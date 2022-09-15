Read full article on original website
Ranking all 607 Ohio public school districts by performance index test scores, led by 3 Cuyahoga County districts
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Students in Solon and Rocky River tested better than any other public school district in the state, according to the performance index component of the 2022 Ohio school report cards released last week. Solon had the top score of 110.1, followed by Rocky River at 108. Chagrin...
WOUB
Auditor forecasts ‘concerns’ about findings in special audit of Ohio teachers’ pension fund
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — It was almost a year ago when Republican state auditor Keith Faber announced there would be a special audit of the pension fund supporting 157,000 retired Ohio teachers and their survivors. Nearly a year later, the auditor said the review of the books...
wksu.org
Some Ohio cities are moving to ban discredited anti-LGBTQ+ conversion therapy
On a recent Sunday, nearly 40 congregants gathered together for worship service at the Franklin Circle Christian Church on Cleveland’s near West Side to hear Pastor Richard Hinkelman deliver his Sunday message focused on a well-known verse of the prophet Micah:. “God has shown you, oh mortal, what is...
Nan Whaley, Running For Governor Of Ohio, Vows To Make Abortion Legal Again If Elected
Nan Whaley knew that the women of Ohio were not going to sit out the mid term elections, as soon as the news broke that the Supreme Court had reversed Roe V. Wade on June 24. The former Mayor of Dayton, who was running for Governor against incumbent Mike Dewine, joined a rally of over 5,000 people on the State House steps in Columbus, Ohio, and a Republican-identified woman sought her out. “She came up to me,” Whaley tells HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “And she told me, ‘I voted for DeWine, but no more, no more.”
Ohio clinics say phones ringing constantly after abortion ban blocked by judge
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Clinics and providers in Ohio have been having their phones ring constantly […] The post Ohio clinics say phones ringing constantly after abortion ban blocked by judge appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Election deniers flood county boards with records requests
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Election deniers are flooding the inboxes of workers who oversee elections in Franklin County and across Ohio. Since July, the Franklin County Board of Elections has received 135 public record requests seeking information about the results of the 2020 general election, according to spokesperson Aaron Sellers – an influx that Ohio Secretary […]
General Assembly should aid Ohio patients by stopping co-pay manipulation on expensive treatments: Elisabeth S. Roter
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Approximately one in four Ohioans live with arthritis – a painful and often debilitating condition that can be expensive to treat. Unfortunately, a policy too often used by health insurers is preventing thousands of Ohioans from being able to afford the medications that can help ease their pain.
Many Ohio Residents Eligible For $500 This Month
States are giving millions to residents. Ohio has chosen to make the focus of its program a little different. It aims to help people with their energy bills. Like most states, Ohio has chosen to help a select group of residents. These locals will receive a one-time payment. It will help with energy costs or cover the cost of central air conditioning repairs. And receivers get picked because of their income level. It bears the name - the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program. (source)
How will abortion weigh on Ohio voters’ minds in the Nov. 8 election?
COLUMBUS, Ohio – There’s bipartisan agreement that the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision striking down nationwide abortion protects has given Democrats a boost in what was supposed to be a banner year for the GOP. It’s an open question though, whether that will translate into surprising results...
countynewsonline.org
13 Ohio Schools Named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools – Versailles is one of them
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including 13 schools in Ohio. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. The Ohio schools named as National Blue Ribbon...
Ohio publishes school report cards; How did your school rate?
The Ohio Department of Education has released its school report cards. The department says report cards are designed to give parents, communities, educators, and policymakers information about the performance of districts and schools — to celebrate achievement and success and identify areas for improvement. The Ohio General Assembly amended Ohio’s accountability law in the summer […]
Ranking Ohio’s school districts from 1 to 607 based on the stars they received on new state report cards
CLEVELAND, Ohio - While the new Ohio school report card gives a star rating to various categories, there is no overall star grade assigned for this year. So cleveland.com calculated the total score for all 607 districts reported to show which schools scored the best across the board. Twelve districts...
Ohio Board of Education member introduces resolution to oppose Biden Title IX changes
Story at a glance A member of the State Board of Education of Ohio will likely discuss a resolution to reject proposed changes to Title IX that would expand protections for transgender students at an upcoming meeting. The resolution would task the state superintendent of public instruction with sending a letter to state school leaders…
WKYC
13 Ohio schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools: See which Northeast Ohio schools made the list
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Four Northeast Ohio schools are being recognized nationally after they were designated as National Blue Ribbon Schools, which honors high academic achievement and progress in closing achievement gaps. The Blue Ribbon honors, announced by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, is one of the biggest...
West Virginia school district removes pride flags
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia school district’s directive to remove pride flags from classrooms is drawing complaints from students and community organizations. County Board of Education President Ron Lytle told The Gazette-Mail that the flags were removed because they went against the existing “Participation in Political Activities” policy. “I think it was just a blanket […]
WLWT 5
Ohio school report cards released: See ratings for each district
The Ohio Department of Education released its annual Ohio School Report Cards Thursday, rating schools on five components. The report cards may look different this year, as districts and schools will not receive overall ratings this year, but one will be added when the 2023 report cards are released next fall.
wvxu.org
Kroger employees' union in Central Ohio votes to authorize strike
Kroger says its employees' union has voted to authorize a strike after members rejected a new labor deal last week. In a statement, a spokesperson from the Cincinnati-based grocery store chain called the vote "disappointing" after both the company and union leaders urged members to approve the new deal. This...
Back to the status quo: Ohio clinics to resume second-trimester abortions
The voice-mail system at Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio has been inundated with calls since a judge recognized a challenge to the state's abortion law and temporarily blocked it.
wcbe.org
A day on the campaign trail with Tim Ryan features voices of different voters
There was still dew on the grass — and the Toledo city skyline in clear view — as Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate Tim Ryan went on a morning tour of Tatum Park’s urban farm. This was the first of three stops Ryan had planned for a busy...
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side then you are in the right place because below you'll find a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you love eating out-of-this-word burgers. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
