The Suburban Times
Lisa Powell joins MultiCare as new senior vice president and chief human potential officer
TACOMA, Wash. — Lisa Powell has joined MultiCare Health System as senior vice president and chief human potential officer, where she will support more than 20,000 employees and more than 1,800 staff providers. Powell brings more than 20 years of health care human resources experience. The past 13 years...
The Daily Score
In Seattle, Courts Might Reject Approval Voting . . .
Author’s note: A few weeks ago, I detailed why approval voting would be a risky venture for Seattle. Then, I argued that approval voting would start no sooner than ranked choice voting in Seattle, if voters chose it in November. This time: a voting-rights law firm examines the two options’ legality.
Chronicle
Joe Kent Seeks Election on ‘America First Agenda, That’s What I Stand For’
Editor’s Note: A profile on Democratic congressional candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Washougal, can be found here. Working for the CIA, former Green Beret Joe Kent lived about as covert a life as one can. Now, by the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, the Republican candidate from Yacolt has been thrust into the public eye.
MyNorthwest.com
Should Gov. Inslee run for an ‘unprecedented’ fourth term in office?
Gov. Jay Inslee’s 2024 re-election campaign has raised more than $600,000, adding weight to the theory that the governor will actually run for an “unprecedented” fourth term, according to a recently published report by the Seattle Times. Inslee’s potential candidacy raises a number of questions, chief among...
arizonasuntimes.com
Christian School Sued for Allegedly Refusing to Hire LGBTQ Teachers
A Christian university is being sued over its policy prohibiting the hiring of LGBTQ teachers. Students and educators filed a lawsuit against Seattle Pacific University in Seattle, Washington, alleging that the university violated its fiduciary duty and engaged in fraud by enacting a religious-based hiring policy which hinders educators in same-sex relationships from getting hired. The lawsuit targets the leaders of the board of trustees, calling them the “rogue board” and asking for their removal from their positions, as well as demanding a jury trial.
myedmondsnews.com
Can you name this place in Edmonds?
Can you name this place in Edmonds?
Tukwila voters to decide on proposed $3 minimum wage increase
TUKWILA, Wash. — Tukwila voters will decide in November on a measure that would raise the city's minimum wage to more than $17/hour, in line with those set for neighboring Seattle and SeaTac. Currently, the statewide minimum wage is set at $14.49/hour, while the Seattle minimum wage stands at...
Chronicle
Washington Pharmacist Fined $1,000 Over Faked COVID-19 Shots
The pharmacist fired after he allegedly provided false COVID-19 vaccine cards to two firefighters will pay a $1,000 fine and undergo 10 hours of ethics training but will get to keep his license. Geoffrey W. Reynolds waived his opportunity for a hearing after being charged with unprofessional conduct, according to...
Washington’s Largest Homeless Camp Isn’t Where You Think
In the last decade or more, Seattle's reputation has diminished a bit because of homeless camps called "Tent Cities." The Tent Cities may move, but they never go away. Maybe you've spoken to a relative from a surrounding suburb who has warned you about visiting the Emerald City as a result of the homeless being "everywhere." And while it is a very real problem, it has also been sensationalized by some in Seattle media. And of course, it has been politicized.
kentreporter.com
Kent ranks 7th as most ethnically diverse city in the nation
Kent moved to seventh in 2022 from eighth last year as one of the most ethnically diverse cities in the nation. The personal-finance website WalletHub.com on Sept. 7 released its report on 2022’s Most & Least Ethnically Diverse Cities. To identify the most ethnically diverse places in America, WalletHub...
secretseattle.co
A Week Without Driving Is Coming to Seattle
Would you be able to get around Seattle for a week without driving?. This is the question being posed by the Disability Mobility Initiative at Disability Rights Washington. This past summer, Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued a proclamation declaring September 19-25, 2022 the Week Without Driving. If you think you...
The Stranger
Slog PM: HelloFresh Connected to Seven E. Coli Cases in WA, the Toxicity of Non-profits, and Sen. Murray Finally Sets Dates
Welcome back West Seattle drivers: After a 30-month closure, the West Seattle Bridge passed a load test and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) green-lighted the bridge to open Sunday. I’d tell you what time, but according to KIRO 7, SDOT isn’t releasing the exact time in order to prevent all you infrastructure heads from lining up for your inaugural drive.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Hanging on
A boy visits the “Beach Launch” sculpture at Edmonds’ Brackett’s Landing South park Sunday. According to the City of Edmonds, “the bronze sculpture of three children in a makeshift dinghy quickly became an icon on Edmonds waterfront not long after its installation in 1998. The sculpture, by Robert Cooke, was a gift of the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation.
Inslee Banning Gas Powered Cars In Washington State
Everyone said it was maybe happening early this year but now Jay Inslee announced that Washington would follow California and ban gas powered cars. California just passed new laws that "represent a total ban on nonelectric vehicles" according to reports. Right after, Washington passed Bill 5811 that directs "the state Department of Ecology to adopt California’s emissions standards" and allowing for the new commitment announced by the Governor.
Washington Huskies land first 2 class of 2024 football commitments
Entering the weekend, the USC Trojans (4) and Utah Utes (1) were the only two Pac-12 Conference programs with a class of 2024 commitment. On Sunday evening, the Washington Huskies entered the mix - twice. Yuma Catholic (Arizona) three-star edge-rusher Jaxson Jones and Liberty (Nevada) ...
thejoltnews.com
Private ambulances operating in Olympia still not meeting medical standard services, says fire chief
"Private ambulance services in the city did not meet the generally accepted medical standards and reasonable levels of service," Olympia Fire Chief Todd Carson reiterated at the city council meeting on Tuesday, September 13. On June 27, through a city council resolution, city manager Jay Burney issued a 60-day notice...
Washington Examiner
Seattle residents fume over spending $6 million on 2060 bridge project
Some Seattle residents are seeing red after city officials spent nearly $6 million planning a bridge project that won't be needed for another 40 years. Kevin Broveleit, a real estate agent and co-founder of the West Seattle Bridge Now group, said plans to build a new structure should have been scrapped in 2020 after contractors were able to stabilize the current bridge. Instead, the city hired engineering firm HNTB and other contractors to put together perspectives for a new structure.
kbnd.com
Seattle Climber Rescued After Fall At Smith Rock
TERREBONNE, OR -- Saturday morning, 911 Dispatch received a call regarding an injured hiker who reportedly had fallen approximately 35-50 feet on an unimproved route southwest of Asterick's Pass. The injured hiker was scrambling up a rock outcropping to set up a slack line. During the fall, the 21-year-old Seattle man sustained injuries that prevented him from making it down to the river trail.
MyNorthwest.com
Vicious Twitter smear about Bellevue police goes viral: Jason Rantz
An anonymous Twitter account made unsubstantiated claims against Bellevue police officers. Thanks to anti-police activists and blue check mark accounts that willfully ignored the red flags, the claim went viral. A Twitter user named @Heynongman was created in September 2022. His first tweet claimed Bellevue police randomly harassed a black...
Chronicle
Records Shed More Light on Thurston County Murder Suspect’s ‘Biker Buddies’ Strong-Arm Claim
Newly released investigative records shed more light on the brutal killing of an Orting-area man last month, including his ties to a motorcycle club that the father of an Olympia teenager charged with the murder claimed was involved in the death. Pierce County sheriff’s detectives connected murder victim Dan McCaw,...
