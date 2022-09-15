ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

MySanAntonio

O'Reilly Auto Parts adds fifth Beaumont location

O’Reilly Auto Parts will celebrate expanding its presence in Beaumont. The auto store chain recently announced its fifth location in town, which is at 705 N. M.L. King Jr. Pkwy. The location is holding a grand-opening sale through Sept. 27. The new store, located next to Johnstone Supply, first...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Here's where the loud 'bang' that shook Beaumont Saturday night came from

BEAUMONT, Texas — On the night of Saturday, September 17, 2022, residents throughout the city of Beaumont heard what some described as an, "explosion." Beaumont Police Chief Jimmy Singletary told 12News the department received multiple calls from the North End to the South End. Police followed up on the calls, but no one knew a specific location from where the sound came from and no one reported seeing a, "fireball or explosion."
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Beaumont Police Department working to fill dispatcher positions

BEAUMONT — The job of emergency dispatchers is one of the most stressful jobs anyone can hold. Their response is crucial in saving lives. Beaumont Police Department is dealing with a demand for 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers know filling the vacancies won't happen overnight. However, in the meantime, many of...
BEAUMONT, TX
Orange Leader

STEPHEN HEMELT — At It Fun Jumps opens in Orange to “excellent” response

Trooper Pamela Thomas called it “excellent” when we had a chance to speak this week. “We had a good crowd over there with quite a bit of kids,” she told me. “It went very well. Kids came in and enjoyed the games. We had corn dogs, chili dogs and everything was free: free gaming and free snow cones and cotton candy. They enjoyed themselves.”
ORANGE, TX
KPLC TV

Multiple road closures scheduled for this coming week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There are a few road closures scheduled for this week to keep in mind as you plan your commute for Monday morning. Beginning at 7:00 a.m. Monday, the westbound lane of the 1100 block of 8th Street, between Enterprise Boulevard and Bank Street, will be closed. This closure is to allow contractors to replace an underground drainage pipe. It is expected to last until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
12NewsNow

Beaumont man in custody at Jefferson County jail dies Monday morning at Baptist hospital

BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Rangers will be investigating the Monday morning death of a Beaumont man who was being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. A 37-year-old Beaumont man was pronounced dead at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont after being brought there from the jail early Monday morning according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Officers Find 99 Pounds of Pot

On Thursday, September 15, 2022, detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Highway Interdiction Unit stopped a 2019 Alpha Romeo on Interstate 10, Orange, Texas after it was observed committing several traffic violations. During the investigation, detectives noticed what appeared to be a large amount of marihuana in plain...
ORANGE, TX
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lake Charles Woman Visits Utah, Orders Gumbo, Gets This Instead

When a Louisiana proud resident leaves the homeland of flavor and food, we take a chance on the various foods we encounter. I remember on a trip to Colorado, we ate at someplace that I was told had "spicy" food. As everyone around me from the Colorado area seemed like their tongues were on fire, I was left sitting there wondering why mine was so bland. I literally had to doctor my own food up to get it even close to "par" to call it edible. It seems Dana from Lake Charles had a similar experience on her recent trip to Utah.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Port Arthur News

Indictment: Port Arthur man refuses to stop for police due to warrants

A 64-year-old Port Arthur who allegedly fled from Nederland Police, ran into a home before coming out and being arrested. He was indicted this week for evading arrest/detention and illegal use of a vehicle. While on patrol, a Nederland police officer reportedly saw a pickup truck traveling north in the...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

Jefferson County candidates' forum happening Monday evening

BEAUMONT, Texas — A forum featuring candidates running for office in Jefferson County this November will be held Monday evening in Beaumont. Operation One Vote and 100+ Black Women Coalition of Beaumont are holding the forum Monday night at 6 p.m. at the Cathedral of Faith Baptist Church in Beaumont.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

'This is historic' : Sgt. Cheri Griffith will be the 1st female police chief of a Southeast Texas city

PORT NECHES, Texas — The Port Neches Police Department will soon be under new leadership and the change will make Southeast Texas history. The Port Neches City Council voted to accept the appointment of Sgt. Cheri Griffith as the next chief of police, according to a Texas Municipal Police Association release. Griffith will be the first ever female police chief for a city police department in Southeast Texas.
PORT NECHES, TX
kogt.com

Candace “Candy” Delane Judge Toler

Candace “Candy” Delane Judge Toler was born on January 5, 1957 to the late Lannie and Mary Jane (House) Judge in Orange, Tx. Candace was the oldest of seven children. Candace confessed a hope in Christ at an early age at Salem Methodist Church on 3rd and John St. She was born, raised, and educated in Orange and was a proud member of the Lutcher Stark Tigers graduating class of 1975.
ORANGE, TX
KPLC TV

SWLA arrest report - Sept. 16, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 16, 2022. Joseph Charles Flowers, 38, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Angela Jolene Rodriguez, 42, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery; possession of a Schedule II drug. Louis Morgan Hebert, 35, Lafayette: Issuing worthless checks less than $1,000; instate...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
