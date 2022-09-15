ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 injured in Cranston crash

By Allison Shinskey, Amanda Pitts
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a three-car crash injured four people Thursday night, according to police.

The crash happened on Reservoir Avenue near Woodridge Road.

Police said none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening at this time.

A 12 News crew on scene saw a pickup truck on top of a sedan, and a third vehicle with front-end damage.

The bed of the pickup truck was ripped off and seen laying in the middle of the roadway roughly 50 feet away.

Police said one of the drivers may be charged “based upon investigation and witnesses.”

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

QueSeraSera
3d ago

Mobile Dent Guy gonna be busy pulling out dents for a year! Glad nobody was seriously hurt. That was one hell of an accident.

