Texas State

Tom Handy

Stop Complaining About Governor Abbott and Other Governors on Migrants, It’s a President Biden Problem (Opinion)

President Biden calling out Republican Governors on the migrant crisisScreenshot from Twitter. If you have watched the news lately, migrants are not just a Texas or Arizona problem. The bus migrations started by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and were followed by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. The problem has grown in other cities as these southern states have bussed the migrants to sanctuary cities including Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago. Then this week, Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis flew 50 migrants from his state to Martha’s Vinyard in Massachusetts.
The Veracity Report

New University of Texas Polling: Gov Abbott vs O’Rourke Some Interesting Possibilities

The most recent poll, taken by the University of Texas at Austin is in – this is what they found. The survey found that Abbott received 45% of support among registered voters, while 40% supported O’Rourke and 4% supported third-party candidates. Three percent of respondents named “Someone else” as their choice, and 8% said they have not thought about the race enough to have an opinion.
Washington Examiner

Top Biden official met with Soros activists ahead of border crisis discussions: Report

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas held private meetings with border activists linked to liberal megadonor George Soros just before commiserating with Texas Border Patrol agents last year over the out-of-control migrant crisis, Judicial Watch has reported. The meetings occurred during an August 2021 visit promoted by the Biden administration...
CBS Chicago

Migrants bused from Texas moved to village in Cook County

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of migrants who were bused to Chicago from the Texas-Mexico border have been moved from their location in Burr Ridge. The mayor of Burr Ridge announced that the migrants, initially from Venezuela, were transported from a Hampton Inn hotel to a different village in Cook County. He did not know which village. The mayor went on to call out the state for not being transparent with their plans for the migrants. The Illinois Department of Human Services previously said it is working on a minute-by-minute situation. 
Mother Jones

Trans Kids Finally Scored a Victory in Texas

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Transgender kids in Texas have dealt with a lot of BS over the past several months. Back in February, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the state’s child welfare agency to consider sending children to foster care if their parents had ever let a doctor give them puberty blockers or hormone therapy—medical care that the governor equated with “child abuse.” Since then, many trans kids and their parents have fled the state. The ones who stayed have lived in constant fear that they might be separated.
TEXAS STATE

