why the late monarch’s grandson, the Duke of Sussex, was seated in the second row at Westminster Abbey.On Monday 19 September, dignitaries and royals from around the world attended the Queen’s state funeral for an hour-long service at the historic site in London. During the service, King Charles III and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, were joined in the front row by the Queen’s daughter, Princess Anne and her husband Sir Tim Laurence, along with the Queen’s sons Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, and Prince Edward’s wife Sophie.The Queen’s...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

What is the ‘Wand of Office’ and why will it be broken for the Queen

When Queen Elizabeth II is finally laid to rest, one last parting ceremony will take place as the Lord Chamberlain symbolically breaks his Wand of Office and places it on her coffin.The Lord Chamberlain is the most senior member of the Royal Household and is responsible for overseeing all departments, staff, organising royal events, and acting as a liaison between the sovereign and the House of Lords.The current Lord Chamberlain is Lord Andrew Parker, Baron Parker of Minsmere, who was appointed on 1 April 2021 and whose first official duties involved planning the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of...
U.K.
The Independent

Bidens forced to sit 14 rows back behind president of Poland at Queen’s funeral service

Joe Biden and Jill Biden were pictured among the world leaders in attendance at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, where the US president and first lady were seated in the 14th row.Mr Biden and his wife were seated behind the Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda, but in front of Czech Republic Prime Minister Peter Fiala and his wife Jana Fialová, pictures showed.The Bidens were seated in a section of the abbey set aside for world leaders attending the event, alongside the heads of Commonwealth states, British politicians and leaders and members...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Cross
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
The Independent

Why Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle will wear veils to the Queen’s funeral

Kate, Princess of Wales, and the Duchess of Sussex may be sporting black veils during the Queen’s funeral, due to a long-held royal tradition.Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday 8 September at her Balmoral Estate in Scotland. She was 96.The last mourners left Westminster Hall just after 6.30am on Monday morning, as the Queen’s five-day lying-in-state ended. Now, the first guests have begun arriving at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral. The Queen spent her final evening at Buckingham Palace and was transported to Westminster Hall via a procession on Wednesday (14 September), where her coffin lay in state...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Royal vault: Inside the burial chamber that houses 25 royals - Who is buried there?

Queen Elizabeth II’s journey to her final resting place has begun with Her Majesty’s coffin Edinburgh-bound.She will eventually be brought to Windsor Castle, where she will be laid to rest at the King George VI memorial chapel. Though she will be buried in Windsor, she will not be laid to rest in the royal vault which is currently home to 25 members of the royal family.The late Duke of Edinburgh will soon be relocated from the royal vault to King George VI chapel to lie with the late Queen, as well as her mother and father, King George VI,...
U.K.
The Independent

Prince Harry ‘heartbroken’ after Queen’s ‘ER’ initials removed from his military uniform

The Duke of Sussex was “heartbroken” to find that Queen Elizabeth II’s “ER” initials were removed from the shoulder of his military uniform when he wore it to stand vigil, it has been reported.Prince Harry donned his Blues and Royals uniform at King Charles III’s request for the first time since 2020 as he stood vigil around his grandmother’s coffin on Saturday night (17 September).But the duke’s uniform was noticeably missing the late monarch’s initials, which appeared on the shoulders of the Prince of Wales and the disgraced Duke of York’s uniforms.According to the Sunday Times, Harry was “devastated”...
POLITICS
The Independent

Princess Charlotte appears to tell brother Prince George to ‘bow’ during Queen’s funeral

Princess Charlotte kindly stepped in to help her older brother, Prince George, appearing to tell him what gesture he needed to do while at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.On Monday 19 September, the two siblings attended the State funeral at Westminster Abbey and walked alongside their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, during the Queen’s procession. The Prince and Princess of Wales’ youngest child, Louis, four, was not in attendance.Following the service, George, nine, and Charlotte, seven, were spotted having a conversation outside of Wellington Arch. In a video shared via Twitter, Charlotte could be seen with her finger pointed...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Volunteers#Uk
The Independent

Queen to be reunited with Philip in tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel

The Queen will be reunited with her beloved Duke of Edinburgh when she is interred alongside her husband in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.The King and the royal family will gather for a “deeply personal” private burial service on Monday evening in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, following the Queen’s state funeral and committal service.The tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel houses the remains of the Queen’s father George VI, her mother the Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret.When Philip died 17 months ago, his coffin was interred in the Royal Vault of St George’s – ready to be...
U.K.
The Independent

Sophie, Countess of Wessex comforts Prince George following Queen’s funeral service

Sophie, Countess of Wessex had a sweet exchange with Prince George when she put her arm around the young royal following Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service at Westminster Abbey.On Monday 19 September, world leaders and members of the British royal family gathered in Westminster Abbey, where 2,000 mourners attended the funeral service for Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, were joined by their parents – the Prince and Princess of Wales – as they took part in the procession behind their great-grandmother’s coffin. George was seen wearing a navy blue suit with a black tie, while...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

How much does the Queen’s coffin weigh and why is it lead-lined?

