Nan Whaley, Running For Governor Of Ohio, Vows To Make Abortion Legal Again If Elected

Nan Whaley knew that the women of Ohio were not going to sit out the mid term elections, as soon as the news broke that the Supreme Court had reversed Roe V. Wade on June 24. The former Mayor of Dayton, who was running for Governor against incumbent Mike Dewine, joined a rally of over 5,000 people on the State House steps in Columbus, Ohio, and a Republican-identified woman sought her out. “She came up to me,” Whaley tells HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “And she told me, ‘I voted for DeWine, but no more, no more.”
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio clinics say phones ringing constantly after abortion ban blocked by judge

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Clinics and providers in Ohio have been having their phones ring constantly […] The post Ohio clinics say phones ringing constantly after abortion ban blocked by judge appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
NBC4 Columbus

Election deniers flood county boards with records requests

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Election deniers are flooding the inboxes of workers who oversee elections in Franklin County and across Ohio. Since July, the Franklin County Board of Elections has received 135 public record requests seeking information about the results of the 2020 general election, according to spokesperson Aaron Sellers – an influx that Ohio Secretary […]
Cadrene Heslop

Many Ohio Residents Eligible For $500 This Month

States are giving millions to residents. Ohio has chosen to make the focus of its program a little different. It aims to help people with their energy bills. Like most states, Ohio has chosen to help a select group of residents. These locals will receive a one-time payment. It will help with energy costs or cover the cost of central air conditioning repairs. And receivers get picked because of their income level. It bears the name - the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program. (source)
WTRF- 7News

Ohio publishes school report cards; How did your school rate?

The Ohio Department of Education has released its school report cards. The department says report cards are designed to give parents, communities, educators, and policymakers information about the performance of districts and schools — to celebrate achievement and success and identify areas for improvement. The Ohio General Assembly amended Ohio’s accountability law in the summer […]
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia school district removes pride flags

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia school district’s directive to remove pride flags from classrooms is drawing complaints from students and community organizations. County Board of Education President Ron Lytle told The Gazette-Mail that the flags were removed because they went against the existing “Participation in Political Activities” policy. “I think it was just a blanket […]
WLWT 5

Ohio school report cards released: See ratings for each district

The Ohio Department of Education released its annual Ohio School Report Cards Thursday, rating schools on five components. The report cards may look different this year, as districts and schools will not receive overall ratings this year, but one will be added when the 2023 report cards are released next fall.
wvxu.org

Kroger employees' union in Central Ohio votes to authorize strike

Kroger says its employees' union has voted to authorize a strike after members rejected a new labor deal last week. In a statement, a spokesperson from the Cincinnati-based grocery store chain called the vote "disappointing" after both the company and union leaders urged members to approve the new deal. This...
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side then you are in the right place because below you'll find a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you love eating out-of-this-word burgers. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
