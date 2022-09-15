Read full article on original website
Stop Complaining About Governor Abbott and Other Governors on Migrants, It’s a President Biden Problem (Opinion)
President Biden calling out Republican Governors on the migrant crisisScreenshot from Twitter. If you have watched the news lately, migrants are not just a Texas or Arizona problem. The bus migrations started by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and were followed by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. The problem has grown in other cities as these southern states have bussed the migrants to sanctuary cities including Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago. Then this week, Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis flew 50 migrants from his state to Martha’s Vinyard in Massachusetts.
The political numbers that explain the Abbott and DeSantis migrant decisions
Republican governors like Greg Abbott of Texas, and more recently Florida's Ron DeSantis, have been making a habit of sending migrants located in their Sun Belt states to northern Democratic-voting cities. While there may be policy reasons for their decisions, there are clear political considerations as well.
Outraged immigration rights group is determined to stop migrant buses from leaving Texas
President of LULAC discloses how they will stop migrant buses from leaving Texas -Screenshot from Twitter. The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) plans to stop busloads of migrants headed to New York or Washington, D.C., from leaving Texas, according to KRLD.
MSNBC
Family of transgender child in Texas speak out on Gov. Abbott’s attacks: ‘It’s a campaign of terror’
Amber and Adam Briggle, parents of a transgender child in Texas, joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the hardship their family has endured under the policies of Greg Abbott, including being investigated by the DFPS, and their message to parents and the public about how to support transgender children.Sept. 17, 2022.
The Latest Poll Shows Governor Abbott is Only Ahead By 5 Points Now
Beto O'Rourke and Governor AbbottImages from Twitter. Political polls vary across the state where they are taken. For instance, a little over a week ago, a poll in Houston showed Governor Greg Abbott was ahead by 7 points over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.
New University of Texas Polling: Gov Abbott vs O’Rourke Some Interesting Possibilities
The most recent poll, taken by the University of Texas at Austin is in – this is what they found. The survey found that Abbott received 45% of support among registered voters, while 40% supported O’Rourke and 4% supported third-party candidates. Three percent of respondents named “Someone else” as their choice, and 8% said they have not thought about the race enough to have an opinion.
Washington Examiner
Top Biden official met with Soros activists ahead of border crisis discussions: Report
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas held private meetings with border activists linked to liberal megadonor George Soros just before commiserating with Texas Border Patrol agents last year over the out-of-control migrant crisis, Judicial Watch has reported. The meetings occurred during an August 2021 visit promoted by the Biden administration...
Migrants bused from Texas moved to village in Cook County
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of migrants who were bused to Chicago from the Texas-Mexico border have been moved from their location in Burr Ridge. The mayor of Burr Ridge announced that the migrants, initially from Venezuela, were transported from a Hampton Inn hotel to a different village in Cook County. He did not know which village. The mayor went on to call out the state for not being transparent with their plans for the migrants. The Illinois Department of Human Services previously said it is working on a minute-by-minute situation.
Trans Kids Finally Scored a Victory in Texas
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Transgender kids in Texas have dealt with a lot of BS over the past several months. Back in February, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the state’s child welfare agency to consider sending children to foster care if their parents had ever let a doctor give them puberty blockers or hormone therapy—medical care that the governor equated with “child abuse.” Since then, many trans kids and their parents have fled the state. The ones who stayed have lived in constant fear that they might be separated.