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin has undertaken its procession to Westminster Abbey.The late monarch is being laid to rest in a state funeral on Monday (19 September).Draped in the Royal Standard and bearing the Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre, the coffin was taken from Westminster Hall, where the queen was lying-in-state.It was placed onto the 123-year-old gun carriage, which took it to Westminster Abbey, where it was brought into New Palace Yard by 98 Royal Navy sailors.Following on from Westminster Abbey, the Queen will be moved to Windsor Castle.Why is the Queen’s coffin lead-lined?According to reports, the Queen’s coffin...
U.K.
The Independent

Wand of Office broken in half before Queen’s coffin lowered into Royal Vault

Lord Chamberlain has “broken” his Wand of Office and placed it on Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin during a committal service at Windsor Castle on Monday, 19 September.Andrew Parker, the most senior member of the Royal Household, ceremonially broke the thin white staff during the service inside St George’s Chapel, as is tradition for the funeral of a monarch.After a state funeral service earlier this morning at Westminster Abbey, Her late Majesty’s coffin was brought to Windsor Castle where she will be laid to rest later this evening, along with Prince Phillip.Sign up to our newsletters.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Prince Edward explains why he doesn’t shake hands with crowds

Prince Edward has explained why he does not shake hands with mourners lining the streets ahead of the Queen’s funeral. The Earl and Countess of Wessex were met with cheers after they surprised crowds of mourners outside Buckingham Palace on Saturday afternoon by stepping out to greet them.The Queen’s youngest son could be seen speaking to members of the public, singling out individual mourners waiting in the crowd to ask where they had travelled from. Many reached out to shake his hand, but Prince Edward appeared to prefer non-physical contact, such as waving.Explaining to one mourner, he said: “I’d...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘uninvited’ from Buckingham Palace reception for Queen’s funeral

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly been uninvited from the grand state reception hosted at Buckingham Palace on the eve of the Queen’s funeral – a development that is said to have left people close to the couple “baffled”.Prince Harry and Meghan were reported to have received an invitation to the event earlier this week. However, the Sussexes are now not expected to join the coming-together of world leaders, foreign dignitaries and royals after some palace officials raised concerns, arguing the event should be limited to working members of the royal family, the Daily Telegraph reported.Sources close...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Queen could be buried with just two pieces of jewellery

The funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will be held on Monday 19 September. Her Majesty died on Thursday 8 September, aged 96.Following the funeral at Westminster Abbey in London, the Queen’s coffin will be transported to Windsor, where she will be buried alongside her parents and her late husband, Prince Philip.While her coffin will be decorated with jewels as she lies in state, the late monarch may only be buried with a select few.Natural Diamond Council head of communications, Lisa Levinson, believes the Queen will be buried with some of her more modest jewels.Speaking to Metro, Levinson says that...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

What is the royal family’s surname?

Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 on Thursday (8 September) at Balmoral Castle. She spent 70 years as head of state, outlasting her predecessors and overseeing monumental changes in British social and political life. However, one thing that many people might wonder about the late monarch and her family is...
U.K.
The Independent

Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex hold vigil at grandmother’s coffin

The Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex have joined their cousins in a solemn vigil at their beloved grandmother’s coffin.Brothers William and Harry – both dressed in uniform – stood guard at the Queen’s lying in state in Westminster Hall on Saturday evening as a stream of mourners filed past after queueing for hours.Harry, who saw action on the front line during two tours of duty in Afghanistan, has previously been denied the chance to wear his military uniform as he publicly mourns, because he is no longer a working royal.But royal sources said the King decided his youngest...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandchildren make appearance for vigil at Westminster Hall

Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandchildren have made their first appearance at Westminster Hall, where the Queen’s coffin is lying in state until her funeral on Monday. The Queen’s four children – King Charles II, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York, and the Earl of Wessex – honoured their mother on Friday 16 September during the Vigil of the Princes at Westminster Hall.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

850K+
Followers
271K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy